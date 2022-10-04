ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

NBC Miami

10-Year Treasury Yield Pops After September Jobs Report

Treasury yields rose on Friday as investors digested September jobs report and its indications about inflation and future Federal Reserve policy. The benchmark 10-year Treasury added 6 basis points to 3.883%. It has seen a volatile couple of weeks, falling below 3.6% briefly earlier in the week after surpassing the 4% mark last week.
Kwasi Kwarteng
NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: CVS, Credit Suisse, AMD, Lyft and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Ambac Financial Group – Shares of the municipal bond insurer shot up 13.2% on news of settlements with Bank of America that would bring Ambac $1.84 billion. The settlements come out of lawsuits related to the bond insurance policies Ambac used for Bank of America prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Bank of America was down about 2.4%.
The Associated Press

TDCX launches Foundation; digital inclusion focus

SINGAPORE & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- TDCX, Inc. (“TDCX”) (NYSE: TDCX), a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, announced today the launch of the TDCX Foundation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005265/en/ TDCX celebrates its first listing anniversary with the launch of the TDCX Foundation (Photo: Business Wire)
