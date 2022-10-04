“Not Your Grandma’s Quilts” Wotiz Gallery exhibit to take place in October. Continuing a display which started in September at the Milton Public Library, a wonderful collection of art quilts will now be extended through October 29th. This lovely fabric exhibit called “Not Your Grandma’s Quilts” is being shown in the Wotiz Gallery through the end of this month.

MILTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO