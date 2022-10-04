Media groups and activists are calling for swift action after a Philippine journalist was shot dead while driving in the capital city Manila, in what many are seeing as a blow to press freedom in the country.The 63-year-old radio journalist Percival Mabasa, more widely known as Percy Lapid, was shot dead by two assailants outside the gate of a residential complex in Manila’s Las Pinas area on Monday night, police officials said.The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said: "That the incident took place in Metro Manila indicates how brazen the perpetrators were, and how authorities have failed to...

