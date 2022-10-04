Read full article on original website
Teen dies after Rollins Street shooting, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager has died after being shot in Greensboro. Police say that a 17-year-old boy was shot just before 4 p.m. on Thursday around the 700 block of Rollins Street. He was taken to the hospital when police got on the scene, but died from his injuries. This is now being […]
16-year-old charged in the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 16-year-old has been charged in connection to the murder of a 28-year-old woman, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. On Aug. 22, Forsyth County EMS came to the 1000 block of East 17th Street on a service call. At the scene, an unconscious woman was discovered behind the home suffering […]
Police are searching for a missing Winston-Salem man with a cognitive disorder
Update: The Silver Alert issued for Mr. Covington has been canceled. A Silver Alert has been issued for a Winston-Salem man who's been missing since Sept. 23, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department said Darnell William Covington suffers from a cognitive disorder. They described him as a 56-year-old man...
Greensboro woman charged with robbing the same Circle K on two separate occasions: GPD
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is being charged with two robberies at the same location, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m on Friday morning, officers came to Circle K on 631 Green Valley Road after getting a report of a commercial robbery at the business. Police were able to take the […]
abc45.com
Juvenile Dead in Rollins St Assault
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday at 3:55 p.m., Greensboro Police arrived on the 700 block of Rollins Street for a gunfire report. One male victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, a 17-year-old juvenile, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he died. The is no suspect(s) information at this time, as this is being investigated as a homicide. No further information is available at this time.
Man dies from injuries in Greensboro shooting; $5,000 reward in the case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man died from his injuries in a shooting. Detectives said someone shot Camren Cole on Glenwood Avenue on the night of September 29. On Thursday, a week after the shooting, police said Cole died from his injuries and the case was now...
Winston-Salem Police Department’s ShotSpotter helps officers get guns off street, save lives
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been a little more than a year since the Winston-Salem Police Department implemented the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system to reduce gun crimes in the city. From Aug. 2021 to Aug. 2022, there were 1,398 alerts. Of those, about 78 percent did not have a 911 call associated with them. That […]
WXII 12
'These are just kids who helped me fix my car': Winston-Salem man recounts scary carjacking, assault
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was assaulted, held at gunpoint and carjacked by four juveniles after they helped him change a tire Sunday night. Luke Costello said he thought four minors were just being kind when they offered to help him fix the flat tire he got on Monmouth Street. So, after they fixed it, he wanted to help in return and offered them a ride.
Shots fired near Sebastian Village in Greensboro could have been road rage incident, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police were called to a report of shots fired near a student housing complex in Greensboro on Thursday. Officers said a shooting happened near the Sebastian Village Courtyard area on East Washington Street. Police said no one was hurt. According to North Carolina A&T public information...
1 shot in Greensboro on Rollins Street, taken to hospital, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a reported shooting on Thursday. Officers responded around 3:55 p.m. to the 700 block of Rollins Street when they were told about a gun being fired. A male victim was found on the scene with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital. There is no […]
Troopers use ‘precision immobilization technique’ to end chase through Greensboro, highway patrol says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man allegedly led troopers on a chase in Greensboro Thursday. Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the highway patrol says they were conducting routine patrols on Randleman Road near Creek Ridge Road in Greensboro when they attempted to stop Francisco Cruz Jr., 32, of Burlington. He didn’t stop, leading troopers on a […]
2 women found guilty on charges in connection to death of woman at Greensboro gas station
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women were found guilty on 11 of 16 charges in connection to the death of a woman at a Greensboro gas station in 2019. Police say an SUV drove into a crowd at the Exxon on Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro on Oct. 12, 2019, running over six people, including […]
8-year-old girl shot in Winston-Salem on playground, suspects wanted, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An 8-year-old girl was shot in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, and police are looking for four suspects, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:10 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Peace Court and Hope lane. Patrol officers arrived and found an 8-year-old girl who had […]
wfmynews2.com
Circle K in Greensboro robbed twice by the same woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police arrested a Greensboro woman in connection to robbing the same gas station a week apart from another, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers said they got a call overnight at 4:30 a.m. about someone robbing the Circle K on 621 Green Valley Road Friday.
abc45.com
One Arrested in Circle K Robbery
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At approximately 4:30 a.m. today, Greensboro Police were called to a robbery at the Circle K on 621 Green Valley Road. Officers were able to arrest the suspect, Marsha Pritchett, 49, of Greensboro, without incident as she attempted to flee the scene. It was discovered that...
Reidsville police mourn loss of K9 after ‘sudden, short illness’
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad police department is heartbroken over the loss of one of their own. According to the Reidsville Police Department’s Facebook page, K9 Morgan died after a “sudden, short illness.” Morgan served the department for over four years, and was trained in narcotics detection and tracking. She also enjoyed doing […]
WXII 12
Man shot at a Winston-Salem bar
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is recovering after being shot outside a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at Second and Green Tavern on North Green Street. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight in the parking lot. He...
WXII 12
'A child was hit': Neighbors react to Winston-Salem playground shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating and looking for suspects after a child was shot at a playground in a neighborhood Tuesday night. This happened near Hope Lane around 5:10 p.m., where police say several young Black men were shooting at one another near the playground. Officers found a juvenile female suffering from a gunshot wound on her torso. The victim’s injury is considered non-life-threatening at this time.
Woman shot inside her home from a drive-by in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking into a shooting that happened in Winston-Salem this morning. According to officers, Kanyah Creasy was inside a home on 2901 Trent Street when unknown suspect(s) drove by and started shooting. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her back. She was treated at...
Lexington man charged with soliciting a child by computer: court records
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing a charge of soliciting a child by computer, according to Davidson County court records. Jose Anacleto Gomez, 38, is accused in court records of attempting “to pickup a 15-year-old juvenile female for the purpose of a sex act.” Gomez was given a $10,000 secured bond and […]
