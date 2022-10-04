Read full article on original website
Related
WilmingtonBiz
Mayfaire Updates: New Tenants, Lease Renewal And Book Store Changes
Lara O'Brien said she considered other shopping centers as locations for her ballet school, but a space at Mayfaire Town Center danced into her heart. Tutu School, a franchise that caters to children ages 18 months to 8 years, opened at 925 Town Center Drive in September. A downtown location of Tutu School that had a separate owner closed in January last year.
WilmingtonBiz
Investors Snap Up Beach Motels
At the motels owned by Cassandra Tollens in Carolina Beach, furry and feathered family members are welcome. Few lodging facilities in the New Hanover County beach town allow pets, but Tollens, a real estate investor who’s dipping her toes into the hospitality industry, said that’s one of the amenities that will set her motels apart from many others.
WilmingtonBiz
'Three Bridges' Property One Of 59 Luxury Home Sales In September
For more than two years, the region's luxury home market has seen increases in the number of homes sold in the $1 million-and-up price range, and last month continued the trend. According to a report compiled by Wilmington-based Just For Buyers Realty, 59 luxury properties sold in September in New...
WilmingtonBiz
Cape Fear Manufacturing Partners 2022 International Recidency
Sponsored Content provided by Robert Burrus - Dean , Cameron School of Business - UNC-Wilmington. This article is contributed by Dr. Rebecca Guidice, Executive MBA Director and Professor of Management. Cameron School of Business Executive MBA students typically expect to travel abroad to complete their International Residency requirement. But it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WilmingtonBiz
Companies Focus On Volunteerism Perks
Tech industry publication Techjury reported this year that an estimated 63 million Americans volunteer every year, roughly $139 billion worth of time annually. In North Carolina, just over 35% of residents volunteer each year for some nonprofit organization or cause, according to AmeriCorps. Despite these numbers, volunteer activity by individuals...
WilmingtonBiz
Growth Curve: In Development Decisions, Residents Having Their Say
Polly Tait, a school counselor and a resident of Wayne Drive in Wilmington for 17 years, has been battling a redevelopment project that could add 128 housing units next to her home. The project, put forth by Orange Capital Advisors, would redevelop The Carolinian Inn at 2916 Market St. into...
WilmingtonBiz
Clinic Brings IVF Services To Wilmington
Couples and individuals in the Wilmington area no longer must make the trek to the Triangle to access a full suite of fertility services. Wilmington Fertility Center opened in August in Bradley Creek Station. The center is a boutique-style clinic that specializes in assisted reproductive technologies and bills itself as Wilmington’s “only [in vitro fertilization] center and reproductive lab.”
WilmingtonBiz
Rising Interest Rates Impact Housing
The frenzy that drove the area’s residential real estate market has relaxed somewhat in the past two months, thanks to climbing mortgage interest rates and a growing inventory of homes for sale. “The Fed wants to slow down inflation. One of the largest contributors has been the housing market...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WilmingtonBiz
In Business And Life, Moore Quietly Gives
Jim Moore is an unassuming man who you rarely see in the limelight. But he is a giant in the Wilmington community. Moore is the retired CEO and owner of the James E. Moore Insurance Agency. As a businessman and as an individual, Moore has, and continues to, support local nonprofits financially and personally.
Comments / 0