US News and World Report
India's RBI Sells Dollars as Rupee Hits Record Low on U.S. Rate Hike Fears
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Friday after the rupee slid below 82 to a record low against the dollar on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve rate outlook, traders told Reuters. The rupee was last trading at 82.2675, down from...
Taiwan Signals Its Chip Firms Will Follow New U.S. Rules on China
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the law, the island's government said on Saturday, signalling they would comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China's chip industry. The rules announced Friday by President Joe Biden's administration include a measure to cut...
U.S. Aims to Hobble China's Chip Industry With Sweeping New Export Rules
(Reuters) -The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of...
Japan's Foreign Reserves Drop by Record on Market Shakeout, FX Intervention
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves fell by a record $54 billion in September, official data showed on Friday, as global market ructions dented the value of foreign bonds and prompted dollar-selling intervention to arrest a steep decline in the yen. The reserves stood at $1.238 trillion at the end...
Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-Led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas Project
MOSCOW/HOUSTON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday that establishes a new operator for the Exxon Mobil Corp-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East. Putin's move affecting Exxon's largest investment in Russia mimics a strategy he used to seize control of other energy properties...
Taiwan President to Pledge to Bolster Combat Power as China Tensions Rise
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will pledge to bolster the island's combat power and determination to improve its defences in a major speech on Monday, at a time when tensions with China have risen dramatically. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has come under increasing...
Thais Mourn Dozens, Mainly Kids, Killed in Day Care Attack
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and some collapsed as they grieved Friday over the small coffins carrying children slain by a fired police offer who stormed a day care center in rural Thailand during naptime. The entire country reeled in the wake of Thursday's grisly knife and...
Power Supply Restored to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant After Disruption
KYIV (Reuters) - The external power supply to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was restored on Sunday, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom and the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog said. The plant, which is in cold shutdown, lost its last remaining power line early on Saturday due to shelling, and had to...
TotalEnergies Accelerates Refinery Wage Talks as Fuel Supply Shrinks
PARIS (Reuters) -TotalEnergies on Sunday offered to bring forward wage talks, in response to union demands, as it sought to end a strike that has disrupted supplies to almost a third of French petrol stations and led the government to tap strategic reserves. "Provided the blockades will end and all...
Germany Wants Those Behind Iran Crackdown Banned From EU, Assets Frozen - Newspaper
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will ensure the European Union freezes the assets of those responsible for a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran and bans their entry to the bloc, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told a German Sunday newspaper. Germany, France, Denmark, Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic have...
Qatar Population Surges 13.2% in Year Leading up to World Cup
DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar's population has surged by 13.2% over the last year, official data showed, as the tiny Gulf Arab state recruits thousands of overseas workers ahead of hosting the soccer World Cup next month to cope with an unprecedented influx of fans. The wealthy gas producer's population stood...
UN Rights Body Agrees to Appoint Expert to Scrutinize Russia
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.'s top human rights body voted Friday to appoint an independent expert to step up scrutiny of Russia's rights record at home as arbitrary arrests, a crackdown on dissenting voices and limits on free speech worsen during the war in Ukraine. The 47-member Human Rights...
Biden's 'Armageddon' Talk Edges Beyond Bounds of US Intel
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
Macron: Europe to Send More Military Gear to Ukraine Including French Howitzers
PRAGUE (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday European countries would send Ukraine more military equipment to counter Russia, including more French Caesar-type howitzers. "We are working indeed on several requests, with several members of the EU, including on new Caesars," Macron said. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing...
OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Shows Widening Rift Between Biden and Saudi Royals
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -The OPEC+ organization's decision this week to cut oil production despite stiff U.S. opposition has further strained already tense relations between President Joe Biden's White House and Saudi Arabia's royal family, once one of Washington's staunchest Middle East allies, according to interviews with about a dozen government officials and experts in Washington and the Gulf.
Fed to Deliver Another Big Rate Hike as Job Market Fails to Cool
(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve looks almost certain to deliver a fourth straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month after a closely watched report Friday showed its aggressive rate hikes so far this year have done little to cool the U.S. labor market. Pricing of futures tied to the...
Putin Orders More Security for Crimea Bridge, Energy Supplies - Interfax
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday ordered tighter security for the bridge from Russia to Crimea as well as the infrastructure supplying electricity and natural gas to the peninsula, Interfax said. In a decree issued hours after the bridge was damaged by a blast, Putin said the FSB...
Colombia Reaches Deal to Buy Land From Cattle Ranchers
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's government has reached a deal with cattle farmers to buy 3 million hectares (7.4 million acres) of land, earmarked for poor rural farmers to push agrarian reform aimed at boosting food production and tackling poverty, the minister of agriculture said on Friday. "We've reached total agreement,...
Exclusive-U.S. Navy Jet Flew Across Baltic Hours After Nord Stream Burst
OSLO/PARIS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy reconnaissance aircraft flew near the site of the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea hours after the first damage emerged, according to tracking reviewed by Reuters, a flight Washington said was routine. Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines burst on...
UN Body Votes to Establish Russia Human Rights Investigator, Moscow Protests
GENEVA (Reuters) -A U.N. human rights body comfortably passed a motion on Friday to appoint a new independent expert on alleged human rights abuses in Russia, accusing Moscow of creating a "climate of fear" through repression and violence. The Russian government quickly made clear it would not cooperate with the...
