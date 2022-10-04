Read full article on original website
Speeding California man who drove through stop sign arrested on local felony warrant: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Warrant arrest: Washington Boulevard. At 12:30 a.m. Sept. 26, an officer stopped a car that was speeding and that was driven through a stop sign without any braking. The driver, a California man, 34, was found to be wanted on a Warrensville Heights police felony warrant.
Woman arrested for drunk driving after barreling along on wrong side of street: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- OVI: North Taylor Road. At 12:30 a.m. Oct. 4, an officer monitoring traffic spotted a car, according to radar, traveling 61 miles per hour in a 35-MPH zone. As the car, traveling northbound on North Taylor Road got closer, the officer saw that it was being driven in the southbound lane. The officer turned on his car’s overhead lights and sounded its siren, but the car continued past his while going about 60 miles per hour.
Man says woman threatened him with handgun, man uses gun to rob woman in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Parma man, 29, contacted police at about 10:30 a.m. Aug. 8 and said his wife, a 21-year-old Cleveland resident, threatened him with a handgun in front of MGI Distribution Center, 19400 Holland Road. The man told police he was separated from his wife. He...
Middleburg Heights man flees from police: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Sept. 27 at 2:15 p.m. an unlocked car was reported entered overnight. A set of keys for another car on the property that currently does not run and $40 cash were taken. Information was collected for a report. Possession, Center Ridge Road. On Sept. 29 at 12:51 p.m. an...
Suspected candy thief sought after dollar store break-in
Police are looking for a man who broke into a dollar store and filled a bag with candy and other items.
Suspect in fatal hit-skip involving motorcycle caught after 2-hour manhunt
NORWALK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man accused driving off after plowing into the back of a motorcycle, killing the driver, is in custody after a two-hour manhunt in a wooded area. Chad Holbrook, 49, of Norwalk, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, and operating a vehicle while impaired, according to the State Highway Patrol. He is being held in the Huron County Jail.
Officers deem hotel visitor’s $16,000 bill a civil matter: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
Management at the Staybridge Suites reported Sept. 27 that a woman vacated the hotel after living there for six years but failed to pay approximately $16,585 that was owed. They said the South Euclid woman, 51, had checked into the hotel in 2017 due to water damage at her home and because she was a traveling nurse. They said that over the years, they would allow the bill to get up to $10,000 but she would then pay it down to $1,600. However, when they contacted her about the outstanding debt, she said they were prejudiced, and she would call her attorney.
City worker and garbage truck driver get into argument: Highland Heights Police Blotter
The city’s service department said Sept. 29 that one of the employees was in an argument with a Kimble truck driver. Officers spoke with a manager from Kimble and learned there was a misunderstanding between their driver and the city employee due to a language barrier. The situation was...
Motorcyclist flees; officers stop burglary in progress at fairgrounds: Berea Police Blotter
The driver of a bright orange motorcycle led police on a high-speed chase at about 4 p.m. Sept. 29. Police saw the orange motorcycle -- believed to be a Suzuki GSX-R750 -- and a bright green Yamaha motorcycle heading north on North Rocky River Drive. Both motorcycles had license plates, but the plate on the orange motorcycle was folded backward, making it impossible to read.
Drug unit investigates after man found dead in his home: Mayfield Police Blotter
A man, 46, was found dead in his home by his brother Sept. 30. The body was released to the coroner’s office and the drug enforcement unit responded to investigate because narcotics were located at the home. Suspicious person: Beta Drive. A Holiday Inn employee reported at 3:45 a.m....
Woman allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI
SANDUSKY – A Michigan woman was arrested and charged with two felonies after she was allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI on Monday night. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on West Washington Street, an officer began to notice a gold Chevrolet Blazer that was quickly increasing and decreasing speed and swerving between lanes. Police pulled the vehicle at the Tiffin Avenue and West Adams Street intersection. According to the report, while the vehicle was pulling over, it came to the shoulder of the road, continued slowly over a grassy area, and stopped in a side parking spot with its driver side tires in the main roadway.
Couple receives courtesy police ride to cross railroad tracks: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A train stopped on the northern tracks at 1:51 p.m. Oct. 2. It blocked the Mapleway, Brookside and Columbia roads crossings. Norfolk Southern Railway was contacted at 1:54 p.m. but it did not know why the train stopped. It later told the city the train was picking up cars. An officer gave an elderly couple a ride to the other side since they were on the wrong side of the tracks and could not get across where they were standing. The train began moving at 3:31 p.m.
Cleveland woman throws brick at Burger King window: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Sept. 19 at 12:35 p.m. a resident reported the theft of a package left on her front porch. On Sept. 20 at 5:15 p.m. a fast food restaurant employee accused a co-worker of stealing cash from her purse. No evidence of theft was found, but the accused employee had several felony arrest warrants. The 22-year-old East Cleveland woman was arrested.
Lorain police shoot and kill armed suspect Friday
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said the armed suspect who was shot by officers Friday morning on the city’s westside has died. According to a press release from police, there was an incident Thursday with 49-year-old Christopher Allen Boggess at the Lorain Police Department records window where he became irate and threatened officers after being asked to leave.
TikTok Challenge leads to stolen Kia: Parma Police Blotter
On Sept. 12, a Knollwood Drive resident called police after discovering that their Kia Rio had been stolen from the parking lot. Kia thefts have become commonplace due to a social media TikTok Challenge. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Theft and drugs: West Ridgewood Drive. On Sept. 9,...
Suspect wanted in connection to Cleveland car theft, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a suspect in connection with the theft of a car on Sept. 27 is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The car stolen was a silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance photo...
Youths wander onto school property in middle of the night: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Security at Gilmour Academy reported at 3 a.m. Oct. 2 that several youths were trespassing on the property. Responding officers found those involved and learned they were at a sleepover at a home on Dorchester Road behind the school and had wandered off. They were subsequently returned to the home and the host of the sleepover was advised.
Boy, 12, dies, shot fired after crash during funeral procession
AKRON, Ohio — A 12-year-old boy was killed and a 6-year-old boy was critically injured Thursday when two vehicles crashed during a funeral procession, with at least one gunshot fired after the collision, police say. The two boys, who were passengers in a Chevrolet Impala, were ejected or partially...
Two instances of child enticement reported in two days: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Suspect breaks into Kamm’s Corner Dollar Tree, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into the Kamm’s Corner Dollar Tree is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the suspect entered the store at 17442 Lorain Ave. around noon on Sept. 14. He made his way to...
