WDBJ7.com
Bald eagle hit in traffic in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle was taken to a wildlife center in Salem Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Giles County. The bird has a broken wing and possibly shoulder, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter. The shelter says he is four or...
WDBJ7.com
McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle sees 155 hikers during first month of service
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since it launched a month ago, the McAfee Knob trailhead shuttle has seen 155 hikers. Roanoke County transit planner Paula Benke considers this a success. “We’re very excited because this has been a much-needed service that is going to help ease for individuals to get to...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County TRIAD designed to help seniors stay safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County TRIAD, formed in April 2015, aims to reduce the fear of crime and victimization among seniors by increasing awareness of scams and frauds that target them. On Here @ Home, we sat down with Larry Tabor, President of Roanoke County TRIAD, and Vice...
WDBJ7.com
The Roanoke Envision Center opens for community members to use its free resources
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new community center opened up in Roanoke that aims to get residents the help they need. After more than two years of planning, Roanoke’s EnVision Center is finally ready to be a part of the community. “This has been long overdue,” Roanoke’s Redevelopment and...
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski first responders host Faith and Blue and Red event
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski is working to create relationships between first responders and the community. The town’s fire department and police department hosted a Faith, Blue and Red event at Jackson Park Oct. 7. The goal was to allow the community to mingle with first...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS welcomes first all-city recruit class in 20 years
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you pay close attention to Roanoke Fire-EMS, you’ll see some new faces in the service, which could help with staffing issues in the city. Jonathan Yeisley started volunteering with Roanoke Fire-EMS after he experienced two medical tragedies. His wife’s grandfather and his mother passed away within a year of each other.
WDBJ7.com
Planet Fitness giving free gift cards for gasoline every Friday through October
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Mark your calendars, because every Friday in October, Planet Fitness is giving away gift cards for free gas. The gym is handing out $30 gift cards to the first 50 people in line at a Salem gas station at 10 a.m. every Friday for the rest of the month. Friday’s gas giveaway was at the Go-Mart in Salem.
WDBJ7.com
Wytheville Fire and Rescue hosting annual Fire Prevention Parade
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Fire and Rescue is excited to share the annual Fire Prevention Parade following the grand opening of the Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue museum exhibit. The parade starts at 7 p.m. October 8 in the Roses parking lot. It will travel down Main Street and...
WDBJ7.com
Giles County family searching for lost 80-pound tortoise
GILES CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Newport is looking for a lost pet, an 80-pound tortoise named Magellan. Magellan is a 22-year-old African Sulcata tortoise, though he has lived in Southwest Virginia his whole life. His family says he has been missing since Monday, October 3, as he...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke nonprofits team up to host charity pageant for angel tree program
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple nonprofit organizations are teaming up to help homeless LGBTQ+ teens and young adults this holiday season. You can help by joining Total Action for Progress (TAP) and Roanoke Pride at its annual Trick-or-Treat Pageant. “We feel strongly that we want that bond with that community,...
WDBJ7.com
Grand Opening of the Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue Museum exhibit
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Wytheville is excited to present the new Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue exhibit. The new museum is located inside the Wytheville Visitors Center. The museum highlights early emergency communications, implementation of 911, the Wytheville Fire Department, Wythe County Rescue Squad and the Wythevill...
WDBJ7.com
220 back open after Franklin Co. crash
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: A Franklin Co. crash is causing delays Friday along US-220N near Sontag Rd; Rt. 619E/W (Franklin Co.); Rt. 816N/S (Franklin Co.);/SONTAG RD (R)/ CASSELL RD (L). The northbound lanes are completely closed in the...
WDBJ7.com
Weapons And Explosives Found In Henry County Man's Home
Recording of daily evening newscast. Grant Catalog The Community Foundation Of The New River Valley.
WDBJ7.com
Apartment residents return home after deadly fire left them displaced
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two weeks after an apartment fire killed one person and left nearly 100 residents displaced, some of those residents got to return home Thursday. Almost all the Stratford Village Apartment residents returned Thursday afternoon after living in hotels or with family for two weeks. However, there are a few apartments still covered in smoke on the first floor, and residents may not be able to go back until November.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Carl’s Place
PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - “Carl’s is a place where people from everywhere meet. Meet you at Carl’s is one of our sayings,” explained the owner of Carl’s Place, Marie Ogden. If you’ve traveled along Highway 40 just south of Smith Mountain Lake any time in...
WDBJ7.com
Preserving a champion tree in Craig Co.
CRAIG CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Bellevue is one of Craig County’s historic homes. And just steps from the front porch is another stand-out: a Norway Maple included in the register of the Virginia Big Tree Program. “This tree is the state champion,” said property owner Tracy Frist. “It was...
WDBJ7.com
Stuckey’s CEO details turnaround during visit to Roanoke College
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Hit the highway today, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a Stuckey’s in Virginia. There is only one original Stuckey’s location still operating in the state, and it’s on the Eastern Shore. But at one time, the Georgia-based chain had more than 360 stores across the country.
WDBJ7.com
Homemade explosive devices found in Henry County home
HENRY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - An arrest of a Henry County man Tuesday night led to the discovery of weapons and homemade explosives. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says October 4 at approximately 10:10 p.m., Henry County deputies were arresting Barry Wayne Witt at 55 Raceway Drive for two outstanding warrants for Contempt of Court when they noticed a weapon.
WDBJ7.com
Salsa class for children available in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’ve wanted to find a new hobby for your kids, this story is for you. Guia Salsa Noke is offering Latin dance classes for kids ages 3 to 9. The company teaches kids Salsa, Bachata, Cha-cha, and more. They learn about movements, coordination, history,...
WDBJ7.com
Pickup driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Giles County. The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Oct. 5 in the 700 block of North Main Street in Pearisburg. A tractor-trailer and a pickup collided; the driver of the pickup died at the...
