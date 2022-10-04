ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

US News and World Report

Belarus Opposition Leader Says Lukashenko 'Weakened' by His Support for Putin's War

PARIS (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Vladimir Putin, is in a politically "very fragile" position due to Russia's military setbacks in Ukraine, Belarus' exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Friday. Speaking just before a jailed Belarusian rights activist co-won the Nobel Peace Prize, Tsikhanouskaya -...
The Independent

Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of attacking Crimea bridge in ‘act of terrorism’

Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack on a key bridge linking Crimea to Russia, in what he labelled an “act of terrorism”, raising the prospect of harsh retaliation.The Russian president had initially stopped short of blaming Kyiv for the partial destruction of the bridge – viewed widely as symbolic of Moscow’s annexation of the peninsula in 2014 and a major logistical artery for his troops waging war on Ukraine.But on Sunday night, Mr Putin said in a video published by the Kremlin: “There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Troops Involved in Tough Fighting Around Key Eastern Town - Zelenskiy

(Reuters) - Ukrainian troops are involved in very tough fighting near the strategically important eastern town of Bakhmut, which Russia is trying to take, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in video address on Saturday. Although Ukrainian troops have recaptured thousands of square kilometres (miles) of land in recent offensives in the...
US News and World Report

Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-Led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas Project

MOSCOW/HOUSTON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday that establishes a new operator for the Exxon Mobil Corp-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East. Putin's move affecting Exxon's largest investment in Russia mimics a strategy he used to seize control of other energy properties...
US News and World Report

Power Supply Restored to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant After Disruption

KYIV (Reuters) - The external power supply to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was restored on Sunday, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom and the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog said. The plant, which is in cold shutdown, lost its last remaining power line early on Saturday due to shelling, and had to...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Presidential Advisor Says Crimea Bridge 'Must Be Destroyed' Following Damage

KYIV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian presidential advisor posted a message on Twitter after conflicting reports of an explosion or fire on Saturday that damaged the bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, calling it "the beginning" but not directly claiming Ukrainian responsibility. "Everything illegal must...
US News and World Report

NATO Must Do More to Counter Putin's 'Delusions of Grandeur' - German Minister

RUKLA, Lithuania (Reuters) -NATO must do more to protect itself against Russia and President Vladimir Putin, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday, because we "cannot know how far Putin's delusions of grandeur can go". "One thing is certain: the current situation means we need to do more together,"...
US News and World Report

Russia Names Air Force General to Lead Its Forces in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry on Saturday named Air Force General Sergei Surovikin as the overall commander of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine, Moscow's third senior military appointment in the space of a week. The change follows the reported sacking earlier this week of the commanders of two of...
US News and World Report

Head of Ukrainian Nobel-Winning Group Seeks Tribunal to Try Putin

KYIV (Reuters) - The head of a Ukrainian human rights group that won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday called for an international tribunal to be created to try Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine. Shortly after Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties shared the prize with jailed...
US News and World Report

Kremlin Denounces Zelenskiy's Comments About Preventive Strikes -RIA

(Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday denounced comments by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which he suggested NATO should launch preventive strikes to rule out any Russian use of nuclear weapons, RIA news agency said. "Such statements are nothing other than an appeal to start yet another world war with...
US News and World Report

Macron: Europe to Send More Military Gear to Ukraine Including French Howitzers

PRAGUE (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday European countries would send Ukraine more military equipment to counter Russia, including more French Caesar-type howitzers. "We are working indeed on several requests, with several members of the EU, including on new Caesars," Macron said. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing...
US News and World Report

Taiwan President to Pledge to Bolster Combat Power as China Tensions Rise

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will pledge to bolster the island's combat power and determination to improve its defences in a major speech on Monday, at a time when tensions with China have risen dramatically. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has come under increasing...
US News and World Report

Russia Declares Popular Anti-War Rapper to Be a Foreign Agent

LONDON (Reuters) - The Russian justice ministry on Friday declared one of the country's most popular rappers to be a "foreign agent", a legal designation that has been used to hound Kremlin critics and journalists. Oxxxymiron, whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, was added to an updated list of foreign...
US News and World Report

Turkey's 'Disinformation' Bill to Have Pre-Election 'Chilling Effect' -Europe Watchdog

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's proposed "disinformation" bill threatens free speech and could further harm journalism ahead of next year's elections, a European rights watchdog's legal body said, calling for Turkey's parliament to reject it. The Venice Commission, which advises the Council of Europe, said prison sentences and other fallout from...
US News and World Report

Germany Wants Those Behind Iran Crackdown Banned From EU, Assets Frozen - Newspaper

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will ensure the European Union freezes the assets of those responsible for a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran and bans their entry to the bloc, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told a German Sunday newspaper. Germany, France, Denmark, Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic have...
US News and World Report

Biden's 'Armageddon' Talk Edges Beyond Bounds of US Intel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
US News and World Report

Taiwan Signals Its Chip Firms Will Follow New U.S. Rules on China

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the law, the island's government said on Saturday, signalling they would comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China's chip industry. The rules announced Friday by President Joe Biden's administration include a measure to cut...
US News and World Report

Haiti to Seek a Foreign Armed Force to Combat Gangs, Decree Says

(Reuters) -Haiti's government has authorized Prime Minister Ariel Henry to ask the international community for a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port that has led to crippling shortages, according to a decree circulating on Friday. Haiti has ground to...
