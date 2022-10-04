ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Thais Mourn Dozens, Mainly Kids, Killed in Day Care Attack

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and some collapsed as they grieved Friday over the small coffins carrying children slain by a fired police offer who stormed a day care center in rural Thailand during naptime. The entire country reeled in the wake of Thursday's grisly knife and...
'Miracle' Toddler Survived Thailand Nursery Massacre Asleep Under Blanket

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (Reuters) - A three-year-old child who managed to survive last week's massacre at a nursery in northeast Thailand slumbered through the horror under a blanket in the corner of a classroom. Paveenut Supolwong, nicknamed "Ammy", is normally a light sleeper, but at naptime on Thursday when the...
Germany Wants Those Behind Iran Crackdown Banned From EU, Assets Frozen - Newspaper

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will ensure the European Union freezes the assets of those responsible for a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran and bans their entry to the bloc, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told a German Sunday newspaper. Germany, France, Denmark, Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic have...
Qatar Population Surges 13.2% in Year Leading up to World Cup

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar's population has surged by 13.2% over the last year, official data showed, as the tiny Gulf Arab state recruits thousands of overseas workers ahead of hosting the soccer World Cup next month to cope with an unprecedented influx of fans. The wealthy gas producer's population stood...
Suspect Arrested for Murder, Kidnapping of California Family

(Reuters) - A suspect has been arrested on murder and kidnapping charges after four members of a California family, including an 8-month-old girl, were found dead in a rural area two days after their abduction, authorities said. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook on Thursday night that it...
