ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gouvu.com

Wolverines host Chicago State and travel to Seattle U

OREM, Utah – Utah Valley women's volleyball returns to action this week, hosting former WAC foe Chicago State In the final non-conference match of the season. The Wolverines return to WAC play when they travel to Seattle for an Oct. 8 match in Seattle. Utah Valley dropped a five-set...
OREM, UT
gouvu.com

Wolverines return to action with pair of games at GCU and Air Force

Following a three-week hiatus since their last game, the Utah Valley men's soccer team will open WAC play with a two-game road swing against Grand Canyon and Air Force. Friday's match against the Lopes is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. MDT and will be streamed on ESPN+. Sunday's match against the Falcons is scheduled for 1 p.m. MDT and will be streamed on the WAC International channel.
OREM, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy