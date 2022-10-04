Read full article on original website
Celia Holman Lee on being sexy at 71 and choosing to age gracefully
Some might say Celia Holman Lee is Ireland's answer to Helen Mirren, a woman in her 70s and still very much in the spotlight, representing the generation that can often feel unadmired and not acknowledged. Speaking to RSVP Magazine for an exclusive photo shoot with her husband Ger, Celia opened...
RTE legend Mary Kennedy's close bond with her three 'very different' siblings
Mary Kennedy has opened up about the close bond between her and her siblings. The broadcasting legend is the eldest of four children and says they are all "very different" but a great support to each other. "I’m the granny of the family, literally and metaphorically!" she told RSVP Magazine....
Alan Hughes is still good friends with Mark Cagney and Aidan Cooney after Ireland AM exits
Alan Hughes is still good friends with former Ireland AM co-hosts Mark Cagney and Aidan Cooney. The trio of presenters formed the original line-up of the Virgin Media breakfast show, but Alan is the only day one star who is still on the programme. Aidan Cooney left Ireland AM in...
Country music's David James on family life, female attention from fans and Daniel O'Donnell's advice
Highland Radio presenter and rising star of the singing scene David James on his close bond and duetting with fellow Donegal man Daniel O’Donnell, getting support from his family, interacting with fans and his rise to fame in Ireland. David, your time in lockdown resulted in a duet with...
Today FM's Ian Dempsey and wife Ger enjoy night out together in Dublin
Ian Dempsey and his wife Ger stepped out for the Irish Premiere of the Sinead O'Connor documentary 'Nothing Compares' last night. The Today FM star and his belle were some of the big names spotted at the Stella Cinema in Rathmines, Dublin. They were pictured alongside model Holly Carpenter, singer...
Joanne McNally's ‘late’ rise to fame, new ‘healthy’ relationship and eating disorder battle
Joanne McNally is the hottest person in comedy right now, with a record-breaking 62 Vicar Street gigs under her belt and a recently announced third show at the 3Arena with her bestie and podcast co-host Vogue Williams. The funny woman is appearing on the Late Late Show tonight to talk...
Sister of tragic Tallaght siblings says she will 'never accept' what happened
The sister of three children killed in their Tallaght home has said that she will "never accept" what happened to her siblings. Margaret Cash lost her sister Lisa, 18 and twin siblings Christy and Chelsea Cawley, 8, last month and says she and her mother will never return to the house where the tragedy occurred.
Ukrainian mum left speechless after receiving fabulous makeover on RTE's Today Show
A Ukrainian mum-of-two was lost for words after receiving a makeover from the Today Show. Svitlana Solntseva was treated to a fabulous hairdo, a glamorous makeup look and a stylish new outfit courtesy of the RTE daytime programme as fellow refugees nominated her for the first Today makeover in nearly three years.
Clare McKenna and siblings came together to support parents before dad passed away
Newstalk presenter Clare McKenna has said she and her siblings came together to support her parents when her father was ill with dementia, before he sadly passed away in November 2020. Clare said her family are "very close" and always show up for each other during tough times. She told...
RTE's Doireann Garrihy announced as new host of Dancing with the Stars
RTÉ has today revealed that Doireann Garrihy will join Jennifer Zamparelli as the new presenter of Dancing with the Stars. She will replace Nicky Byrne when the show returns to our screens on RTÉ One in January. Doireann currently presents 2FM Breakfast on weekday mornings, alongside Donncha O’Callaghan...
Emmerdale’s James Moore's romance with fiancée Sophie away from Ryan Stocks character
James Moore has become a fan favourite since he joined Emmerdale as Ryan Stocks in 2018. After dealing with his challenging relationship with his mother Charity Dingle, the pair have become close. When the actor isn’t busy on-set, he spends time with his new fiancée Sophie and their pet at...
Mary Kennedy and youngest daughter Lucy Foster step out on the red carpet together
Mary Kennedy and her youngest daughter Lucy Foster stepped out together at an event in Dublin this week. The mother and daughter pair were pictured at the Irish Premiere of the Sinead O'Connor documentary 'Nothing Compares' last night. They were just two of the big names spotted at the Stella...
Former Kerry manager Mick O'Dwyer's son Haulie dies following short illness
The death has taken place of Haulie (Michael) O'Dwyer, son of former Kerry manager Mick O'Dwyer. Haulie passed away after a short illness at the Palliative Care Unit in Tralee surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Ballinskelligs in south Kerry, formerly of Waterville. He is survived by...
Brooke Vincent rules out Coronation Street return for now as she focuses on raising her sons
Brooke Vincent has confirmed she won't be returning to her role as Sophie Webster in Coronation Street any time soon. The Weatherfield icon left the ITV soap back in 2019 to focus on raising her family. The long hours on set means if Brooke were to return to the cobbles,...
Joanne McNally and Charlie Bird lead Late Late Show lineup for October 7th
Joanne McNally, Charlie Bird and The Coronas lead this week's Late Late Show lineup. Professor Luke O'Neill and Damian Browne join the bill and there will also be expert advice on the cost of living crisis. Joanne McNally is the hottest person in comedy right now and will tell host...
Mrs Brown's Boys' Fiona O'Carroll refused to speak to dad Brendan after he split up with her mum Doreen
Brendan O'Carroll has revealed his daughter Fiona refused to speak to him after he divorced her mum Doreen Dowdall. The Mrs Brown's Boys creator's first marriage came to an end in 1999 when his career playing beloved Irish matriarch Agnes Brown took off. Doreen, who is mum to Brendan's children...
Charlie Bird explains medical reason behind ‘embarrassing uncontrollable crying’
Charlie Bird appeared on the Late Late Show Friday night to talk to host Ryan Tubridy about coming to peace with his heartbreaking Motor Neurone Disease disease, funeral plans, the incredible gift he received from Daniel O’Donnell and career highlights. In the deeply moving chat with Charlie and his...
"Halloween has become too Americanised, with sexy X rated costumes aimed at kids"
Feeling crafty this week, I say to the kids, ‘let’s make our own Halloween costumes this year?’. I was expecting a big, ‘hurray’. Instead I get blank faces and a look of disdain: ‘No way mom’. I urge them to call me mammy but they get mom from the telly!
Paralympic swimmer Ellen Keane felt 'unworthy of love' because of her disability
Paralympic swimmer Ellen Keane has said she felt “unworthy of love” when she was younger because of her disability. Ellen was born without a left arm below the elbow, and said she spent much of her childhood and teenage years feeling very insecure. “I always put myself down...
Eamonn Holmes felt 'humiliated' when co-star had to help him walk amid health battle
Eamonn Holmes felt "humiliated" as his co-star had to help him walk while reporting for GB News last month. The breakfast broadcaster and his co-host Isabel Webster were presenting news coverage outside Buckingham Palace following the Queen's death back in September. But Eamonn has been dealing with chronic pain which...
