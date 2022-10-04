ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rsvplive.ie

Celia Holman Lee on being sexy at 71 and choosing to age gracefully

Some might say Celia Holman Lee is Ireland's answer to Helen Mirren, a woman in her 70s and still very much in the spotlight, representing the generation that can often feel unadmired and not acknowledged. Speaking to RSVP Magazine for an exclusive photo shoot with her husband Ger, Celia opened...
rsvplive.ie

Today FM's Ian Dempsey and wife Ger enjoy night out together in Dublin

Ian Dempsey and his wife Ger stepped out for the Irish Premiere of the Sinead O'Connor documentary 'Nothing Compares' last night. The Today FM star and his belle were some of the big names spotted at the Stella Cinema in Rathmines, Dublin. They were pictured alongside model Holly Carpenter, singer...
rsvplive.ie

Ukrainian mum left speechless after receiving fabulous makeover on RTE's Today Show

A Ukrainian mum-of-two was lost for words after receiving a makeover from the Today Show. Svitlana Solntseva was treated to a fabulous hairdo, a glamorous makeup look and a stylish new outfit courtesy of the RTE daytime programme as fellow refugees nominated her for the first Today makeover in nearly three years.
WORLD
rsvplive.ie

RTE's Doireann Garrihy announced as new host of Dancing with the Stars

RTÉ has today revealed that Doireann Garrihy will join Jennifer Zamparelli as the new presenter of Dancing with the Stars. She will replace Nicky Byrne when the show returns to our screens on RTÉ One in January. Doireann currently presents 2FM Breakfast on weekday mornings, alongside Donncha O’Callaghan...
