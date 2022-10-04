Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Power Supply Restored to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant After Disruption
KYIV (Reuters) - The external power supply to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was restored on Sunday, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom and the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog said. The plant, which is in cold shutdown, lost its last remaining power line early on Saturday due to shelling, and had to...
US News and World Report
TotalEnergies Accelerates Refinery Wage Talks as Fuel Supply Shrinks
PARIS (Reuters) -TotalEnergies on Sunday offered to bring forward wage talks, in response to union demands, as it sought to end a strike that has disrupted supplies to almost a third of French petrol stations and led the government to tap strategic reserves. "Provided the blockades will end and all...
US News and World Report
Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-Led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas Project
MOSCOW/HOUSTON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday that establishes a new operator for the Exxon Mobil Corp-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East. Putin's move affecting Exxon's largest investment in Russia mimics a strategy he used to seize control of other energy properties...
US News and World Report
Japan's Foreign Reserves Drop by Record on Market Shakeout, FX Intervention
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves fell by a record $54 billion in September, official data showed on Friday, as global market ructions dented the value of foreign bonds and prompted dollar-selling intervention to arrest a steep decline in the yen. The reserves stood at $1.238 trillion at the end...
US News and World Report
Colombia Reaches Deal to Buy Land From Cattle Ranchers
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's government has reached a deal with cattle farmers to buy 3 million hectares (7.4 million acres) of land, earmarked for poor rural farmers to push agrarian reform aimed at boosting food production and tackling poverty, the minister of agriculture said on Friday. "We've reached total agreement,...
