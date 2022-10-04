Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-Led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas Project
MOSCOW/HOUSTON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday that establishes a new operator for the Exxon Mobil Corp-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East. Putin's move affecting Exxon's largest investment in Russia mimics a strategy he used to seize control of other energy properties...
US News and World Report
Belarus Opposition Leader Says Lukashenko 'Weakened' by His Support for Putin's War
PARIS (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Vladimir Putin, is in a politically "very fragile" position due to Russia's military setbacks in Ukraine, Belarus' exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Friday. Speaking just before a jailed Belarusian rights activist co-won the Nobel Peace Prize, Tsikhanouskaya -...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Presidential Advisor Says Crimea Bridge 'Must Be Destroyed' Following Damage
KYIV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian presidential advisor posted a message on Twitter after conflicting reports of an explosion or fire on Saturday that damaged the bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, calling it "the beginning" but not directly claiming Ukrainian responsibility. "Everything illegal must...
US News and World Report
Putin Says Ukraine Planned Crimea Bridge Explosion, Calls It Terrorism
(Reuters) - Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the explosion on a key bridge linking Crimea and the Russian mainland was a terrorist act planned by the Ukrainian special services. "There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure," Putin...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Chinese Ambassador Thanks Musk for Proposal on Taiwan
(Reuters) - China's ambassador to the United States has thanked billionaire Elon Musk for proposing a special administration zone for Taiwan but stressed Beijing's call for "peaceful reunification and 'one country, two systems'" for the island. Days after floating a possible deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine...
US News and World Report
Scholz, Biden Agree Kremlin's Nuclear Threats 'Irresponsible' in Phonecall
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Sunday and agreed the Kremlin's latest nuclear threats were "irresponsible" and its partial mobilization "a serious mistake", according to a German government statement. The nearly one-hour telephone call was focused on preparations for the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Says It Will Continue Offering Security Assistance to Ukraine
(Reuters) -The White House said on Sunday it would continue to arm Ukraine but declined direct comment on an explosion that damaged Russia's road-and-rail bridge to Crimea. "We don't really have anything more to add to the reports about the explosion on the bridge," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told ABC's "This Week" program. "What I can tell you is that Mr. Putin started this war, and Mr. Putin could end it today, simply by moving his troops out of the country."
US News and World Report
Power Supply Restored to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant After Disruption
KYIV (Reuters) - The external power supply to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was restored on Sunday, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom and the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog said. The plant, which is in cold shutdown, lost its last remaining power line early on Saturday due to shelling, and had to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Austrian President Secures Re-Election With Clear Win, Avoiding Runoff
VIENNA (Reuters) -Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen secured a second six-year term in office on Sunday by winning a clear majority of votes in an election to avoid a runoff, according to projections based on almost all votes cast except postal ballots. The 78-year-old former leader of the Greens...
US News and World Report
Taiwan President to Pledge to Bolster Combat Power as China Tensions Rise
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will pledge to bolster the island's combat power and determination to improve its defences in a major speech on Monday, at a time when tensions with China have risen dramatically. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has come under increasing...
US News and World Report
Germany's Social Democrats Lead in Exit Poll in Lower Saxony State Vote
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) looked set to win a regional election in the northern state of Lower Saxony on Sunday in a boost to the leader as he steers the country through an array of crises. An exit poll by state broadcaster ZDF put...
US News and World Report
Five Hong Kong Teenagers Sentenced in First Security Case Involving Minors
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Five teenagers with a Hong Kong group advocating independence from Chinese rule were ordered by a judge on Saturday to serve up to three years in detention at a correctional facility, for urging an "armed revolution" in a national security case. The five, some of whom...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Trump Speaks Via Video at Rally of Global Far-Right in Spain
MADRID (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump threw his weight behind Spain’s far-right Sunday in a video shown at a rally in Madrid that also featured messages by the leading stars of Europe's populist right like Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Hungary’s Viktor Orban. In a...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Signals Its Chip Firms Will Follow New U.S. Rules on China
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the law, the island's government said on Saturday, signalling they would comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China's chip industry. The rules announced Friday by President Joe Biden's administration include a measure to cut...
Ukraine coach wants Euro success to help fight Putin
Ukraine head coach Oleksandr Petrakov is aiming to lift spirits in his country by leading the national soccer team to the European Championship tournament in 2024
UEFA・
US News and World Report
German Minister Calls for EU Sanctions Over Iran Crackdown
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran. The most sustained protests in years against Iran's theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted...
US News and World Report
Death Toll in Nigeria Boat Capsize Tragedy Rises to 76
LAGOS (Reuters) - The death toll from a boat accident in Nigeria's southeastern state of Anambra has risen to 76, the president said on Sunday. The vessel capsized on Friday amid heavy flooding in the Ogbaru area of Anambra, according to officials on Saturday, when they said at least 10 people had died and 60 were missing.
US News and World Report
No Sign That Foreign State Was Behind German Rail Sabotage - Police
BERLIN (Reuters) - German police said it had not excluded political motives in the suspected sabotage of communication cables on Germany's rail network on Saturday but that there was no sign of any involvement by a foreign state or terrorism. A spokesperson for the Berlin criminal police bureau said on...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Troops Involved in Tough Fighting Around Key Eastern Town - Zelenskiy
(Reuters) - Ukrainian troops are involved in very tough fighting near the strategically important eastern town of Bakhmut, which Russia is trying to take, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in video address on Saturday. Although Ukrainian troops have recaptured thousands of square kilometres (miles) of land in recent offensives in the...
US News and World Report
Turkey's 'Disinformation' Bill to Have Pre-Election 'Chilling Effect' -Europe Watchdog
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's proposed "disinformation" bill threatens free speech and could further harm journalism ahead of next year's elections, a European rights watchdog's legal body said, calling for Turkey's parliament to reject it. The Venice Commission, which advises the Council of Europe, said prison sentences and other fallout from...
Comments / 0