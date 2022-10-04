Read full article on original website
Lansing police officers allowed to grow a beard, but it comes with a price
You've probably heard of the popular annual movement 'No Shave November,' which aims to raise awareness for men's cancer.
Lansing police looking for missing teen
Police are looking for 17-year-old Deonta Williams.
Leslie animal owner responds to seizure of 60+ animals
An Ingham county animal owner is speaking out after police removed 22 cats and 44 birds for living in alleged unsanitary conditions.
Joyce Ann, the goofy teenage mastiff mix
You won't believe how the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter found this sweet girl.
22 cats, 44 birds seized from Leslie home
Ingham County Animal Control seized 22 cats and 44 birds from a home in Leslie on Wednesday.
Lansing fire leaves family homeless
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A mother of three spent the day looking through charred rubble hoping to find anything salvageable after a fire on Saturday night destroyed her home. When 6 News reporter Kyle Makin arrived on the scene at Green Meadows Drive in Lansing that night, firefighters were just getting done battling the flames. […]
‘Who you gonna call?’ Lansing man builds Ghostbuster cars for charity
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing man has made not just one, but two replica Ghostbuster cars. It has been a two-year journey in the making, and Friday was the first time it has been shown to the public. The Ectomobile from the iconic film Ghostbusters is becoming a reality. So who are you going […]
Big Brothers Big Sisters Jackson needs mentors
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – For more than 50 years the organization Big Brothers Big Sisters has helped provide kids in Jackson with a mentor. It’s a mission Andrea Parshall says put her on a new course. “It is impactful. I mean it changed my life.” Parshall became a big in 2013 after getting a degree […]
Anti-Trump graffiti sprayed on Lansing driveway & cars
The home where the incident happened is on the 2800 block of Lasalle Gardens on the eastside of Lansing.
Human waste in produce field an ‘accident,’ farmer says
The owner of a Homer-area farm where human waste was found in a field of produce told News 8 that it was a "complete accident" and "honest mistake."
Home invasion suspect
Lansing to convert downtown into Block Aid Street Party
The heart of Lansing is set to transform into a Block Aid Street Party, Thursday evening.
Renovated Center works to inspire Jackson’s youth
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The words “Purpose + Potential = Empowerment” are written on the walls inside of Isaiah’s Hub, the newly renovated youth center in Jackson. For founder Jay Willis, these words are the foundation he hopes inspires every kid who walks through these doors. “If you can see their potential and you give […]
MSU Police: ‘Highly intoxicated’ man a suspect in 1855 Place home invasion
Police also said he was described as being 'highly intoxicated.'
Lansing-area GM plants give away $175k to local charities
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – General Motors’ Lansing Grand River and Delta Township plant employees have awarded $175,000 to Lansing-area charities. The Grand River assembly plant’s employees raised the funds during a Family Day Open House event, the first since 2011. More than 2,000 employees and family members visited. The Delta Township plant had more than […]
Lansing police need info on retail theft, 2 men who are wanted
Lansing police need information on a retail theft and on two men who are wanted for felony arrest.
When will mid-Michigan see its first freeze?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In case you didn’t know, the National Weather Service has specific criteria in place for the word “freeze.” According to the NWS definition, it will occur when temperatures are 32 degrees or lower and we have conditions like heavy winds that prevent the formation of frost. Now, for areas in the […]
East Lansing software CEO arrested for data theft
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CEO of an East Lansing-based software company is behind bars Tuesday after allegedly stealing the personal data of Los Angeles county poll workers. Investigators said they have collected hard drives and other evidence from several offices tied to Eugene Yu’s company, Konnech. Police said much of that personal information […]
Third trial involving Whitmer kidnap plot underway
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Unlike the trial’s two predecessors, which were in federal court, this one’s taking place in a state court. In fact, it’s happening right here in Jackson county. After two days of jury selection, assistant attorney general Bill Rollstin began making his case this morning. Paul Bellar, Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison […]
Lansing Lugnuts announce partnership with Marvel
The Lansing Lugnuts announced a new partnership with Marvel on Thursday, where the team will wear 'Marvelized' jerseys for select games in 2023 and 2024.
