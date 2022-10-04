ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indonesian police to charge 6 people in soccer disaster

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Indonesian police said Thursday they are bringing criminal charges against three officers and three civilians for their roles in the deaths of 131 people when police fired tear gas inside a soccer stadium, setting off a panicked run for the exits in which many were crushed.
Calls to Defund Police After the World’s Deadliest Football Stampede

JAKARTA, Indonesia - On October 1, when videos of hundreds of fans on a football pitch in Indonesia went viral, it initially looked like fans flooding the pitch in the aftermath of the game. But Saturday wasn’t the usual scene of impassioned fans trying to meet their football idols. Instead,...
International outcry as journalist known for fierce government criticism is shot dead in Philippines

Media groups and activists are calling for swift action after a Philippine journalist was shot dead while driving in the capital city Manila, in what many are seeing as a blow to press freedom in the country.The 63-year-old radio journalist Percival Mabasa, more widely known as Percy Lapid, was shot dead by two assailants outside the gate of a residential complex in Manila’s Las Pinas area on Monday night, police officials said.The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said: "That the incident took place in Metro Manila indicates how brazen the perpetrators were, and how authorities have failed to...
Ethiopia turns over alleged people smuggler to Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ethiopia has turned over to Dutch judicial authorities a 38-year-old Eritrean man suspected of playing a leading role in a major international criminal network that smuggled Eritreans to the Netherlands. “The journey involved brutal violence — migrants were abused and extorted in camps,” prosecutors...
Myanmar sentences Japanese journalist to prison on 2 charges

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced a Japanese journalist to serve seven years in prison after he filmed an anti-government protest in July, a Japanese diplomat and the Southeast Asian nation’s government said Thursday. Toru Kubota was sentenced on Wednesday to seven years for...
