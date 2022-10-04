ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

India's RBI Sells Dollars as Rupee Hits Record Low on U.S. Rate Hike Fears

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Friday after the rupee slid below 82 to a record low against the dollar on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve rate outlook, traders told Reuters. The rupee was last trading at 82.2675, down from...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Haiti's PM Henry Calls for Foreign Help Amid Gang Blockade

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Wednesday called on the international community to help the Caribbean nation, as a gang blockade of a key fuel terminal has created widespread shortages of goods including drinking water. Gangs have since last month been blocking the entrance to the Varreux...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebanese People#Byblos Bank#Blom Bank#Hostage#Reuters#Blc Bank#Depositors Outcry
US News and World Report

Border Fear, and Then Relief, for Men Fleeing Russia

ALMATY (Reuters) - For the men leaving Russia after vast journeys across the world's biggest country, there is now often a final ordeal: visceral fear at the border followed by a rush of relief for those who reach the other side. Hundreds of thousands of men have left Russia since...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Haiti to Seek a Foreign Armed Force to Combat Gangs, Decree Says

(Reuters) -Haiti's government has authorized Prime Minister Ariel Henry to ask the international community for a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port that has led to crippling shortages, according to a decree circulating on Friday. Haiti has ground to...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Kazakhstan Snubs Russian Demand to Expel Ukrainian Ambassador

ASTANA (Reuters) - Kazakh authorities on Wednesday rejected a demand from Russia that they expel Ukraine's ambassador over comments about killing Russians, chiding Moscow for what they called an inappropriate tone between "equal strategic partners". Russia's ties with Kazakhstan and some others of its ex-Soviet allies have become strained during...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US News and World Report

Turkey Summons Swedish Envoy Over 'Insulting Content' About Erdogan on TV -Anadolu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -NATO member Turkey summoned the Swedish ambassador over "insulting content" about President Tayyip Erdogan aired on Swedish public service television, Turkey's state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Wednesday. Sweden and Finland applied for membership in NATO earlier this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. So far 28 of the...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

China Forex Reserves Fall to $3.029 Trln in Sept

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's foreign exchange reserves fell in September, official data showed on Friday, as the dollar climbed against other major currencies. The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - decreased to $3.029 trillion last month, compared with $3.055 trillion at the end of August. China's "current account...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Russia Wants Secret U.N. Vote on Move to Condemn 'Annexation' of Ukraine Regions

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia is lobbying for a secret ballot instead of a public vote when the 193-member U.N. General Assembly next week considers whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine after staging what it called referendums. Ukraine and allies have denounced the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Analysis-Defeats in Ukraine Stoke Crisis for Vladimir Putin

LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin is grappling with the gravest domestic crisis of his 23-year rule: an increasingly public quarrel inside the Russian elite over who is to blame for the battlefield defeats in Ukraine. Since he was handed the Kremlin top job by Boris Yeltsin on the last...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro Says Ally Trump Would Have Averted War in Ukraine

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in comments published on Friday that the war in Ukraine would not have happened if former U.S. President Donald Trump were still in office, but offered no explanation for how his close ally could have prevented the conflict. The...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Braced to Crush Unrest, Iran's Rulers Heed Lessons of Shah's Fall - Analysts

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's clerical rulers will likely contain the country's eruption of unrest for now, and prospects of the imminent dawn of a new political order are slim if history is any guide, four analysts said. The protests, which began over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini her arrest by...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Biden's 'Armageddon' Talk Edges Beyond Bounds of US Intel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 227 of the invasion

A series of explosions shook Kharkiv early on Saturday, sending towering plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions in the eastern Ukraine city. Associated Press reported there were no immediate reports of casualties. The blasts came hours after Russia concentrated attacks on areas it illegally annexed.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russian Bodies, Shattered Vehicles Mark Moscow's Loss of Ukrainian Town

LYMAN, Ukraine (Reuters) - The bodies of two Russian soldiers lay bloating in trees on opposite sides of the road, close to the blasted hulks of the cars and the van in which Ukrainian army officers said the dead men’s unit was retreating into the eastern town of Lyman.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Belarus Opposition Leader Says Lukashenko 'Weakened' by His Support for Putin's War

PARIS (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Vladimir Putin, is in a politically "very fragile" position due to Russia's military setbacks in Ukraine, Belarus' exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Friday. Speaking just before a jailed Belarusian rights activist co-won the Nobel Peace Prize, Tsikhanouskaya -...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy