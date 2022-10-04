ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Cash drawer, 2 suspects found after store armed robbery near Roanoke Rapids, deputies say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery early Wednesday. Shortly after midnight, deputies said they were called to the Speedway Convenience Store at the intersection of Thelma and Bolling roads, just west of Roanoke Rapids, in reference to an armed robbery.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

Fourth man arrested for August Halifax County murder, police say

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fourth and final suspect in a homicide from August. On Aug. 19, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson and East Warren streets. Officers found Oscar Ray Epps Jr. with gunshot wounds. The Littleton Police Department said Epps Jr. was transported to ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids where he later died from his injuries.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham suspect threw backpack of oxycodone out the window, search warrant reveals

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A search warrant revealed that a Durham suspect threw a backpack filled with oxycodone out of an apartment complex window. On Sept. 28, a Durham police officer was assisted U.S. Marshals in operation Wash Out. The search warrant says U.S. Marshals were conducting a search warrant at an apartment complex on Junction Road.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tarboro, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Edgecombe County, NC
City
Tarboro, NC
Zebulon, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Zebulon, NC
Edgecombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
WITN

Suspect arrested after high speed chase into Wake County

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after he led officials on a chase into Wake County. Deputies say it happened on Thursday around 2:00 a.m. when the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division tried to make a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on U.S. 64 westbound for a traffic violation.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armed And Dangerous#Ext#Moody
cbs17

CAUGHT: 2 arrested for robbing 5 businesses in Orange County, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested separately on Monday and Wednesday in connection with several robberies throughout the county, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crimes took place between Sept. 12 and Sept. 28 between midnight and 5 a.m. Deputies...
cbs17

Trooper involved in crash after multi-county, high speed chase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A multiple county high speed chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper. According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, this started in Nash County when a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a rental vehicle around 2 a.m. Deputies said Joe Albert...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cbs17

Police identify man killed in targeted Roxboro shooting

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)— A man killed in an overnight shooting in Roxboro was identified by police Wednesday morning. The Roxboro Police Department said 29-year-old Tyree Jones was the victim in the shooting and investigators say Jones died from numerous gunshots wounds. Police said they responded to call about the...
ROXBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 adults, 5 juveniles armed with loaded guns arrested in High Point at apartment complex, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – High Point officers arrested two adults and five juveniles who were armed with loaded semi-automatic handguns at an apartment complex on Tuesday night. Around 8:05 p.m., officers responded to the Brentwood Crossing apartment complex, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Detectives were following up on information about […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WRAL News

Driver found dead in car pulled from Wake Forest creek

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Andres Pop Chiquival, 28, of Wake Forest, died Thursday morning when he crashed his car into a Wake Forest creek. Chiquival and his 2009 Chevrolet were pulled from the water just before noon. The State Highway Patrol said speed may have been a factor in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy