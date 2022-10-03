3-time convicted Wolcott sex offender pleads guilty to another charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A three-time convicted sex offender pleaded guilty to a new charge Monday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Jacob Ritchie of Wolcott was attempting to solicit sex from undercover New York Police Investigators who were portraying a 12-year-old girl.

Investigators say Ritchie also sent the girl explicit photos of young children engaging in sexual activity with adults. Prosecutors say Ritchie’s cell phone contained dozens of images of child pornography and that he admitted to abusing multiple young children.

The U.S. Attorney says Ritchie is a level three sex offender after convictions in 2012, 2016, and 2017.

He faces 15 to 80 years in prison when sentenced in January for pleading guilty to distribution of child pornography.

