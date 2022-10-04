ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Man dies in motorcycle crash in northeast Charlotte; police say speeding contributed

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E4ZlD_0iLBbix800

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police believe speeding contributed to a motorcycle crash that resulted in the driver’s death Sunday.

Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. Sunday to North Tryon Street, near Old Concord Road in northeast Charlotte. When they arrived, they found a damaged 2008 Kawasaki ZX1400C motorcycle and its rider, 35-year-old Satchel Phillip Bass.

MEDIC said Bass died at the scene.

Investigators believe Bass was speeding while driving north on North Tryon Street. They said he ran off the right side of the road and crashed in a parking lot nearby. No other cars were involved.

Detectives believe Bass’ excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

At this time, it’s not known if he was impaired, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information about the case is asked to call Detective Jamieson at 704-432-2169, extension 3. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

(WATCH BELOW: Man pleads guilty in 2021 street racing crash that killed 6-year-old boy)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

Detectives investigating homicide in west Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte Friday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said investigators are on the scene in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road. No details were immediately released about any victims or how the incident occurred.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Tryon, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
WCNC

One person critically injured overnight, CMPD investigating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was critically injured overnight on S Summit Ave in Uptown Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is currently investigating this scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Police#Traffic Accident#Kawasaki#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

Woman sentenced in 2018 east Charlotte murder

CHARLOTTE — A woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a woman in east Charlotte that happened four years ago. Yamina Rookard was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon after the murder. She was 17 at the time of the shooting, but was 21 years old when she was sentenced.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBTV

Woman killed in single-car crash in Iredell County; speeding a factor

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Gaston County man fired from Wendys

Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

BREAKING: Large Crash on I-85 Southbound at Brookshire Blvd

CHARLOTTE N.C. – A crash on I-85 Southbound at Brookshire Blvd has two left lanes blocked and has created delays back to I-485. No updates on any injuries. To avoid delays, drivers are advised to get off 85 at University City Blvd and use North Tryon Street to get around this crash.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
111K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy