Avon, OH

Cleveland.com

Woman arrested for drunk driving after barreling along on wrong side of street: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- OVI: North Taylor Road. At 12:30 a.m. Oct. 4, an officer monitoring traffic spotted a car, according to radar, traveling 61 miles per hour in a 35-MPH zone. As the car, traveling northbound on North Taylor Road got closer, the officer saw that it was being driven in the southbound lane. The officer turned on his car’s overhead lights and sounded its siren, but the car continued past his while going about 60 miles per hour.
Cleveland.com

Suspect in fatal hit-skip involving motorcycle caught after 2-hour manhunt

NORWALK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man accused driving off after plowing into the back of a motorcycle, killing the driver, is in custody after a two-hour manhunt in a wooded area. Chad Holbrook, 49, of Norwalk, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, and operating a vehicle while impaired, according to the State Highway Patrol. He is being held in the Huron County Jail.
NORWALK, OH
Cleveland.com

Officers deem hotel visitor’s $16,000 bill a civil matter: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter

Management at the Staybridge Suites reported Sept. 27 that a woman vacated the hotel after living there for six years but failed to pay approximately $16,585 that was owed. They said the South Euclid woman, 51, had checked into the hotel in 2017 due to water damage at her home and because she was a traveling nurse. They said that over the years, they would allow the bill to get up to $10,000 but she would then pay it down to $1,600. However, when they contacted her about the outstanding debt, she said they were prejudiced, and she would call her attorney.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Motorcyclist flees; officers stop burglary in progress at fairgrounds: Berea Police Blotter

The driver of a bright orange motorcycle led police on a high-speed chase at about 4 p.m. Sept. 29. Police saw the orange motorcycle -- believed to be a Suzuki GSX-R750 -- and a bright green Yamaha motorcycle heading north on North Rocky River Drive. Both motorcycles had license plates, but the plate on the orange motorcycle was folded backward, making it impossible to read.
BEREA, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI

SANDUSKY – A Michigan woman was arrested and charged with two felonies after she was allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI on Monday night. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on West Washington Street, an officer began to notice a gold Chevrolet Blazer that was quickly increasing and decreasing speed and swerving between lanes. Police pulled the vehicle at the Tiffin Avenue and West Adams Street intersection. According to the report, while the vehicle was pulling over, it came to the shoulder of the road, continued slowly over a grassy area, and stopped in a side parking spot with its driver side tires in the main roadway.
SANDUSKY, OH
Cleveland.com

Couple receives courtesy police ride to cross railroad tracks: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter

A train stopped on the northern tracks at 1:51 p.m. Oct. 2. It blocked the Mapleway, Brookside and Columbia roads crossings. Norfolk Southern Railway was contacted at 1:54 p.m. but it did not know why the train stopped. It later told the city the train was picking up cars. An officer gave an elderly couple a ride to the other side since they were on the wrong side of the tracks and could not get across where they were standing. The train began moving at 3:31 p.m.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain police shoot and kill armed suspect Friday

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said the armed suspect who was shot by officers Friday morning on the city’s westside has died. According to a press release from police, there was an incident Thursday with 49-year-old Christopher Allen Boggess at the Lorain Police Department records window where he became irate and threatened officers after being asked to leave.
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

TikTok Challenge leads to stolen Kia: Parma Police Blotter

On Sept. 12, a Knollwood Drive resident called police after discovering that their Kia Rio had been stolen from the parking lot. Kia thefts have become commonplace due to a social media TikTok Challenge. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Theft and drugs: West Ridgewood Drive. On Sept. 9,...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect wanted in connection to Cleveland car theft, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a suspect in connection with the theft of a car on Sept. 27 is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The car stolen was a silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance photo...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect breaks into Kamm’s Corner Dollar Tree, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into the Kamm’s Corner Dollar Tree is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the suspect entered the store at 17442 Lorain Ave. around noon on Sept. 14. He made his way to...
CLEVELAND, OH
