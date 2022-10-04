Iowans who would love a lush, green lawn next spring need to get on the stick and start spraying those pesky weeds, pronto. Aaron Steil, a consumer horticulture extension specialist at Iowa State University, says it you want to kill broadleaf weeds like dandelion and creeping Charlie, it’s much more effective to hit them now, in the fall. “They are starting to go dormant this time of year and in that process, they are pulling carbohydrates down from their leaves into their root system,” Steil says. “So if we treat them with a herbicide this time of year, which is absorbed through their leaves, that also gets more efficiently and effectively pulled down into the root system.”

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO