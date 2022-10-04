Read full article on original website
India's RBI Sells Dollars as Rupee Hits Record Low on U.S. Rate Hike Fears
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Friday after the rupee slid below 82 to a record low against the dollar on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve rate outlook, traders told Reuters. The rupee was last trading at 82.2675, down from...
Fresenius Taps Pre-Dialysis Kidney Care as Drugs Promise Treatment Change
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The world’s largest dialysis company is seeking out kidney disease patients long before they need the most acute form of care as it plans for growth of new drugs that attack the condition’s causes early on. For decades, Germany's Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) has been the...
Yellen to Announce First $1 Billion Treasury Loan for Multilateral Clean Technology Fund
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced a $950 million loan to the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), a multilateral trust that helps developing countries accelerate their transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. The contribution, the first of its kind from the U.S. Treasury, makes good on a U.S....
China Forex Reserves Fall to $3.029 Trln in Sept
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's foreign exchange reserves fell in September, official data showed on Friday, as the dollar climbed against other major currencies. The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - decreased to $3.029 trillion last month, compared with $3.055 trillion at the end of August. China's "current account...
Consumers to Ditch Cafes for Coffee at Home Amid Rising Prices, Says ICO
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Consumers will choose drinking coffee at home over cafes and restaurants due to rising inflation and risks of recession in coming months, the executive director of the International Coffee Organization (ICO) said on Friday. International coffee supply has not been able to meet demand at a time...
Factbox-New Treatments Hold Promise of Slowing Kidney Damage
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - New breakthrough drugs that tackle obesity and kidney damage could make a dent in the $50 billion U.S. dialysis market. The following are facts about the new treatment options and what role they play in slowing the gradual progression of chronic kidney disease that can end in renal failure.
TDCX launches Foundation; digital inclusion focus
SINGAPORE & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- TDCX, Inc. (“TDCX”) (NYSE: TDCX), a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, announced today the launch of the TDCX Foundation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005265/en/ TDCX celebrates its first listing anniversary with the launch of the TDCX Foundation (Photo: Business Wire)
Japan's Foreign Reserves Drop by Record on Market Shakeout, FX Intervention
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves fell by a record $54 billion in September, official data showed on Friday, as global market ructions dented the value of foreign bonds and prompted dollar-selling intervention to arrest a steep decline in the yen. The reserves stood at $1.238 trillion at the end...
U.S. Aims to Hobble China's Chip Industry With Sweeping New Export Rules
(Reuters) -The Biden administration on Friday published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of...
Dip Buyers May Be Burned Again as Another U.S. Stock Rally Falters
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Friday’s swoon in U.S. stocks is helping drive home a humbling message for investors: buying dips may have worked for the last decade, but it’s been a losing strategy so far in 2022. The S&P 500 has rallied four times this year by 6%...
Fed to Deliver Another Big Rate Hike as Job Market Fails to Cool
(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve looks almost certain to deliver a fourth straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month after a closely watched report Friday showed its aggressive rate hikes so far this year have done little to cool the U.S. labor market. Pricing of futures tied to the...
