Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Thais Mourn Dozens, Mainly Kids, Killed in Day Care Attack
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and some collapsed as they grieved Friday over the small coffins carrying children slain by a fired police offer who stormed a day care center in rural Thailand during naptime. The entire country reeled in the wake of Thursday's grisly knife and...
US News and World Report
Haiti to Seek a Foreign Armed Force to Combat Gangs, Decree Says
(Reuters) -Haiti's government has authorized Prime Minister Ariel Henry to ask the international community for a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port that has led to crippling shortages, according to a decree circulating on Friday. Haiti has ground to...
US News and World Report
Hurricane Julia Hits Nicaragua With Torrential Rainfall
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua's central Caribbean coast on Sunday after lashing Colombia's San Andres island, and a weakened storm was expected to emerge over the Pacific. Julia hit as a Category 1 hurricane early Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph), though...
US News and World Report
Taiwan President to Pledge to Bolster Combat Power as China Tensions Rise
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will pledge to bolster the island's combat power and determination to improve its defences in a major speech on Monday, at a time when tensions with China have risen dramatically. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has come under increasing...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Pope Slams Treatment of Migrants as 2 Italians Become Saints
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday denounced Europe's indifference toward migrants risking their lives to cross the Mediterranean Sea as he elevated to sainthood an Italian bishop and Italian-born missionary whose work and life paths illustrated the difficulties faced by 19th Century Italian emigrants. Francis departed from...
US News and World Report
Germany Wants Those Behind Iran Crackdown Banned From EU, Assets Frozen - Newspaper
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will ensure the European Union freezes the assets of those responsible for a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran and bans their entry to the bloc, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told a German Sunday newspaper. Germany, France, Denmark, Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic have...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Signals Its Chip Firms Will Follow New U.S. Rules on China
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the law, the island's government said on Saturday, signalling they would comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China's chip industry. The rules announced Friday by President Joe Biden's administration include a measure to cut...
US News and World Report
Pope, Calling Migrants' Exclusion 'Criminal', on Collision With Meloni
(Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday made an impassioned defence of migrants, calling their exclusion "scandalous, disgusting and sinful," putting him on a collision course with Italy's upcoming right-wing government. Francis made his comments as he canonised a 19th century bishop known as the "father of migrants" and a 20th...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Thailand Killer: Police Depict a Man Stressed by Job Loss, Money and Family Troubles
UTHAI SAWANG, Thailand (Reuters) - The ex-policeman who went on a killing spree at a Thai daycare centre had risen quickly through the ranks of the police force in the capital, before a transfer to the provinces led to his use of drugs, and an abrupt halt to his career, police said.
US News and World Report
Iran Denies Security Forces Killed 16-Year-Old, Says She Fell off Roof-Iranian Media
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian authorities have denied reports security forces killed a 16-year-old girl during protests ignited by the death of a woman in police custody, Iranian media reported on Friday, saying she committed suicide by falling off a roof. Social media reports and rights group Amnesty International have said...
US News and World Report
Five Hong Kong Teenagers Sentenced in First Security Case Involving Minors
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Five teenagers with a Hong Kong group advocating independence from Chinese rule were ordered by a judge on Saturday to serve up to three years in detention at a correctional facility, for urging an "armed revolution" in a national security case. The five, some of whom...
US News and World Report
Breakaway Church Gives Gay Ex-Monk What Vatican Would Deny Him: a Holy Wedding
MUNICH (Reuters) - Anselm Bilgri, a former monk and prior at one of Germany's most famous monasteries, had to leave the Roman Catholic Church to wed his long-term male partner. Now he hopes their wedding within a breakaway church will normalise such unions. Bilgri, 68, and his partner Markus Achter,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
UN Rights Body Agrees to Appoint Expert to Scrutinize Russia
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.'s top human rights body voted Friday to appoint an independent expert to step up scrutiny of Russia's rights record at home as arbitrary arrests, a crackdown on dissenting voices and limits on free speech worsen during the war in Ukraine. The 47-member Human Rights...
US News and World Report
U.S. Aims to Hobble China's Chip Industry With Sweeping New Export Rules
(Reuters) -The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of...
US News and World Report
Head of Ukrainian Nobel-Winning Group Seeks Tribunal to Try Putin
KYIV (Reuters) - The head of a Ukrainian human rights group that won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday called for an international tribunal to be created to try Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine. Shortly after Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties shared the prize with jailed...
US News and World Report
Russia Declares Popular Anti-War Rapper to Be a Foreign Agent
LONDON (Reuters) - The Russian justice ministry on Friday declared one of the country's most popular rappers to be a "foreign agent", a legal designation that has been used to hound Kremlin critics and journalists. Oxxxymiron, whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, was added to an updated list of foreign...
US News and World Report
German Foreign Minister Calls for Clear Message at UN Against Russian Annexation
BERLIN (Reuters) - Every vote will count next week when the United Nations General Assembly gathers to vote on a resolution to condemn Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday. The international community must "make clear to Russia: these areas belong to Ukraine," Baerbock...
US News and World Report
UN Body Votes to Establish Russia Human Rights Investigator, Moscow Protests
GENEVA (Reuters) -A U.N. human rights body comfortably passed a motion on Friday to appoint a new independent expert on alleged human rights abuses in Russia, accusing Moscow of creating a "climate of fear" through repression and violence. The Russian government quickly made clear it would not cooperate with the...
Comments / 0