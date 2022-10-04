ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Crime & Safety
abc45.com

Juvenile Dead in Rollins St Assault

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday at 3:55 p.m., Greensboro Police arrived on the 700 block of Rollins Street for a gunfire report. One male victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, a 17-year-old juvenile, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he died. The is no suspect(s) information at this time, as this is being investigated as a homicide. No further information is available at this time.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

'These are just kids who helped me fix my car': Winston-Salem man recounts scary carjacking, assault

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was assaulted, held at gunpoint and carjacked by four juveniles after they helped him change a tire Sunday night. Luke Costello said he thought four minors were just being kind when they offered to help him fix the flat tire he got on Monmouth Street. So, after they fixed it, he wanted to help in return and offered them a ride.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
#Police#Violent Crime
Public Safety
wfmynews2.com

Circle K in Greensboro robbed twice by the same woman

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police arrested a Greensboro woman in connection to robbing the same gas station a week apart from another, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers said they got a call overnight at 4:30 a.m. about someone robbing the Circle K on 621 Green Valley Road Friday.
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Reidsville police mourn loss of K9 after ‘sudden, short illness’

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad police department is heartbroken over the loss of one of their own. According to the Reidsville Police Department’s Facebook page, K9 Morgan died after a “sudden, short illness.” Morgan served the department for over four years, and was trained in narcotics detection and tracking. She also enjoyed doing […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Man shot at a Winston-Salem bar

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is recovering after being shot outside a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at Second and Green Tavern on North Green Street. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight in the parking lot. He...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

'A child was hit': Neighbors react to Winston-Salem playground shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating and looking for suspects after a child was shot at a playground in a neighborhood Tuesday night. This happened near Hope Lane around 5:10 p.m., where police say several young Black men were shooting at one another near the playground. Officers found a juvenile female suffering from a gunshot wound on her torso. The victim’s injury is considered non-life-threatening at this time.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

