Read full article on original website
Related
Climate Reparations May Be Ethical, But They Aren't the Best Fix, Climatologist Says
Calls for climate reparations for poorer countries hit hard by climate change are growing louder after catastrophic floods in Pakistan. But though they may be ethical, they aren't the best solution to a complex problem, one climatologist said. "[Climate reparations are] the ethical thing to do," said Friederike Otto of...
Tesla Stock Had Its Worst Week Since March 2020 During a ‘Very Intense 7 Days' for Elon Musk
A rough week for Tesla shares was punctuated by a lot of news for the company and its chief, Elon Musk. Over the weekend, Tesla reported electric vehicle production and delivery numbers that did not meet analysts' expectations. After that, Musk posted a Twitter poll on the Russia-Ukraine war that...
Rocket Builder Astra Space Gets Delisting Warning From Nasdaq
Embattled small rocket-builder Astra said it received a delisting warning from the Nasdaq after its stock spent 30 straight days below $1 per share. The company has 180 days to lift its share price or face delisting, according to a regulatory filing. The company been saddled with quarterly losses and...
NBC Chicago
September Job Gains Affirm That the Fed Has a Long Way to Go in Inflation Fight
September's nonfarm payrolls report provided both assurance that the jobs market is strong and that the Fed will have to do more to slow it down. Worker pay rose 5% on a year-over-year basis in September, down slightly from the 5.2% pace in August but still indicative of an economy where the cost of living is surging.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ron Insana: It's Time to Use an ‘All of the Above' Energy Policy to Break Up the OPEC+ Cartel
Saudi Arabia's decision to ally with Russia and push through the largest supply cut by OPEC+ since 2020 means it's time for the U.S. to take every available step it can to boost U.S. energy production, writes CNBC contributor Ron Insana. This week, OPEC+ opted to cut oil production by...
Silicon Valley VC Has Been Investing in Climate Tech for a Decade — Here's What He's Into Now
Zachary Bogue co-founded the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC in 2011 and since then, he and his co-founder Matt Ocko have invested in scores of companies that have gone public or been acquired. DCVC invests in climate to make money, not out of a social manifesto. Areas of climate...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Compass, General Electric, Shell, Pinterest and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. Constellation Brands — The spirits producer slipped 1.5% despite posting earnings and revenue for the previous quarter that beat expectations. Constellation Brands did, however, report losses in its cannabis business and said it would divest some of its wine offerings to The Wine Group.
Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets
Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden Signs Executive Order With New Framework to Protect Data Transfers Between the U.S. and EU
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement a new framework to protect the privacy of personal data shared between the U.S. and Europe. A European court undid an earlier version of the framework in 2020. The new Privacy Shield seeks to address European concerns of surveillance by U.S....
Billionaire Melinda French Gates: More Gender Equity in These 4 Sectors ‘Will Change All of Society'
Melinda French Gates has been an outspoken, public advocate of gender equity for decades — and now, the billionaire philanthropist is dedicating her time, wealth and resources to changing four major sectors that she believes are at the heart of the fight for equality. In 2019, French Gates, 58,...
11.15-Carat Pink Diamond Sells for $49.9 Million in Hong Kong
A pink diamond was sold for $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction. The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond, auctioned by Sotheby’s Hong Kong, sold for $392 million Hong Kong dollars ($49.9 million). It was originally estimated at $21 million.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0