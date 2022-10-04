ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

US News and World Report

Police, Fans Clash Outside Argentine Soccer Match; 1 Dead

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — At least one person died while police clashed with soccer fans trying to push into an Argentine league match Thursday night, and the referee stopped the game as clouds of tear gas spread inside the stadium. Authorities and witnesses said fans of the home...
FIFA
US News and World Report

Thais Mourn Dozens, Mainly Kids, Killed in Day Care Attack

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and some collapsed as they grieved Friday over the small coffins carrying children slain by a fired police offer who stormed a day care center in rural Thailand during naptime. The entire country reeled in the wake of Thursday's grisly knife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Qatar Population Surges 13.2% in Year Leading up to World Cup

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar's population has surged by 13.2% over the last year, official data showed, as the tiny Gulf Arab state recruits thousands of overseas workers ahead of hosting the soccer World Cup next month to cope with an unprecedented influx of fans. The wealthy gas producer's population stood...
SOCCER
#Stampede#Arema Fc
US News and World Report

Thailand Nursery Attack: Children Slain While They Slept

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (Reuters) - It was nap time at Uthai Sawan Child Development Centre in northeastern Thailand and 24 children aged 2 to 5 years were bedded down at evenly spaced spots on the wood-paneled floor. All seemed calm until an ex-cop armed with a gun and knife stormed...
PUBLIC SAFETY

