ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Thais Mourn Dozens, Mainly Kids, Killed in Day Care Attack

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and some collapsed as they grieved Friday over the small coffins carrying children slain by a fired police offer who stormed a day care center in rural Thailand during naptime. The entire country reeled in the wake of Thursday's grisly knife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

'Miracle' Toddler Survived Thailand Nursery Massacre Asleep Under Blanket

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (Reuters) - A three-year-old child who managed to survive last week's massacre at a nursery in northeast Thailand slumbered through the horror under a blanket in the corner of a classroom. Paveenut Supolwong, nicknamed "Ammy", is normally a light sleeper, but at naptime on Thursday when the...
ASIA
US News and World Report

Suspect Arrested for Murder, Kidnapping of California Family

(Reuters) - A suspect has been arrested on murder and kidnapping charges after four members of a California family, including an 8-month-old girl, were found dead in a rural area two days after their abduction, authorities said. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook on Thursday night that it...
MERCED, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy