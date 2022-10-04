ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair, NE

Gov. Reynolds appoints Jessica Noll as District Associate Judge

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Reynolds has appointed Jessica Noll as a district associate judge in Judicial Election District 3B. Noll, of Akron, Iowa, currently serves as a magistrate in Woodbury County and practices law with Deck Law, P.L.C. in Sioux City. Noll received her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of South Dakota.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
MRHD awards $1.1 million local non-profits

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. awarded grants totaling $1,100,088 to 10 Siouxland-area non-profit organizations and governmental entities Wednesday, Oct. 5th, at its Impact Match Grants Award Ceremony at the Betty Strong Encounter Center. The grants, ranging from $18,996 to $220,000, support MRHD’s ongoing mission of...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA

