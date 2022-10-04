Read full article on original website
Chelsea report: Blues make Premier League star their top transfer target for 2023
Chelsea have made Declan Rice their number one transfer target for 2023, according to reports. The Blues have a long-term interest in the England international, who was on their books as a teenager before being let go by the academy. We check over 250 million products every day for the...
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says it feels "strange" without Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea
Aubameyang reunited with Tuchel when he joined the Blues from Barcelona last month – only for his former boss to be sacked soon after. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says it's "strange" to no longer have Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea (opens in new tab), following the German's sacking last month. Aubameyang reunited...
Why is Everton vs Manchester United kicking off at 7pm on Sunday?
Premier League fans hoping to catch Everton vs Manchester United this weekend may have been left baffled by the unusual scheduled kick off time of 7pm. Usually, weekend games take place at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm on Saturdays; and 2pm and 4.30pm on Sundays. Why, then, the switch to a later time for this specific fixture? The reason, as is often the case with top-tier football matches these days, is due to television rights holders.
Ranked! The 50 dirtiest players in Premier League history
We have crunched the numbers to reveal the players who have committed the most fouls. These are players who let you know they’re there. Who leave a mark. Who make sure you’ll feel that in the morning. Who put a name on it, no matter who's in their way. Who get there somehow.
Did you know Neil Lennon is in charge of Manchester United's Europa League opponents tonight?
Manchester United face Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia – and randomly, Neil Lennon – on matchday three of the Europa Leauge. Manchester United will line up for their third Europa League group match tonight against Omonia Nicosia, and a familiar face to British viewers will be sitting in the opposition dugout.
The top 10 most goals scored in a single Premier League season
Alan Shearer may have the record for most Premier League goals overall, but who has got the most in a single season?. The Premier League first started in 1992, and since then strikers have been scoring goals for fun. But just how many goals have the league's most elite forwards...
RANKED! The 25 best Champions League games of all time
The 25 best Champions League games of all time: 25-11 The Champions League isn't just a stage for the greatest of all time to perform, it's often where you'll find the most entertaining matches. There's something about a midweek spotlight, isn't there? The anthem starts, the starball drops and all...
Lothar Matthäus exclusive: "When discussing Bayern’s rivals, you always start with Borussia Dortmund"
Ahead of this weekend's Klassiker, the Bundesliga legend explains why Dortmund are always capable of hurting the reigning champions. Even this early in a Bundesliga campaign, it's rare when a Klassiker doesn't pit first against second. It's rarer still when neither Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund occupy the top two spots.
Liverpool report: Reds in offer for incredible Colombian wonderkid
Liverpool are chasing a Colombian talent who could provide a spark in attack. The Reds have already signed one star from the South American country already in 2022, buying Porto forward Luis Diaz in January. Diaz has been a hit at Anfield so far and helped propel Jurgen Klopp's side to two domestic cups and a Champions League final.
'We're all working on it': Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on new contracts for key trio
Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba have played starring roles in the Gunners' scintillating start to the season. Arsenal (opens in new tab) boss Mikel Arteta says that contract extensions for Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba. The 21-year-old trio have been instrumental in the Gunners' superb start...
Liverpool report: Reds eyeing up January swoop for Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic
Liverpool's owners are said to have allocated substantial money for a big signing in the New Year – could it be Brozovic?. Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants Liverpool (opens in new tab) to make a January move for Inter Milan (opens in new tab) midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. The Reds –...
Jordan Henderson discusses 'numerous' reasons for Liverpool's poor start to season
Jordan Henderson believes it is difficult to attribute any one single reason for Liverpool's sluggish start to the 2022-23 season, suggesting there is still plenty of time for them to turn their fortunes around between now and the business end of the season. Liverpool are currently sat ninth in the...
Lothar Matthäus exclusive: "Sadio Mane’s made a bigger impact at Bayern than people give him credit for"
Ahead of this weekend's Klassiker, Bundesliga legend Matthäus tells FourFourTwo why comparing Sadio Mane with Robert Lewandowski is pointless. For many, Liverpool's struggles this season can be attributed to the loss of Sadio Mane in the summer. The Senegalese's decision to swap Merseyside for Bavaria coincided with a dramatic drop in form for Jurgen Klopp's side.
Liverpool report: Reds eye Jamal Musiala, with big money set to be spent in January
The attacking midfielder established himself at Bayern during the second half of last season and has started six out of eight Bundesliga games for Julian Naglesmann's side this term. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join...
Chelsea report: Blues suffer Jude Bellingham blow as Real Madrid line up big-money offer
Chelsea could also face competition from two Premier League rivals in the battle to sign the Borussia Dortmund and England star. Chelsea (opens in new tab)'s hopes of signing Jude Bellingham may have taken a major hit, with Real Madrid (opens in new tab) reportedly ready to meet Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab)'s asking price of almost £90m.
Arsenal report: TWO new Brazilians on January wishlist
Arsenal are ready to expand their Brazilian influence even further with two new South American signings. The Gunners have become Samba-infused over recent seasons, especially since the introduction of former Invincible Edu Gaspar as a technical director. Gabriel Martinelli, who Edu is very close to, was one of the first signings that Edu recommended after joining in 2019 – before Chelsea stalwart David Luiz was a late window replacement for outgoing captain Laurent Koscielny that same summer.
Michael Carrick odds-on favourite for vacant Middlesbrough job
The bookmakers have Michael Carrick as the most likely man to take over from the recently-departed Chris Wilder. Michael Carrick is the leading candidate to take over the vacant managerial position at Middlesbrough, according to the bookmakers. Priced on Oddschecker (opens in new tab) at 4/5 and 11/10, Carrick is...
Jurgen Klopp full of praise for Gabriel Jesus as Liverpool gear up for Arsenal showdown
Klopp knows full well the threat posed to the Reds' defence by Jesus, who has made a superb start to his Gunners career. Liverpool (opens in new tab) boss Jurgen Klopp has enthused about Arsenal (opens in new tab) striker Gabriel Jesus, as he prepares his team for Sunday's crunch Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.
Lothar Matthäus exclusive: "Jude Bellingham could become one of England's greatest midfielders"
Ahead of this weekend's Klassiker, the Bundesliga legend spoke to FourFourTwo about the potential match-winning Englishman. If Borussia Dortmund are to reverse their run of seven-straight defeats against Bayern in this Sunday's Klassiker, much will depend on the performance of Jude Bellingham. Still just 19 years old, the Englishman has...
Report: Arsenal and Liverpool chasing bargain deal for 'The next Erling Haaland'
Arsenal and Liverpool are leading the race for a player compared to Erling Haaland, with either team possibly getting him for a cut-price fee. Arsenal and Liverpool are going toe-to-toe for a player labelled 'the next Erling Haaland'. Haaland has lit up the Premier League since he first arrived at...
