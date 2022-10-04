Man dies in motorcycle crash in northeast Charlotte; police say speeding contributed

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police believe speeding contributed to a motorcycle crash that resulted in the driver’s death Sunday.

Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. Sunday to North Tryon Street, near Old Concord Road in northeast Charlotte. When they arrived, they found a damaged 2008 Kawasaki ZX1400C motorcycle and its rider, 35-year-old Satchel Phillip Bass.

MEDIC said Bass died at the scene.

Investigators believe Bass was speeding while driving north on North Tryon Street. They said he ran off the right side of the road and crashed in a parking lot nearby. No other cars were involved.

Detectives believe Bass’ excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

At this time, it’s not known if he was impaired, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information about the case is asked to call Detective Jamieson at 704-432-2169, extension 3. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

(WATCH BELOW: Man pleads guilty in 2021 street racing crash that killed 6-year-old boy)

©2022 Cox Media Group