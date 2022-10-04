Read full article on original website
JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Indonesian police said Thursday they are bringing criminal charges against three officers and three civilians for their roles in the deaths of 131 people when police fired tear gas inside a soccer stadium, setting off a panicked run for the exits in which many were crushed.
JAKARTA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Six people including police and match organisers are facing criminal charges in Indonesia over a stampede at a soccer game at the weekend that killed at least 131 people, the country's police chief said on Thursday.
MALANG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indonesians gathered for Friday prayers mourned 131 people killed in a soccer stampede six days ago, amid calls for a prompt investigation into one of the world's most deadly stadium disasters to enable its victims to rest in peace.
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
International outcry as journalist known for fierce government criticism is shot dead in Philippines
Media groups and activists are calling for swift action after a Philippine journalist was shot dead while driving in the capital city Manila, in what many are seeing as a blow to press freedom in the country.The 63-year-old radio journalist Percival Mabasa, more widely known as Percy Lapid, was shot dead by two assailants outside the gate of a residential complex in Manila’s Las Pinas area on Monday night, police officials said.The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said: "That the incident took place in Metro Manila indicates how brazen the perpetrators were, and how authorities have failed to...
Ethiopia turns over alleged people smuggler to Netherlands
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ethiopia has turned over to Dutch judicial authorities a 38-year-old Eritrean man suspected of playing a leading role in a major international criminal network that smuggled Eritreans to the Netherlands. “The journey involved brutal violence — migrants were abused and extorted in camps,” prosecutors...
Myanmar sentences Japanese journalist to prison on 2 charges
BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced a Japanese journalist to serve seven years in prison after he filmed an anti-government protest in July, a Japanese diplomat and the Southeast Asian nation’s government said Thursday. Toru Kubota was sentenced on Wednesday to seven years for...
