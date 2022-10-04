Read full article on original website
The Citizen Online
Braelinn class learns to love haircuts
With the help of a new friend, students at Braelinn Elementary learned to love haircuts. Exceptional Children’s Services teachers Kristen Hodges and Meghan Mills have been focusing on “taking care of me” for their life skill/thematic unit this month. Through dramatic play, they have been practicing haircutting to generalize skills to lessen the anxiety students with special needs tend to have.
The Citizen Online
Carolyn A. Barber, 82, of Fayetteville, Ga.
Carolyn A. Barber, 82, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022. She was born Friday, September 27, 1940, in Atlanta, Georgia to Amos and Louise McKinney Almand. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Wayne Barber, Sr., her parents, and two of her brothers, Amos Almand,...
The Citizen Online
Final Walk with a Doc of 2022
Fayetteville, Ga. (Oct. 4, 2022) – October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Mio Yanagisawa, M.D., a breast surgeon with Piedmont Gynecologic Oncology and Breast Surgery, will lead Piedmont Fayette Hospital’s final Walk with a Doc of 2022 on Saturday, Oct. 15. Dr. Yanagisawa is a board-certified general surgeon, specializing in breast surgery.
At Home With Kenny Lattimore & Ryan Cameron
As we get ready to change seasons, the one constant that has been since the top of this year is Bermuda Bar ATL in Norcross! They bring the most incredible artists that have come through include 69 Boyz, Shai, & Ne-Yo just to name a few. This Friday, Ryan Cameron will be hosting at Bermuda […]
The Citizen Online
Eugenia Adams Eckert, 88, of Peachtree City, Ga.
Eugenia Adams Eckert, 88, of Peachtree City, Georgia, passed away October 3, 2022. She was born on November 29, 1933, to the late George and Eleanor Adams. Eugenia is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerome Eckert. She is survived by her children, Lisa (Jim) Sells, Linda (Dan) Knotter, and Leslie (Maureen and Ana) Eckert; grandchildren, James Knotter, and Jack Knotter; as well as extended family and friends.
DeKalb hosting another food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend — with a special invite extended to any residents hosting ...
The Citizen Online
Southside Church acquires The Dottie
Fayetteville, GA – Southside Church is excited to announce that it has acquired The Dottie, an iconic event center located behind City Hall and part of the renovated Triumph Station in Fayetteville’s City Center Park, as the future home of its new Fayetteville campus. The 90-year-old building, formerly...
The Citizen Online
Threats about school violence continue to disrupt some Fayette schools Thursday
Fayette County deputies were present at Starr’s Mill High School Thursday morning following a reported threat of violence found written on a wall, this time in a girls restroom. That follows a day of disruption at Starr’s Mill Monday following a scribbled threat of gun violence in a boys...
The Citizen Online
FCHS student, 16, tells what it was like in a school under lockdown
A wireless “Air-dropped” threat of violence locked down Fayette County High School Tuesday, and a suspect, 14, was arrested for the threat. A 16-year-old student — Ralph Smith — emailed The Citizen and asked to tell his experience of that “Code Orange” lockdown. Here is his story in his own, unedited, words:
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the Effort
We enjoy the wide menu variety and excellent flavors at Acworth's Thai Basil and Sushi Zen each time we visit. But we just don't visit enough because it's out of our direct "line of sight" when we're making dining decisions while driving on Cobb Parkway.
The Citizen Online
Thursday fire damages Otter Circle home
Flames lit up the early morning sky on Thursday as a fire engulfed a home on Otter Circle off Lester Road on Fayetteville’s west side. There were no injuries associated with the fire. “The Fayetteville Fire Department on Thursday morning responded to a fully-involved house fire on Otter Circle...
We remember Jovita Moore on what would have been her 55th birthday
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is commemorating what would have been our Jovita Moore’s 55th birthday. Jovita had been with Channel 2 Action News since 1998. We miss her every day in our newsroom and in our lives. Jovita passed away in Oct. 2021, seven months after...
New development to change the face of metro mall, add hundreds of jobs
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Big changes are coming for a metro mall. Developers recently announced several new businesses planned for The Mall at Stonecrest in DeKalb County. Developer Stonecrest Resorts is in the middle of a multi-phase plan to transform the closed Sears store at the mall. The first...
She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy forever
Bernstine W. Hollis has worked at the Carter Center in Atlanta since it opened four decades ago. But her relationship with Jimmy Carter goes back much further.
The Citizen Online
4 condos in Twiggs Corner heavily damaged by Tuesday fire
The four condos in a residential building at Twiggs Corner suffered heavy fire damage in a Tuesday afternoon blaze. There were no injuries from the fire. Photo/Peachtree City Fire Rescue. One of the residential buildings containing four condos at Twiggs Corner condominium complex off Willow Road in Peachtree City sustained...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
atlantafi.com
Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta
Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
MARTA wants to turn Midtown Arts Center station in live-work-play hub
ATLANTA — MARTA is looking for a developer to turn the Midtown Arts Center station into a live-work-play hub. The transit authority issued a request for proposals to find a developer to transform the train and bus terminal into a dense, mixed-use community. “It could make that part of...
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams exchange words on AMC closure, healthcare at town hall
ATLANTA, Ga. — The Georgia governor’s race is heating up. On Tuesday night, a back-and-forth war of words between Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ensued at a special town hall at Clark Atlanta University. The town hall aimed to get young black voters to the polls.
