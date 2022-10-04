Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Thais Mourn Dozens, Mainly Kids, Killed in Day Care Attack
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and some collapsed as they grieved Friday over the small coffins carrying children slain by a fired police offer who stormed a day care center in rural Thailand during naptime. The entire country reeled in the wake of Thursday's grisly knife and...
US News and World Report
'Miracle' Toddler Survived Thailand Nursery Massacre Asleep Under Blanket
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (Reuters) - A three-year-old child who managed to survive last week's massacre at a nursery in northeast Thailand slumbered through the horror under a blanket in the corner of a classroom. Paveenut Supolwong, nicknamed "Ammy", is normally a light sleeper, but at naptime on Thursday when the...
US News and World Report
Germany Wants Those Behind Iran Crackdown Banned From EU, Assets Frozen - Newspaper
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will ensure the European Union freezes the assets of those responsible for a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran and bans their entry to the bloc, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told a German Sunday newspaper. Germany, France, Denmark, Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic have...
US News and World Report
Qatar Population Surges 13.2% in Year Leading up to World Cup
DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar's population has surged by 13.2% over the last year, official data showed, as the tiny Gulf Arab state recruits thousands of overseas workers ahead of hosting the soccer World Cup next month to cope with an unprecedented influx of fans. The wealthy gas producer's population stood...
US News and World Report
Five Hong Kong Teenagers Sentenced in First Security Case Involving Minors
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Five teenagers with a Hong Kong group advocating independence from Chinese rule were ordered by a judge on Saturday to serve up to three years in detention at a correctional facility, for urging an "armed revolution" in a national security case. The five, some of whom...
US News and World Report
Suspect Arrested for Murder, Kidnapping of California Family
(Reuters) - A suspect has been arrested on murder and kidnapping charges after four members of a California family, including an 8-month-old girl, were found dead in a rural area two days after their abduction, authorities said. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook on Thursday night that it...
US News and World Report
Thailand Killer: Police Depict a Man Stressed by Job Loss, Money and Family Troubles
UTHAI SAWANG, Thailand (Reuters) - The ex-policeman who went on a killing spree at a Thai daycare centre had risen quickly through the ranks of the police force in the capital, before a transfer to the provinces led to his use of drugs, and an abrupt halt to his career, police said.
