Lansing, MI

WLNS

Lansing fire leaves family homeless

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A mother of three spent the day looking through charred rubble hoping to find anything salvageable after a fire on Saturday night destroyed her home. When 6 News reporter Kyle Makin arrived on the scene at Green Meadows Drive in Lansing that night, firefighters were just getting done battling the flames. […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Big Brothers Big Sisters Jackson needs mentors

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – For more than 50 years the organization Big Brothers Big Sisters has helped provide kids in Jackson with a mentor. It’s a mission Andrea Parshall says put her on a new course. “It is impactful. I mean it changed my life.” Parshall became a big in 2013 after getting a degree […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Renovated Center works to inspire Jackson’s youth

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The words “Purpose + Potential = Empowerment” are written on the walls inside of Isaiah’s Hub, the newly renovated youth center in Jackson. For founder Jay Willis, these words are the foundation he hopes inspires every kid who walks through these doors. “If you can see their potential and you give […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Lansing-area GM plants give away $175k to local charities

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – General Motors’ Lansing Grand River and Delta Township plant employees have awarded $175,000 to Lansing-area charities. The Grand River assembly plant’s employees raised the funds during a Family Day Open House event, the first since 2011. More than 2,000 employees and family members visited. The Delta Township plant had more than […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

When will mid-Michigan see its first freeze?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In case you didn’t know, the National Weather Service has specific criteria in place for the word “freeze.” According to the NWS definition, it will occur when temperatures are 32 degrees or lower and we have conditions like heavy winds that prevent the formation of frost. Now, for areas in the […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

East Lansing software CEO arrested for data theft

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CEO of an East Lansing-based software company is behind bars Tuesday after allegedly stealing the personal data of Los Angeles county poll workers. Investigators said they have collected hard drives and other evidence from several offices tied to Eugene Yu’s company, Konnech. Police said much of that personal information […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Third trial involving Whitmer kidnap plot underway

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Unlike the trial’s two predecessors, which were in federal court, this one’s taking place in a state court. In fact, it’s happening right here in Jackson county. After two days of jury selection, assistant attorney general Bill Rollstin began making his case this morning. Paul Bellar, Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

