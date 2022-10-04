ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Milton partnering with Black Earth to offer curbside composting

Milton is partnering with Black Earth to give residents a 30% discount when 300 subscribers join! Weekly pickups are currently $17.99/month. Bootstrap Compost is offering curbside composting along with clean bucket services for $24/month. Compost is an easy way to reduce...
MILTON, MA
“Not Your Grandma’s Quilts” Wotiz Gallery exhibit to take place in October

Continuing a display which started in September at the Milton Public Library, a wonderful collection of art quilts will now be extended through October 29th. This lovely fabric exhibit called "Not Your Grandma's Quilts" is being shown in the Wotiz Gallery through the end of this month.
MILTON, MA
Milton Police Log: September 23 – October 1, 2022

Caller reports a two car MVA with no injuries. Auto Service and tire notified. One car was towed from scene by Auto Service. Other vehicle was driven away from scene. 09/23/2022 08:47 MARK LANE Suspicious Activity. Party reports a suspicious...
MILTON, MA

