SINGAPORE & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- TDCX, Inc. (“TDCX”) (NYSE: TDCX), a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, announced today the launch of the TDCX Foundation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005265/en/ TDCX celebrates its first listing anniversary with the launch of the TDCX Foundation (Photo: Business Wire)

CHARITIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO