Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
India's RBI Sells Dollars as Rupee Hits Record Low on U.S. Rate Hike Fears
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Friday after the rupee slid below 82 to a record low against the dollar on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve rate outlook, traders told Reuters. The rupee was last trading at 82.2675, down from...
US News and World Report
Swedish Police Probe at Nord Stream Leak Site Strengthens Suspicion of Gross Sabotage
HELSINKI (Reuters) -Suspicions of gross sabotage on the damaged Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea have strengthened following a crime scene investigation in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, the country's security police said on Thursday. Swedish and Danish authorities have been investigating four leaks from...
US News and World Report
China Forex Reserves Fall to $3.029 Trln in Sept
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's foreign exchange reserves fell in September, official data showed on Friday, as the dollar climbed against other major currencies. The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - decreased to $3.029 trillion last month, compared with $3.055 trillion at the end of August. China's "current account...
US News and World Report
Philippines' Marcos Open to Buying Russian Fuel, Proposes New Myanmar Approach
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Haiti's PM Henry Calls for Foreign Help Amid Gang Blockade
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Wednesday called on the international community to help the Caribbean nation, as a gang blockade of a key fuel terminal has created widespread shortages of goods including drinking water. Gangs have since last month been blocking the entrance to the Varreux...
US News and World Report
Haiti to Seek a Foreign Armed Force to Combat Gangs, Decree Says
(Reuters) -Haiti's government has authorized Prime Minister Ariel Henry to ask the international community for a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port that has led to crippling shortages, according to a decree circulating on Friday. Haiti has ground to...
US News and World Report
Border Fear, and Then Relief, for Men Fleeing Russia
ALMATY (Reuters) - For the men leaving Russia after vast journeys across the world's biggest country, there is now often a final ordeal: visceral fear at the border followed by a rush of relief for those who reach the other side. Hundreds of thousands of men have left Russia since...
US News and World Report
China Has 'Destroyed' Tacit Agreement on Taiwan Strait - Minister
TAIPEI (Reuters) - China has destroyed a tacit agreement on military movements in the Taiwan Strait by crossing an unofficial "median line" running down the waterway, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday. While acknowledging the end of the tacit understanding on the median line, Chiu told Taiwan's parliament Taiwan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Yellen to Announce First $1 Billion Treasury Loan for Multilateral Clean Technology Fund
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced a $950 million loan to the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), a multilateral trust that helps developing countries accelerate their transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. The contribution, the first of its kind from the U.S. Treasury, makes good on a U.S....
US News and World Report
Turkey Summons Swedish Envoy Over 'Insulting Content' About Erdogan on TV -Anadolu
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -NATO member Turkey summoned the Swedish ambassador over "insulting content" about President Tayyip Erdogan aired on Swedish public service television, Turkey's state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Wednesday. Sweden and Finland applied for membership in NATO earlier this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. So far 28 of the...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Zelenskiy's 'Preventive Strike' Comments Justify Its Ukraine 'Special Operation'
(Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggesting NATO should launch preventive strikes on Russia confirmed the need for what it calls its "special operation" in Ukraine. "By doing so, (he) essentially presented the world with further evidence of the threats...
US News and World Report
Kazakhstan Snubs Russian Demand to Expel Ukrainian Ambassador
ASTANA (Reuters) - Kazakh authorities on Wednesday rejected a demand from Russia that they expel Ukraine's ambassador over comments about killing Russians, chiding Moscow for what they called an inappropriate tone between "equal strategic partners". Russia's ties with Kazakhstan and some others of its ex-Soviet allies have become strained during...
US News and World Report
Japan's Foreign Reserves Drop by Record on Market Shakeout, FX Intervention
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves fell by a record $54 billion in September, official data showed on Friday, as global market ructions dented the value of foreign bonds and prompted dollar-selling intervention to arrest a steep decline in the yen. The reserves stood at $1.238 trillion at the end...
US News and World Report
Fresenius Taps Pre-Dialysis Kidney Care as Drugs Promise Treatment Change
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The world’s largest dialysis company is seeking out kidney disease patients long before they need the most acute form of care as it plans for growth of new drugs that attack the condition’s causes early on. For decades, Germany's Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) has been the...
US News and World Report
Consumers to Ditch Cafes for Coffee at Home Amid Rising Prices, Says ICO
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Consumers will choose drinking coffee at home over cafes and restaurants due to rising inflation and risks of recession in coming months, the executive director of the International Coffee Organization (ICO) said on Friday. International coffee supply has not been able to meet demand at a time...
US News and World Report
Russia Wants Secret U.N. Vote on Move to Condemn 'Annexation' of Ukraine Regions
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia is lobbying for a secret ballot instead of a public vote when the 193-member U.N. General Assembly next week considers whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine after staging what it called referendums. Ukraine and allies have denounced the...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Bolsonaro Says Ally Trump Would Have Averted War in Ukraine
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in comments published on Friday that the war in Ukraine would not have happened if former U.S. President Donald Trump were still in office, but offered no explanation for how his close ally could have prevented the conflict. The...
US News and World Report
Braced to Crush Unrest, Iran's Rulers Heed Lessons of Shah's Fall - Analysts
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's clerical rulers will likely contain the country's eruption of unrest for now, and prospects of the imminent dawn of a new political order are slim if history is any guide, four analysts said. The protests, which began over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini her arrest by...
US News and World Report
Biden's 'Armageddon' Talk Edges Beyond Bounds of US Intel
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
US News and World Report
Russian Bodies, Shattered Vehicles Mark Moscow's Loss of Ukrainian Town
LYMAN, Ukraine (Reuters) - The bodies of two Russian soldiers lay bloating in trees on opposite sides of the road, close to the blasted hulks of the cars and the van in which Ukrainian army officers said the dead men’s unit was retreating into the eastern town of Lyman.
Comments / 0