ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

India's RBI Sells Dollars as Rupee Hits Record Low on U.S. Rate Hike Fears

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Friday after the rupee slid below 82 to a record low against the dollar on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve rate outlook, traders told Reuters. The rupee was last trading at 82.2675, down from...
WORLD
US News and World Report

China Has 'Destroyed' Tacit Agreement on Taiwan Strait - Minister

TAIPEI (Reuters) - China has destroyed a tacit agreement on military movements in the Taiwan Strait by crossing an unofficial "median line" running down the waterway, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday. While acknowledging the end of the tacit understanding on the median line, Chiu told Taiwan's parliament Taiwan...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William James
US News and World Report

Fresenius Taps Pre-Dialysis Kidney Care as Drugs Promise Treatment Change

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The world’s largest dialysis company is seeking out kidney disease patients long before they need the most acute form of care as it plans for growth of new drugs that attack the condition’s causes early on. For decades, Germany's Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) has been the...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

China Forex Reserves Fall to $3.029 Trln in Sept

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's foreign exchange reserves fell in September, official data showed on Friday, as the dollar climbed against other major currencies. The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - decreased to $3.029 trillion last month, compared with $3.055 trillion at the end of August. China's "current account...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Consumers to Ditch Cafes for Coffee at Home Amid Rising Prices, Says ICO

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Consumers will choose drinking coffee at home over cafes and restaurants due to rising inflation and risks of recession in coming months, the executive director of the International Coffee Organization (ICO) said on Friday. International coffee supply has not been able to meet demand at a time...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Japan's Foreign Reserves Drop by Record on Market Shakeout, FX Intervention

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves fell by a record $54 billion in September, official data showed on Friday, as global market ructions dented the value of foreign bonds and prompted dollar-selling intervention to arrest a steep decline in the yen. The reserves stood at $1.238 trillion at the end...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Sky News#Business Industry#Linus Business#Reuters
US News and World Report

Danielle Smith, New Premier of Canada's Oil-Rich Alberta, Set to Defy Trudeau

(Reuters) -Danielle Smith, the incoming premier of Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta, has set the stage for an antagonistic relationship with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after winning her leadership race with plans to push back against federal laws. Smith, 51, was chosen by members to lead Alberta's ruling United Conservative...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Aims to Hobble China's Chip Industry With Sweeping New Export Rules

(Reuters) -The Biden administration on Friday published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Dip Buyers May Be Burned Again as Another U.S. Stock Rally Falters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Friday’s swoon in U.S. stocks is helping drive home a humbling message for investors: buying dips may have worked for the last decade, but it’s been a losing strategy so far in 2022. The S&P 500 has rallied four times this year by 6%...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Exclusive-U.S. Navy Jet Flew Across Baltic Hours After Nord Stream Burst

OSLO/PARIS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy reconnaissance aircraft flew near the site of the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea hours after the first damage emerged, according to tracking reviewed by Reuters, a flight Washington said was routine. Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines burst on...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
US News and World Report

Fed to Deliver Another Big Rate Hike as Job Market Fails to Cool

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve looks almost certain to deliver a fourth straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month after a closely watched report Friday showed its aggressive rate hikes so far this year have done little to cool the U.S. labor market. Pricing of futures tied to the...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Macron: Europe to Send More Military Gear to Ukraine Including French Howitzers

PRAGUE (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday European countries would send Ukraine more military equipment to counter Russia, including more French Caesar-type howitzers. "We are working indeed on several requests, with several members of the EU, including on new Caesars," Macron said. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

India Objects to U.S. Diplomat's Visit to Pakistan Side of Kashmir

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India said on Friday it had conveyed its objection to the United States about the U.S. ambassador in Pakistan's recent visit to the Pakistani side of Kashmir that India considers its own. "Our objection to the visit and meetings in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Biden Steels for Fight With Saudi Arabia Over OPEC Production Cut as it Strengthens Ties With Russia

The White House is considering new forms of punishment for Saudi Arabia and Russia for orchestrating a deal by OPEC to cut oil production targets by 2 million barrels per day, the largest reduction since 2020 and one that comes in the wake of President Joe Biden’s broadly criticized summer visit to the kingdom and his repeated appeals to the crown prince for help relieving high prices.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy