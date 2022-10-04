Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Fitzgerald and Smith, candidates for state treasurer, debate
The Republican candidate for state treasurer says if elected, he’ll be an advocate for more state tax cuts. Republican Roby Smith of Davenport has served in the state senate for the past 12 years. “Most people don’t realize this, but at the Capitol, the treasurer’s office can actually go...
Radio Iowa
State regulators deny request for environmental study of Carbon Solutions pipeline
The Iowa Utilities Board has denied a request for an environmental impact study for the Summit Carbon Solutions proposed pipeline. The request came from the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska — but the IUB order says it will consider specific environmental issues it has and those raised by those involved in the Summit Carbon request for the hazardous liquid pipeline permit.
Radio Iowa
Group of Iowa scientists touts the benefits of trees
A group of scientists and researchers from 33 Iowa colleges and universities says trees can help Iowans deal with the higher temperatures and intense rainfall expected in the decades to come. University of Iowa professor Heather Sander says trees and woodlands absorb “a huge volume” of water. “That...
Radio Iowa
Public invited to see voting machine testing
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Polk County Elections Director John Chiodo are allowing the public to view the testing that’s done on voting machines. Pate says they want to be sure everyone knows how the process works. “Because there’s a lot of people who don’t know what...
Radio Iowa
Effort to create habitat for monarchs appears to be working
Iowans are steadily promising to devote their farmland, roadsides and even urban properties to habitat for monarch butterflies. A 20-year program which Iowa State University launched five years ago is reporting significant progress, with 430,000d acres of land already set aside. Nicole Shimp is a program specialist with ISU’s Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium which is releasing its Monarch Conservation Effort Report.
Radio Iowa
Study finds number of children living in poverty down in Iowa
A new report finds the rate of Iowa children living below the federal poverty line fell significantly in the past quarter-century. The study by the non-profit Child Trends found child poverty rates in the state dropped from 19% in 1993 to just 6% by 2019. Avenel Joseph, vice president for policy at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, says she’s encouraged by this trend, but is concerned it won’t last.
Radio Iowa
La Nina adding some uncertainty to winter precipitation forecast
The La Nina weather system often brings Iowa and the Midwest an above-normal helping of precipitation, but even though the pattern is expected to stick around for yet another winter, we’re still suffering with drought. Doug Kluck, the climate services director for the Central Region of the National Weather...
Radio Iowa
Now is the time to hit weeds in your lawn
Iowans who would love a lush, green lawn next spring need to get on the stick and start spraying those pesky weeds, pronto. Aaron Steil, a consumer horticulture extension specialist at Iowa State University, says it you want to kill broadleaf weeds like dandelion and creeping Charlie, it’s much more effective to hit them now, in the fall. “They are starting to go dormant this time of year and in that process, they are pulling carbohydrates down from their leaves into their root system,” Steil says. “So if we treat them with a herbicide this time of year, which is absorbed through their leaves, that also gets more efficiently and effectively pulled down into the root system.”
