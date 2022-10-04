Read full article on original website
India's RBI Sells Dollars as Rupee Hits Record Low on U.S. Rate Hike Fears
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Friday after the rupee slid below 82 to a record low against the dollar on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve rate outlook, traders told Reuters. The rupee was last trading at 82.2675, down from...
TotalEnergies Accelerates Refinery Wage Talks as Fuel Supply Shrinks
PARIS (Reuters) -TotalEnergies on Sunday offered to bring forward wage talks, in response to union demands, as it sought to end a strike that has disrupted supplies to almost a third of French petrol stations and led the government to tap strategic reserves. "Provided the blockades will end and all...
Amazon scraps home-delivery robot program
SEATTLE — Amazon is disbanding its team of workers who worked on Scout, the six-wheeled, autonomous robot designed to deliver to your doorstep. In what’s likely a sign of slowing sales growth, Amazon has decided, after two years of testing in Seattle, it will be “reorienting the program,” according to Bloomberg. The robot was first introduced in 2019 and tested in the suburbs of Snohomish County, Washington, according to KIRO-TV.
Japan's Foreign Reserves Drop by Record on Market Shakeout, FX Intervention
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves fell by a record $54 billion in September, official data showed on Friday, as global market ructions dented the value of foreign bonds and prompted dollar-selling intervention to arrest a steep decline in the yen. The reserves stood at $1.238 trillion at the end...
Exclusive-U.S. Navy Jet Flew Across Baltic Hours After Nord Stream Burst
OSLO/PARIS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy reconnaissance aircraft flew near the site of the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea hours after the first damage emerged, according to tracking reviewed by Reuters, a flight Washington said was routine. Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines burst on...
