Android Headlines
WhatsApp Will Block Screenshotting View-Once Messages
Sometimes, you want to be like Chief Quimby from Inspector Gadget and send messages that self-destruct. This is one of the defining features of Snapchat, and WhatsApp has developed its own take on that functionality. Now, WhatsApp will block people from taking screenshots of view-once messages. One of the issues...
Android Headlines
Android 13 Update Disrupts Android Auto In Some Pixel Phones
Releasing the Android 13 update to some Pixel phones reportedly caused a disruption in Android Auto. Google said it’s investigating the issue. According to 9to5google, many users on the Google support page brought up the issues they have with Android Auto on their phones after updating the OS to Android 13. These issues are addressed by Google.
Android Headlines
Will The Pixel Watch Be Exclusive To Only Pixel Phones?
Google just announced the new Pixel Watch along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and Android fans from all over are excited about it. Now, since Google likes to reserve certain key features for its Pixel phones, we were all wondering if the Pixel Watch was going to be compatible with all Android phones.
Android Headlines
The Google Home App Is Live For Wear OS, But There's A Catch
The Google Pixel Watch was recently unveiled, which means that Google is going to start focusing more on Wear OS. Shortly after launching a Pixel Watch app to the Play Store, Google has now released the Google Home app for Wear OS (via XDA Developers). The Pixel watch is Google’s...
Android Headlines
Detailed Google Pixel Watch Specs Leak, But They Seem Off
The Google Pixel Watch will become official tomorrow, and its detailed specs have just surfaced. These have been shared by Yogesh Brar, a tipster, and he allegedly found them online. They were published by an unnamed French retailer. Detailed Google Pixel Watch specs are here, but they’re likely not completely...
Android Headlines
Every New Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro Camera Upgrade
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come with some really good upgrades to the camera, and Google is highlighting 10 of them to help you make the most out of your photos. Google’s computational photography has always been top notch, and every year it seems to take things a little further. There’s no difference this time around and Google is keen on putting its best new camera upgrade features front and center for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners.
Android Headlines
The Pixel 7 Pro In Hazel Leaks In Hands-On Video Prior To Launch
Google’s Pixel 7 Pro in Hazel is likely to be a popular color with consumers, and you can get your first real-life look at it in a hands-on video shared this afternoon. As was to be expected, Google’s latest hardware has popped up numerous times prior to the device’s impending launch. While Google officially unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel Pro at Google I/O earlier this year, there was still a lot of information left out.
Android Headlines
Google Pixel 7 Pro Specifications
Google announced two high-end smartphones today, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. We’re here to take a closer look at the Pixel 7 Pro specifications. If you’d like to check out the specs of the non-Pro model, click here. The Pixel 7 Pro does share some of...
Android Headlines
The Pixel Watch Will Get Fall Detection In 2023
The Google Pixel Watch will not boast fall detection at launch. The company announced the feature during the watch’s unveiling yesterday. However, users will only get it next year. Google hasn’t even provided a precise date yet. It simply says fall detection is “coming in 2023”. An official support page states that the feature will roll out this winter. So we might get it early next year. We will let you know when the Pixel Watch picks up fall detection.
Android Headlines
Pixel Watch & Apple Watch Side-By-Side + A Lot More Images
The Pixel Watch just can’t seem to stop leaking out. We’ve seen a ton of Pixel Watch content thus far, and a new leak brings us a closer look at the watch, with an Apple Watch right next to it. On top of that, a ton of Pixel Watch renders surfaced.
Android Headlines
These Pixel 7 Features Are Coming To Pixel 6 Phones
Google will offer a number of newly-announced Pixel 7 features on its Pixel 6 smartphones. This information comes from Phone Arena, as the site claims it got the info directly from Google. Google will bring over quite a few Pixel 7 features to Pixel 6 series phones. According to the...
Android Headlines
Samsung Shares Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance An It Isn't Good News
Samsung has announced its quarterly earnings guidance for Q3 2022 and it isn’t good news for its investors. The company is staring at its first year-on-year (YoY) profit decline in years. And it’s a rather steep decline of over 31 percent. The Korean behemoth will publish its full earnings report later this month.
Android Headlines
The Pixel Tablet Might Come With Two Dock Accessories
Google is set to release its Pixel Tablet sometime next year, and we’re all excited about that. While it’s months out, we’re still getting information about it through current Google apps. Thanks to 9To5Google, it appears that the Pixel Tablet will actually come with two docks rather than one.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google announced its new flagship smartphone series, and we’re here to compare them. In this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro. As you probably already know, these two phones are quite similar in many ways. Still, there are a number of differences that make the Pixel 7 Pro the ‘Pro’ of the two models. The question is, are those differences worth the extra money. The Pixel 7 Pro is quite a bit more expensive, starting at $899, compared to the $599 price tag of the Pixel 7.
Android Headlines
The Pixel 7 Pro Gets A Teardown, And Not Much Has Changed
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the most powerful Pixel phone to date. It was unveiled yesterday alongside the base Pixel 7. Now, we have a new teardown video of the Pixel 7 Pro showing us what makes this device tick. In case you don’t know, Google had its Pixel...
Android Headlines
Google Voice Recorder For Pixel 7 Will Offer Voice Labels
Google made an interesting announcement during its latest Pixel event. The Google voice recorder will actually add voice labels for people while they’re speaking, according to Engadget. In case you didn’t know, Google just announced the Pixel Watch and it gave us some more information on the Pixel Tablet....
Android Headlines
Android 13 QPR1: Beta 2 Coming To Pixel Phones With Some Changes
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 has started rolling out to Pixel phones. For those of you who are not familiar with these updates, the ‘QPR’ stands for Quarterly Platform Release. We’re in for another beta build next month, before a stable update arrives in December. What’s worth...
Android Headlines
Amazon Shutting Down Glow, A Video-Calling & Gaming Device For Kids
According to The Verge (via Bloomberg), Amazon decided to shut down its interactive entertainment and video-calling device for kids, known as Glow. The device was first introduced in 2021, and discontinuing it after a short time proves it couldn’t meet expectations. Amazon spokesperson Tim Gillman told The Verge that...
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 Bundles With Free Pixel Watch Or Buds Pro Are Coming, But…
Google will announce its new flagship smartphone series today, the Pixel 7 phones. Along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel Watch will also land. Having said that, it seems like Google will offer Pixel 7 bundles with a free Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro, but there’s a catch.
Android Headlines
The Pixel Watch Comes With 6 Months Of Fitbit Premium
Today, Google just announced the new Pixel Watch, it explained everything that we need to know about this new wearable. Along with the device, the company also announced that people who pick up this watch will also get six months of Fitbit premium. We’ve been excited about the Pixel Watch...
