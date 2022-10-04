ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Teen Not Paying Parents Rent After Their 'Free Loader' Lover Arrived Backed

A teenager refusing to pay his parents rent after a man who was part of their "open relationship" began staying the night has been applauded online. The 18-year-old explained in a Reddit post that he had paid his mom and dad rent since he was 16, claiming they'd be high and dry if he didn't chip in financially.
Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income

Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
Woman Refuses to Keep Paying for Boyfriend's Bills

What does true equality look like in a relationship?. Modern day romantic relationships aren't always easy to figure out or navigate for a variety of reasons. Whether it's the complexity of the personalities working together, or trying to maneuver around societal and gender expectations, a lot of couples struggle with finding a comfortable equilibrium in today's society.
Family asks money from gay son after they disowned him

Stories of disownment after a person comes out as gay or lesbian aren’t new. This can have a severe impact on the disowned person’s feelings. Also, they may experience sadness, anger, confusion, frustration, and other intense emotions.
Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her

The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
Woman furious when 4-year-old daughter catches her husband kissing the nanny

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my mother had several friends who were like family. I thought of them as aunts, and I even called some of them auntie. One of my mother's closest friends was a woman who had been married to the same man for twenty years.
