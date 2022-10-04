ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braelinn class learns to love haircuts

With the help of a new friend, students at Braelinn Elementary learned to love haircuts. Exceptional Children’s Services teachers Kristen Hodges and Meghan Mills have been focusing on “taking care of me” for their life skill/thematic unit this month. Through dramatic play, they have been practicing haircutting to generalize skills to lessen the anxiety students with special needs tend to have.
Carolyn A. Barber, 82, of Fayetteville, Ga.

Carolyn A. Barber, 82, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022. She was born Friday, September 27, 1940, in Atlanta, Georgia to Amos and Louise McKinney Almand. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Wayne Barber, Sr., her parents, and two of her brothers, Amos Almand,...
Final Walk with a Doc of 2022

Fayetteville, Ga. (Oct. 4, 2022) – October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Mio Yanagisawa, M.D., a breast surgeon with Piedmont Gynecologic Oncology and Breast Surgery, will lead Piedmont Fayette Hospital’s final Walk with a Doc of 2022 on Saturday, Oct. 15. Dr. Yanagisawa is a board-certified general surgeon, specializing in breast surgery.
At Home With Kenny Lattimore & Ryan Cameron

As we get ready to change seasons, the one constant that has been since the top of this year is Bermuda Bar ATL in Norcross! They bring the most incredible artists that have come through include 69 Boyz, Shai, & Ne-Yo just to name a few. This Friday, Ryan Cameron will be hosting at Bermuda […]
Eugenia Adams Eckert, 88, of Peachtree City, Ga.

Eugenia Adams Eckert, 88, of Peachtree City, Georgia, passed away October 3, 2022. She was born on November 29, 1933, to the late George and Eleanor Adams. Eugenia is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerome Eckert. She is survived by her children, Lisa (Jim) Sells, Linda (Dan) Knotter, and Leslie (Maureen and Ana) Eckert; grandchildren, James Knotter, and Jack Knotter; as well as extended family and friends.
Southside Church acquires The Dottie

Fayetteville, GA – Southside Church is excited to announce that it has acquired The Dottie, an iconic event center located behind City Hall and part of the renovated Triumph Station in Fayetteville’s City Center Park, as the future home of its new Fayetteville campus. The 90-year-old building, formerly...
Olivia Anderson
FCHS student, 16, tells what it was like in a school under lockdown

A wireless “Air-dropped” threat of violence locked down Fayette County High School Tuesday, and a suspect, 14, was arrested for the threat. A 16-year-old student — Ralph Smith — emailed The Citizen and asked to tell his experience of that “Code Orange” lockdown. Here is his story in his own, unedited, words:
Thursday fire damages Otter Circle home

Flames lit up the early morning sky on Thursday as a fire engulfed a home on Otter Circle off Lester Road on Fayetteville’s west side. There were no injuries associated with the fire. “The Fayetteville Fire Department on Thursday morning responded to a fully-involved house fire on Otter Circle...
4 condos in Twiggs Corner heavily damaged by Tuesday fire

The four condos in a residential building at Twiggs Corner suffered heavy fire damage in a Tuesday afternoon blaze. There were no injuries from the fire. Photo/Peachtree City Fire Rescue. One of the residential buildings containing four condos at Twiggs Corner condominium complex off Willow Road in Peachtree City sustained...
Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta

Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
