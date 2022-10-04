Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
India's RBI Sells Dollars as Rupee Hits Record Low on U.S. Rate Hike Fears
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Friday after the rupee slid below 82 to a record low against the dollar on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve rate outlook, traders told Reuters. The rupee was last trading at 82.2675, down from...
US News and World Report
Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-Led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas Project
MOSCOW/HOUSTON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday that establishes a new operator for the Exxon Mobil Corp-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East. Putin's move affecting Exxon's largest investment in Russia mimics a strategy he used to seize control of other energy properties...
US News and World Report
Power Supply Restored to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant After Disruption
KYIV (Reuters) - The external power supply to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was restored on Sunday, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom and the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog said. The plant, which is in cold shutdown, lost its last remaining power line early on Saturday due to shelling, and had to...
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 7% but European nations rise 2%
Coronavirus cases are surging in some European nations, including Germany, Austria, Italy and France at least 24% each in the past week though world infections are down 7% and deaths 10%.
US News and World Report
Germany Wants Those Behind Iran Crackdown Banned From EU, Assets Frozen - Newspaper
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will ensure the European Union freezes the assets of those responsible for a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran and bans their entry to the bloc, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told a German Sunday newspaper. Germany, France, Denmark, Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic have...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Signals Its Chip Firms Will Follow New U.S. Rules on China
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the law, the island's government said on Saturday, signalling they would comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China's chip industry. The rules announced Friday by President Joe Biden's administration include a measure to cut...
Scholz's Social Democrats seen winning state vote in Germany
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left party won a German state election Sunday in which the environmentalist Greens and the far-right made gains as the country faces high inflation and worries about energy supplies this winter, projections showed. Scholz’s Social Democrats, whose nationwide polling has been weak recently as the government in Berlin grapples with ways to keep down Germans’ energy bills, had a respected longtime regional governor to thank for their performance in Lower Saxony. The sprawling northwestern state of nearly 8 million people has strong industrial and agricultural sectors. Projections for ARD and ZDF public television, based on exit polls and partial counting, showed the Social Democrats leading with around 33% of the vote, with the main opposition party at national level, the center-right Christian Democrats, polling around 28%. That was a lower score for both parties than five years ago. The Greens, the second-biggest party in the national government, were projected to take around 14% of the vote and the far-right Alternative for Germany 11-12%.
US News and World Report
Taiwan President to Pledge to Bolster Combat Power as China Tensions Rise
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will pledge to bolster the island's combat power and determination to improve its defences in a major speech on Monday, at a time when tensions with China have risen dramatically. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has come under increasing...
US News and World Report
TotalEnergies Accelerates Refinery Wage Talks as Fuel Supply Shrinks
PARIS (Reuters) -TotalEnergies on Sunday offered to bring forward wage talks, in response to union demands, as it sought to end a strike that has disrupted supplies to almost a third of French petrol stations and led the government to tap strategic reserves. "Provided the blockades will end and all...
US News and World Report
Austria's President Set to Win 2nd Term Without Runoff Vote
VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s liberal president was on course to win a second six-year term outright Sunday, avoiding a runoff vote after a campaign in which he portrayed himself as the stable option in uncertain times, projections showed. Projections for ORF public television and the Austria Press Agency...
US News and World Report
Pope, Calling Migrants' Exclusion 'Criminal', on Collision With Meloni
(Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday made an impassioned defence of migrants, calling their exclusion "scandalous, disgusting and sinful," putting him on a collision course with Italy's upcoming right-wing government. Francis made his comments as he canonised a 19th century bishop known as the "father of migrants" and a 20th...
US News and World Report
Qatar Population Surges 13.2% in Year Leading up to World Cup
DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar's population has surged by 13.2% over the last year, official data showed, as the tiny Gulf Arab state recruits thousands of overseas workers ahead of hosting the soccer World Cup next month to cope with an unprecedented influx of fans. The wealthy gas producer's population stood...
US News and World Report
UN Rights Body Agrees to Appoint Expert to Scrutinize Russia
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.'s top human rights body voted Friday to appoint an independent expert to step up scrutiny of Russia's rights record at home as arbitrary arrests, a crackdown on dissenting voices and limits on free speech worsen during the war in Ukraine. The 47-member Human Rights...
US News and World Report
NATO Must Do More to Counter Putin's 'Delusions of Grandeur' - German Minister
RUKLA, Lithuania (Reuters) -NATO must do more to protect itself against Russia and President Vladimir Putin, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday, because we "cannot know how far Putin's delusions of grandeur can go". "One thing is certain: the current situation means we need to do more together,"...
US News and World Report
U.S. Aims to Hobble China's Chip Industry With Sweeping New Export Rules
(Reuters) -The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of...
US News and World Report
Putin Orders More Security for Crimea Bridge, Energy Supplies - Interfax
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday ordered tighter security for the bridge from Russia to Crimea as well as the infrastructure supplying electricity and natural gas to the peninsula, Interfax said. In a decree issued hours after the bridge was damaged by a blast, Putin said the FSB...
US News and World Report
Japan's Foreign Reserves Drop by Record on Market Shakeout, FX Intervention
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves fell by a record $54 billion in September, official data showed on Friday, as global market ructions dented the value of foreign bonds and prompted dollar-selling intervention to arrest a steep decline in the yen. The reserves stood at $1.238 trillion at the end...
US News and World Report
Biden's 'Armageddon' Talk Edges Beyond Bounds of US Intel
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
US News and World Report
Macron: Europe to Send More Military Gear to Ukraine Including French Howitzers
PRAGUE (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday European countries would send Ukraine more military equipment to counter Russia, including more French Caesar-type howitzers. "We are working indeed on several requests, with several members of the EU, including on new Caesars," Macron said. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing...
US News and World Report
OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Shows Widening Rift Between Biden and Saudi Royals
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -The OPEC+ organization's decision this week to cut oil production despite stiff U.S. opposition has further strained already tense relations between President Joe Biden's White House and Saudi Arabia's royal family, once one of Washington's staunchest Middle East allies, according to interviews with about a dozen government officials and experts in Washington and the Gulf.
