ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

September Job Gains Affirm That the Fed Has a Long Way to Go in Inflation Fight

September's nonfarm payrolls report provided both assurance that the jobs market is strong and that the Fed will have to do more to slow it down. Worker pay rose 5% on a year-over-year basis in September, down slightly from the 5.2% pace in August but still indicative of an economy where the cost of living is surging.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
NBC Chicago

Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets

Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Mortgage#Interest Rates#Britain#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Uk#Oxford Economics#The Bank Of England#Boe
NBC Chicago

11.15-Carat Pink Diamond Sells for $49.9 Million in Hong Kong

A pink diamond was sold for $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction. The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond, auctioned by Sotheby’s Hong Kong, sold for $392 million Hong Kong dollars ($49.9 million). It was originally estimated at $21 million.
MARKETS
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy