ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia Loses 44 Tanks, 27 Armored Vehicles in a Single Day: Ukraine

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Ukraine has claimed that Russia has lost 44 tanks and 27 armored personnel carriers in a single day as Kyiv presses forward with counteroffensives on two fronts.

The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine Facebook page produced its latest estimates on Tuesday morning.

Throughout the war, Russia has rarely released updates on how many losses it has endured and the figures it has released have been much lower than Ukrainian estimates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a46uo_0iLBav4i00
Ukrainian tanks entering Kupiansk, which has been taken back from Russian troops, on September 28, 2022 in Kupiansk, Ukraine. Ukraine has claimed that Russia has lost 44 tanks and 27 armored vehicles in a single day as they highlight all of the country's losses since the start of the war. Ivan Chernichkin/Getty

The post estimated that since the beginning of the war, Russia has lost around 60,800 personnel with an additional 370 losses on October 3.

It also claimed that 2,424 tanks have been lost since the war started on February 24 and an additional 44 tanks were destroyed on Monday.

As well as this, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 5,018 armored personnel vehicles and another 27 were destroyed on Monday.

Russia has not confirmed these numbers are accurate and Newsweek has contacted its Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

In addition to this, the post says that two artillery systems, one anti-aircraft warfare system, one plane, two UAVs and 12 vehicles and fuel tanks were destroyed on Monday.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses [in total] in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions," the post added, according to a Google translation.

"Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses of the past day at the Kramatorsk and Kryvyi Rih directions.

Kramatorsk and Bakhmut are in the eastern Donetsk region, where Ukraine has taken ground with one counteroffensive, while Kryvyi Rih is in the south, where Ukraine's forces have launched another counteroffensive.

Ukraine has also admitted to significant losses of its own. Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in the war with Russia, the head of Ukraine's armed forces said in August, according to Reuters.

The latest reported losses come after Russia has admitted it was forced to retreat from the city of Lyman due to the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The Institute for the Study of War told Newsweek that over the weekend the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced the withdrawal of Russian troops from Lyman to what it called "more advantageous positions" to avoid the 'threat of encirclement' in the settlement.

The think tank explained the details of Ukraine's victories in the region and what this could mean for the war.

"Ukrainian forces continued to liberate settlements east and northeast of Lyman on October 2 and have liberated Torske in Donetsk Oblast. Russian sources claimed that Russian forces withdrew from their positions northeast of Lyman, likely to positions around Kreminna and along the R66 Svatove-Kreminna highway," the think tank said.

The think tank continued: "Russian sources are voicing concern that Ukrainian forces are targeting and preparing to cut the critical Svatove-Lyman ground line of communication that was supplying the Russian grouping in Lyman.

"Russian sources are concerned that the collapse of the Lyman pocket and control over the Svatove-Lyman Road will allow Ukrainian forces to essentially wedge into Luhansk Oblast and threaten RU positions along the Kharkiv-Luhansk border, especially near the critical settlements of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

Comments / 16

Michael Baird
3d ago

I'm a vet, a tank driver and these are unprecedented number's. They must abandoning quite a few, as you never get that any tanks on the run. Regardless it's great...

Reply
7
D Tops
2d ago

In any type of War, both sides will inflate casualty figures.... higher for their adversaries and lower for themselves... it's basically called propaganda?

Reply
2
Related
NBC News

Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces

The Chechen leader recently spoke out in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, some elite soldiers from the Chechen Republic are now fighting against Russia alongside Ukraine. NBC News’ Jay Gray has the details in addition to speaking with several of the war-hardened soldiers. Oct. 4, 2022.
MILITARY
msn.com

Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land

Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tank
Business Insider

Russian troops fleeing after their lines were shattered left behind so much ammo and weaponry Ukraine struggled to handle it all

Ukraine has pushed a massive counteroffensive in the country's northeast and southern regions. The advancement has forced Russian soldiers to flee their positions, some even in civilian clothes. Some Ukrainian troops say they've been overwhelmed by how much ammo and weaponry was left behind. Ukrainian forces are staging a lightning-fast...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin's Reign Is Now 'Closer to the End,' Russian Official Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin's reign is now "closer to the end," a Russian official who now faces conscription under the leader's partial mobilization decree has said. Dmitry Baltrukov, 43, is one of many municipal deputies for Smolninskoe in St. Petersburg who appealed to the country's parliament last month to remove Putin from power on the charge of high treason over the Ukraine war.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Military#Armored Vehicles#Luhansk#Ukraine Facebook#Ukrainian#Bakhmut#Russian
Newsweek

Russian Howitzers Obliterated in Ukraine Counteroffensive Caught on Video

The moment in which two Russian self-propelled howitzers were purportedly destroyed in an explosive strike during Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive in the eastern Kharkiv region was captured on video. Ukraine Territorial Defense Forces (TDF) shared the video of the artillery strike on Twitter on Thursday. The Russian howitzers can initially be...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russian Wagner Commander Killed in Ukraine's Donbas

A senior commander in Russia's Wagner Group, a private military contractor close to the Kremlin, has reportedly been killed in Ukraine by Kyiv's troops. Alexei Nagin, 41, was killed near Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk province on September 20, according to WhereisRussiaToday, a website that tracks the Russian military. Wagner mercenaries...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Google
Washington Examiner

Ukraine may have Russian forces caught in 'beautifully defensible grave'

A major Russian military force could be destroyed by Ukraine following a gambit that baited Russia's commanders into sending their troops into a vulnerable position. “They are trapped between Ukrainians and the river,” a senior European official told the Washington Examiner. “They are all in range of Ukrainian artillery at the moment.”
POLITICS
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin’s health is ‘dramatically deteriorating’ & his ‘secret conditions have impacted his judgement in Ukraine’

VLADIMIR Putin's heath is "dramatically deteriorating" and his secret conditions have impacted his judgement over Ukraine, it is claimed. Political analyst Valery Solovey - whose earlier claims about the Kremlin leader's poor health were denied - alleges that Putin’s secret medical conditions have impacted on his judgment on the war.
HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
113K+
Post
991M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy