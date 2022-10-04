Read full article on original website
Gov. Reynolds appoints Jessica Noll as District Associate Judge
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Reynolds has appointed Jessica Noll as a district associate judge in Judicial Election District 3B. Noll, of Akron, Iowa, currently serves as a magistrate in Woodbury County and practices law with Deck Law, P.L.C. in Sioux City. Noll received her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of South Dakota.
MRHD awards $1.1 million local non-profits
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. awarded grants totaling $1,100,088 to 10 Siouxland-area non-profit organizations and governmental entities Wednesday, Oct. 5th, at its Impact Match Grants Award Ceremony at the Betty Strong Encounter Center. The grants, ranging from $18,996 to $220,000, support MRHD’s ongoing mission of...
