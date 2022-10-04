Read full article on original website
Cash drawer, 2 suspects found after store armed robbery near Roanoke Rapids, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery early Wednesday. Shortly after midnight, deputies said they were called to the Speedway Convenience Store at the intersection of Thelma and Bolling roads, just west of Roanoke Rapids, in reference to an armed robbery.
Fourth man arrested for August Halifax County murder, police say
LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fourth and final suspect in a homicide from August. On Aug. 19, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson and East Warren streets. Officers found Oscar Ray Epps Jr. with gunshot wounds. The Littleton Police Department said Epps Jr. was transported to ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids where he later died from his injuries.
Sheriff searching for suspect in double shooting in North Carolina neighborhood
Two people were shot in a residential area in Durham on Thursday morning, and officials with the Durham County Sheriff's Office said they are still searching for a suspect.
Durham suspect threw backpack of oxycodone out the window, search warrant reveals
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A search warrant revealed that a Durham suspect threw a backpack filled with oxycodone out of an apartment complex window. On Sept. 28, a Durham police officer was assisted U.S. Marshals in operation Wash Out. The search warrant says U.S. Marshals were conducting a search warrant at an apartment complex on Junction Road.
WITN
Suspect arrested after high speed chase into Wake County
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after he led officials on a chase into Wake County. Deputies say it happened on Thursday around 2:00 a.m. when the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division tried to make a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on U.S. 64 westbound for a traffic violation.
NC man jumps off bridge, throws gun in river while evading deputies after 100 mph chase, authorities say
LEGGETT, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies were dealt a strange hand when a man they were pulling over for speeding tried to run before wrecking his car, jumping from a bridge and attempting to ditch a stolen gun in his possession. The driver, Willie Lamont Hardison, 34, of Tarboro, was...
Man faces DWI charge after nearly slamming into NC officer while driving on wrong side of highway, police say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Maryland man nearly slammed into a Halifax County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant when driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway while under the influence of alcohol, the Roanoke Rapids Police Department said. Officers said they first received a call about a...
Man suffers multiple stab wounds at bus stop outside Garner Walmart, police say
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been transported to a hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds at a bus stop outside a Raleigh Walmart, Garner police said. Garner Police Captain Chris Adams said the stabbing occurred at the 4500 Fayetteville Road Walmart at approximately 8:45 p.m. Adams originally...
CAUGHT: 2 arrested for robbing 5 businesses in Orange County, deputies say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested separately on Monday and Wednesday in connection with several robberies throughout the county, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crimes took place between Sept. 12 and Sept. 28 between midnight and 5 a.m. Deputies...
Roanoke Rapids man busted for revoked driver’s license turns up with cocaine
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Roanoke Rapids man was identified by an officer to be driving with a revoked license, that quickly turned into the discovery of cocaine and marijuana possession, too. On Tuesday, a Roanoke Rapids narcotics officer discovered 31-year-old Marcus Winborne was in possession of approximately...
Suspect in death of Greenville store clerk turns himself in, facing murder charge
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in the death of a store clerk last week has turned himself in and was being booked by Greenville police. In a statement from Greenville police Thursday afternoon, officials said Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, of Greenville was transported to the Pitt County Detention Center to be processed. […]
Trooper involved in crash after multi-county, high speed chase
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A multiple county high speed chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper. According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, this started in Nash County when a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a rental vehicle around 2 a.m. Deputies said Joe Albert...
Mother of teen found dead in Orange County reacts to arrest made in case
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN) – Tiffany Concepcion said Wednesday’s news came as a relief. However, she said she still needs answers. “What was the reason? That’s all I want to know. Why [did] these two innocent kids’ lives have to be taken at that time?” Concepcion asked.
17-year-old suspect in murder of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark now in custody
After more than two weeks of investigating, a person is now in custody in connection to the murders of two North Carolina high school students.
Juvenile in custody in connection to Orange County double homicide. What happens next?
HILLSBOUROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With a juvenile now in custody following the deaths of two teens in Orange County, several questions remain about where the case goes from here. Weeks after the shooting of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark, a person is now in custody. The Orange...
Police identify man killed in targeted Roxboro shooting
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)— A man killed in an overnight shooting in Roxboro was identified by police Wednesday morning. The Roxboro Police Department said 29-year-old Tyree Jones was the victim in the shooting and investigators say Jones died from numerous gunshots wounds. Police said they responded to call about the...
2 adults, 5 juveniles armed with loaded guns arrested in High Point at apartment complex, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – High Point officers arrested two adults and five juveniles who were armed with loaded semi-automatic handguns at an apartment complex on Tuesday night. Around 8:05 p.m., officers responded to the Brentwood Crossing apartment complex, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Detectives were following up on information about […]
17-year-old suspect arrested, charged with murder in deaths of 2 teens in Orange County
The 17-year-old suspect has been sought in connection with the deaths of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark.
Driver found dead in car pulled from Wake Forest creek
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Andres Pop Chiquival, 28, of Wake Forest, died Thursday morning when he crashed his car into a Wake Forest creek. Chiquival and his 2009 Chevrolet were pulled from the water just before noon. The State Highway Patrol said speed may have been a factor in...
Raleigh shooting victim walks into hospital for treatment, police investigating: officials
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Wednesday evening in Raleigh and walked into a hospital for treatment, police said. On Wednesday evening shortly before 7:30 p.m., police said a man was shot in the lower leg in a southeast Raleigh parking lot. Police said the victim was...
