No New Intelligence Behind Biden Armageddon Comment -White House
(Reuters) -The United States has no new intelligence on Russia's nuclear threats, the White House said Friday, after President Joe Biden referenced a nuclear "Armageddon" on Thursday. The U.S. also does not have indications that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons, and sees no reason to change its...
Legal Cannabis Poses a Quandary for US Companies Screening Staff for Drugs
(Reuters) -Workers at Wyatt Bassett's furniture factory in Virginia use powerful tools to churn out the company's trademark dressers and headboards, so screening new hires for drugs is a no-brainer. Or it used to be. Virginia last year fully legalized marijuana — the first state in the South to do...
Biden's 'Armageddon' Talk Edges Beyond Bounds of US Intel
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
Haiti to Seek a Foreign Armed Force to Combat Gangs, Decree Says
(Reuters) -Haiti's government has authorized Prime Minister Ariel Henry to ask the international community for a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port that has led to crippling shortages, according to a decree circulating on Friday. Haiti has ground to...
Appeals court ruling allows Arizona abortions to restart
PHOENIX — (AP) — Abortions can take place again in Arizona, at least for now, after an appeals court on Friday blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood law that almost entirely criminalized the procedure. The three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals agreed with Planned Parenthood that a...
Brazil's Bolsonaro Says Ally Trump Would Have Averted War in Ukraine
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in comments published on Friday that the war in Ukraine would not have happened if former U.S. President Donald Trump were still in office, but offered no explanation for how his close ally could have prevented the conflict. The...
Appeals Court Grants DOJ Request to Expedite Special Master Appeal in Mar-a-Lago Document Case
An appeals court sided with the Justice Department on Wednesday, granting its request to expedite an appeal of the appointment of a special master to review the documents recovered by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The Justice Department last week asked the U.S. Court of...
U.S. Court Allows Justice Dept to Fast-Track Appeal in Trump Case
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday agreed to fast-track a legal challenge to a third-party review of most of the records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's home, after prosecutors complained the process is hampering their investigation. The decision by the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of...
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. October 3, 2022. Gov. Kristi Noem’s apparent change of heart regarding the sales tax on food in South Dakota looks plainly like an election-season conversion of convenience. She is suddenly embracing an idea that 1) is popular with state residents; and 2) she has been...
Republicans Decry Government Spending Until the Flood Waters Reach Their Doors
Ronald Reagan, the 1980s embodiment of ruthless budget-cutting or fiscal sanity – depending on which political party one was in – summed up the Republican view of government in a single, oft-quoted sentence. "I've always felt the nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from...
Russia Wants Secret U.N. Vote on Move to Condemn 'Annexation' of Ukraine Regions
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia is lobbying for a secret ballot instead of a public vote when the 193-member U.N. General Assembly next week considers whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine after staging what it called referendums. Ukraine and allies have denounced the...
Anti-Trump Republican Sasse Suggests He Is Ready to Leave U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senator Ben Sasse, who voted in 2021 to impeach Donald Trump, suggested on Thursday that he was likely to leave the U.S. Senate, the latest Republican critic of the former president set to leave or lose political office. Sasse, 50, represents Nebraska and was one of seven Republican...
Mandela Barnes has signaled support for removing police funding and abolishing ICE — despite ad claiming otherwise
Wisconsin Democratic Senate nominee Mandela Barnes has previously signaled his support for removing police funding and abolishing ICE according to a review by CNN's KFile, despite claiming otherwise in a recent ad in which he speaks directly to the camera to defend his record on those issues.
Maryland Governor to Testify at Former Aide's Trial
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will be called as a witness in the federal fraud trial of his former chief of staff, Roy McGrath, a rarity for a sitting governor. The Daily Record reports that the disclosure is part of a joint filing of proposed questions for prospective jurors.
Proud Boys Member Pleads Guilty to Seditious Conspiracy for U.S. Capitol Attack
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A member of the far-right Proud Boys pleaded guilty on Thursday to a charge of seditious conspiracy over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, making him the first member of the group to do so. Jeremy Bertino, 43, of Belmont, North Carolina,...
Ukrainian Parliament Approves 2023 Draft Budget at First Reading
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament approved the 2023 draft budget at its first reading on Friday, a senior parliamentarian said. Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the first deputy chairman of parliament's finance, tax and customs policy committee, said parliament had given its initial approval at a session held behind closed doors. The government...
Britain Slaps Down Russia's Push for Secret U.N. Vote on Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Britain on Friday rejected Russia's call for a secret ballot in the U.N. General Assembly next week on whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine and requested that the 193-member body vote publicly. Moscow has moved to annex four partially...
U.S. to Provide $240 Million New Assistance for Migrants Across Americas
LIMA (Reuters) - The United States will provide $240 million in new humanitarian assistance to help meet the needs of refugees and migrants across the Western Hemisphere, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. Speaking at a migration-themed event at a meeting of the Organization of American States...
Biden Steels for Fight With Saudi Arabia Over OPEC Production Cut as it Strengthens Ties With Russia
The White House is considering new forms of punishment for Saudi Arabia and Russia for orchestrating a deal by OPEC to cut oil production targets by 2 million barrels per day, the largest reduction since 2020 and one that comes in the wake of President Joe Biden’s broadly criticized summer visit to the kingdom and his repeated appeals to the crown prince for help relieving high prices.
