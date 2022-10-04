Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Grief and Shock Over Thailand Attack on 'Tiny Angels' at Preschool
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Social media in Thailand was awash with grief and anger on Friday over the killing of 34 people, including 23 children, at the hands of a former policeman who rampaged through a preschool daycare centre before killing his own wife and child. An opposition politician said the...
US News and World Report
Philippines' Marcos Open to Buying Russian Fuel, Proposes New Myanmar Approach
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also...
US News and World Report
Thailand Killer: Police Depict a Man Stressed by Job Loss, Money and Family Troubles
UTHAI SAWANG, Thailand (Reuters) - The ex-policeman who went on a killing spree at a Thai daycare centre had risen quickly through the ranks of the police force in the capital, before a transfer to the provinces led to his use of drugs, and an abrupt halt to his career, police said.
