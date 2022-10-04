ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Iran’s president tries to assuage anger as protests continue

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U4s5s_0iLBbmU200
World News

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has appealed for national unity and tried to allay anger against the country’s rulers, even as anti-government protests that have engulfed the country for weeks continue to spread to universities and high schools.

Mr Raisi acknowledged that the Islamic Republic has “weaknesses and shortcomings”, but repeated the official line that the unrest sparked last month by the death of a young woman in the custody of the country’s morality police was nothing short of a plot by Iran’s enemies.

“Today the country’s determination is aimed at co-operation to reduce people’s problems,” he told parliament. “Unity and national integrity are necessities that render our enemy hopeless.”

His claims echoed those of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who blamed the United States and Israel, the country’s adversaries, for inciting the unrest in his first remarks on the nationwide protests on Monday.

It is a familiar tactic for Iran’s leaders, who have remained mistrustful of Western influence since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and commonly blame domestic problems on foreign enemies without offering evidence.

The protests, which emerged in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code, have embroiled dozens of cities across the country and evolved into the most widespread challenge to Iran’s leadership in years.

A series of mounting crises have festered and helped fuel public rage, including the country’s political repression, ailing economy and global isolation.

Iran’s security forces have sought to disperse demonstrations with tear gas, metal pellets, and in some cases live fire, rights groups say.

Iran’s state TV reported that violent confrontations between protesters and the police have killed at least 41 people, but human rights groups said the number is much higher.

As the new academic year officially began this week, the demonstrations spread quickly to university campuses, long considered sanctuaries in times of turmoil.

Videos on social media showed students expressing solidarity with peers who had been arrested and calling for the end of the Islamic Republic. Concerned at the unrest, many universities moved classes online this week.

The prestigious Sharif University of Technology in Tehran became a battlefield on Sunday as security forces surrounded the campus from all sides and fired tear gas at protesters who were holed up inside a parking lot, preventing them from leaving. The student union reported that police arrested hundreds of students, although many were later released.

In one video on Monday, students marched and chanted “Jailed students must be freed!” at Tarbiat Modares University in Tehran. In another, students streamed through Khayyam University in the conservative city of Mashhad, shouting “Sharif University has become a jail! Evin Prison has become a university!” – referring to Iran’s notorious prison in Tehran.

Protests also appeared to grip gender-segregated high schools across Iran on Monday, where groups of young girls waved their state-mandated hijabs and chanted “Woman! Life! Freedom!” in the city of Karaj west of the capital and in the Kurdish city of Sanandaj, according to widely shared footage.

The response by Iran’s security forces has sparked widespread global condemnation. On Monday, President Joe Biden said his administration was “gravely concerned about reports of the intensifying violent crackdown on peaceful protesters in Iran, including students and women.”

Furious over Iran’s response to the demonstrations, the British Foreign Office summoned the Iranian ambassador in London.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “The violence levelled at protests in Iran by the security forces is truly shocking.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Iran summons UK envoy again over anti-crackdown complaints

Iranian officials have summoned the British ambassador once again over what they said were “provocative” statements made by London over Tehran’s crackdown on widespread protests. State media in Iran said authorities summoned Simon Shercliff for the second time in less than 10 days and “strongly condemned the...
PROTESTS
newschain

Anoosheh Ashoori’s daughter cuts hair live on TV in support of Iran protesters

The daughter of a man who was detained in Iran for almost five years has cut her hair live on television in solidarity with female protesters in the Middle East country. Elika Ashoori, the daughter of Anoosheh Ashoori, who was released from an Iranian prison alongside Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in March, cut her hair live on ITV’s Lorraine on Thursday morning.
ADVOCACY
newschain

Zaghari-Ratcliffe urges Government not to turn blind eye to Iranian oppression

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has called on the UK Government “not to turn a blind eye” as Iranian authorities try to suppress the ongoing unrest. The British Iranian national, who was imprisoned in Iran for six years before her release earlier this year, said the recent events have brought back memories of her own imprisonment at the hands of the Iranian regime.
POLITICS
newschain

Oscar winners cut off their hair in support of protesters in Iran

Oscar-winning actresses Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche and other stars including the UK’s Charlotte Rampling, Charlotte Gainsbourg and singer Jane Birkin have filmed themselves cutting off locks of their hair in support of protesters in Iran. Their video, released on Instagram and hash-tagged HairForFreedom, comes as Iran is engulfed...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ali Khamenei
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
newschain

Bodies of kidnapped California family including baby found in orchard

A baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint have been found dead in a central California orchard. Sheriff Vern Warnke announced on Wednesday the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard, about 140 miles south-east of San Francisco, and told reporters: “Our worst fears have been confirmed.”
MERCED COUNTY, CA
newschain

5 coat trends that will be huge this season

After a summer that seemed to last forever (not that we’re complaining) and a mild start to autumn, there hasn’t been much call for proper puffers, parkas and trenches yet. We haven’t been able to enjoy that cosy feeling of bundling up for a brisk day, but that’s...
APPAREL
newschain

William and Kate arrive in Northern Ireland for day-long visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Northern Ireland for a day-long visit to the region. William and Kate will fulfil a number of engagements with cross-community organisations that provide support to people from all backgrounds. They began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Protest#Iranian#The Islamic Republic
newschain

California serial killer ‘on a mission’, police say

A serial killer thought to be responsible for the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman in California since April 2021 seems to be “on a mission”, police said. Ballistics tests and some video evidence have linked the crimes in the cities of Stockton...
newschain

Babies in Tigray dying at four times pre-war levels, says study

Babies in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region are dying in their first month of life at four times the rate before the war cut off access to most medical care for more than five million people, according to the most sweeping study yet of how mothers and children are suffering.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
newschain

Europe holds 44-leader summit with Russia and Belarus left out in the cold

The leaders of 44 European countries stretching from Iceland to Turkey met on Thursday in what many said was a united stand against Russia’s war on Ukraine, as an energy crisis and high inflation fuelled by the conflict wreak havoc on their economies. The inaugural summit of the European...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
newschain

Archie, six, in US for treatment to reduce chances of cancer returning

A six-year-old boy who survived Covid-19 early in the pandemic while also battling with cancer is in the US for treatment to reduce the chances of the cancer returning. Archie Wilks flew out to the Levine Medical Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina, late last week for treatment that aims to change cells and block specific genes that can cause cancer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
newschain

Joe Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since Cuban Missile Crisis

US President Joe Biden has said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is “not joking” about tactical nuclear weapons and the “Armageddon” risk is at its highest level since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. Russian officials have spoken of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons...
POLITICS
newschain

Mayor declares state of emergency for New York City over migrants

New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency on Friday over the thousands of migrants being sent from southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable”. “A city recovering from an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschain

Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ talk edges beyond bounds of US intelligence

US President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said. The president’s grim...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy