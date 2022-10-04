ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

US News and World Report

UK Senior Ministers Urge Conservatives to Unite Behind PM Truss

LONDON (Reuters) - Senior British ministers on Sunday urged their colleagues to unite behind Prime Minister Liz Truss, warning that infighting would hand power to the opposition Labour Party at an election due in 2024. Just over a month into the job, Truss and her team are fighting for credibility...
INCOME TAX
US News and World Report

Scotland's Sturgeon: Confident Independence Vote Can Happen Next Year

LONDON (Reuters) -Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is confident a second referendum on Scottish independence could take place in October next year, she said on Sunday. Britain's top court on Tuesday begins hearing arguments for allowing a secession vote without approval from British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her government.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Belarus Opposition Leader Says Lukashenko 'Weakened' by His Support for Putin's War

PARIS (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Vladimir Putin, is in a politically "very fragile" position due to Russia's military setbacks in Ukraine, Belarus' exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Friday. Speaking just before a jailed Belarusian rights activist co-won the Nobel Peace Prize, Tsikhanouskaya -...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Turkey's 'Disinformation' Bill to Have Pre-Election 'Chilling Effect' -Europe Watchdog

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's proposed "disinformation" bill threatens free speech and could further harm journalism ahead of next year's elections, a European rights watchdog's legal body said, calling for Turkey's parliament to reject it. The Venice Commission, which advises the Council of Europe, said prison sentences and other fallout from...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Lesotho's New Party Set for Election Win, Early Results Show

MASERU (Reuters) - A recently founded party led by a millionaire diamond magnate looked set on Sunday to win Lesotho's parliamentary election, having secured enough for a simple majority, according to preliminary results from the election commission. By Sunday afternoon, results from the Oct. 7 vote were in for 49...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Germany Wants Those Behind Iran Crackdown Banned From EU, Assets Frozen - Newspaper

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will ensure the European Union freezes the assets of those responsible for a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran and bans their entry to the bloc, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told a German Sunday newspaper. Germany, France, Denmark, Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic have...
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

Austria's President Set to Win 2nd Term Without Runoff Vote

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s liberal president was on course to win a second six-year term outright Sunday, avoiding a runoff vote after a campaign in which he portrayed himself as the stable option in uncertain times, projections showed. Projections for ORF public television and the Austria Press Agency...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Qatar Population Surges 13.2% in Year Leading up to World Cup

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar's population has surged by 13.2% over the last year, official data showed, as the tiny Gulf Arab state recruits thousands of overseas workers ahead of hosting the soccer World Cup next month to cope with an unprecedented influx of fans. The wealthy gas producer's population stood...
SOCCER
US News and World Report

Pope, Calling Migrants' Exclusion 'Criminal', on Collision With Meloni

(Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday made an impassioned defence of migrants, calling their exclusion "scandalous, disgusting and sinful," putting him on a collision course with Italy's upcoming right-wing government. Francis made his comments as he canonised a 19th century bishop known as the "father of migrants" and a 20th...
WORLD
US News and World Report

NATO Must Do More to Counter Putin's 'Delusions of Grandeur' - German Minister

RUKLA, Lithuania (Reuters) -NATO must do more to protect itself against Russia and President Vladimir Putin, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday, because we "cannot know how far Putin's delusions of grandeur can go". "One thing is certain: the current situation means we need to do more together,"...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

UN Rights Body Agrees to Appoint Expert to Scrutinize Russia

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.'s top human rights body voted Friday to appoint an independent expert to step up scrutiny of Russia's rights record at home as arbitrary arrests, a crackdown on dissenting voices and limits on free speech worsen during the war in Ukraine. The 47-member Human Rights...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Ireland 'Numb' as 10 Die at Petrol Station Explosion

CREESLOUGH, Ireland (Reuters) -Ten people, including two teenagers and a younger girl, were killed in an explosion at a petrol station in the Irish county of Donegal, police said on Saturday, adding that the incident appeared to be "a tragic accident". The police said no more casualties were expected from...
HEALTH SERVICES
US News and World Report

Head of Ukrainian Nobel-Winning Group Seeks Tribunal to Try Putin

KYIV (Reuters) - The head of a Ukrainian human rights group that won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday called for an international tribunal to be created to try Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine. Shortly after Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties shared the prize with jailed...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Japan's Foreign Reserves Drop by Record on Market Shakeout, FX Intervention

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves fell by a record $54 billion in September, official data showed on Friday, as global market ructions dented the value of foreign bonds and prompted dollar-selling intervention to arrest a steep decline in the yen. The reserves stood at $1.238 trillion at the end...
WORLD
US News and World Report

German Foreign Minister Calls for Clear Message at UN Against Russian Annexation

BERLIN (Reuters) - Every vote will count next week when the United Nations General Assembly gathers to vote on a resolution to condemn Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday. The international community must "make clear to Russia: these areas belong to Ukraine," Baerbock...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

At European Summit, Erdogan Says Nothing to Discuss With Greece

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday there was nothing worth discussing with Greece at the moment and, at the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community, he accused Athens of basing its policies on "lies." "They are not where they are supposed to be," Erdogan told...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Macron: Europe to Send More Military Gear to Ukraine Including French Howitzers

PRAGUE (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday European countries would send Ukraine more military equipment to counter Russia, including more French Caesar-type howitzers. "We are working indeed on several requests, with several members of the EU, including on new Caesars," Macron said. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Declares Popular Anti-War Rapper to Be a Foreign Agent

LONDON (Reuters) - The Russian justice ministry on Friday declared one of the country's most popular rappers to be a "foreign agent", a legal designation that has been used to hound Kremlin critics and journalists. Oxxxymiron, whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, was added to an updated list of foreign...
WORLD
US News and World Report

UN Body Votes to Establish Russia Human Rights Investigator, Moscow Protests

GENEVA (Reuters) -A U.N. human rights body comfortably passed a motion on Friday to appoint a new independent expert on alleged human rights abuses in Russia, accusing Moscow of creating a "climate of fear" through repression and violence. The Russian government quickly made clear it would not cooperate with the...
ADVOCACY

