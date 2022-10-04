ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Good Morning CaneSport 10.4.22

By CaneSport.com Staff
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=104Rku_0iLBXyBU00
Good Morning CaneSport! (photo by Gary Ferman)

Presented by LifeWallet

WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

Well, first let’s look at yesterday’s news, which included Mario Cristobal announcing that Tyler Van Dyke will start against North Carolina. Don’t miss his thoughts on that, as well as his breakdown of the overall team heading into the game as well as what he sees Miami facing in Drake Maye and the Tar Heels’ explosive offense. Also yesterday we caught up with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis for his take on the Van Dyke decision and we also had an update with defensive coordinator Kevin Steele as his side of the ball tries to make some strides and slow down an attack that averages 45 points and over 500 yards per game. So don’t miss those stories. Also be sure to check out our five takeaways off the day’s information.

Today?

Well, stay tuned later today as we’ll have post-practice player updates, including with Tyler Van Dyke.

To hold you over till then?

This morning we have an update with Miami Hurricanes TE commit Reid Mikeska and his thoughts on the team. There’s also another recruiting update on talented 2024 WR Brandon Winton and where he stands with UM at this point in his recruitment. And we have your Pro Canes update looking at former Miami players and how they fared in the NFL this past weekend.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

TWEETS OF THE DAY

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

We are 5 point faves against UNC…. Posted by TIV

I didn’t this posted this anywhere so I thought I would. It’s hard to believe this spread but it is what it is.

It’s gonna be a 4:00PM kickoff and for those that can’t make it to the game it will be televised on ESPN2.

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

“You are very honest about the fact that Tyler played great football here for a long time and you don’t turn on your quarterback because you had a bad day for your program. You work to solve things, go with that. At the same time you recognize and acknowledge that Jake did a great job and has a super bright future at Miami.”

Mario Cristobal, on the QB sitation with Tyler Van Dyke and Jake Garcia

Click here for a limited time, register and get an unprecedented 12 months for only $1.00

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts

Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

Check us out on Facebook

Lastly, Have a great day!

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Nick Saban reveals how backup QBs Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson have fared with more practice opportunities

If Alabama doesn’t have Bryce Young back for this weekend, Nick Saban and company will have some fascinating options against Texas A&M. Of course, Jalen Milroe came on in relief of the reigning Heisman winner last weekend against Arkansas, guiding the Crimson Tide to victory. After, there’s star recruit Ty Simpson waiting in the wings, who could perhaps get his shot if Milroe falters.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

ESPN updates Top 25 Power Rankings ahead of Week 6 of college football

Week 5 five is in the rear-view mirror and Week 6 is in the windshield. The College Football season keeps barreling forward, yet the same group of five or six teams just keeps winning and avoiding that first defeat. So, in this week’s rendition of ESPN’s power rankings of the top 25 teams, there was little movement up top, but plenty of drama further down.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Josh Heupel updates Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman's availability status for LSU game

Is in the midst of a rejuvenating season, but one player who’s missed some of the biggest moments has been wide receiver Cedric Tillman. Sidelined with an injury, the star wide receiver has been aiming to get back on the field for the home stretch. With a showdown against LSU looming large on Saturday, Josh Heupel provided an update on Tillman’s status for the SEC showdown.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Alabama State
On3.com

NC State game predictions: Week 6 vs. Florida State

NC State did not dwell on last week’s loss to Clemson for long. The Wolfpack gave itself 24 hours and then moved forward. Florida State travels to Carter-Finley Stadium this weekend with the hope of bouncing back from its own Week 5 loss. Both teams are 4-1 this year,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts when Texas A&M could make a move on Jimbo Fisher

It hasn’t been the season anyone expected Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M to have, and the heat could get turned up on the Aggies coach in the near future. At least that’s what Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum of ESPN believe. Speaking about Fisher’s job security moving forward, the duo believes that while his buyout is massive, Texas A&M won’t be as patient as we think with their coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban provides latest update on Bryce Young's status, availability

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Texas A&M, Alabama leader Nick Saban gave an update on the injury status of his quarterback, Bryce Young. In last weekend’s victory over Arkansas, the reigning Heisman winner suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the game. While Young couldn’t return to the field against the Razorbacks, Saban isn’t ruling him out for Saturday’s game against Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Steele
Person
Josh Gattis
Person
Mario Cristobal
On3.com

Ohio State makes cut for nation's top 2024 running back

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has done some of the best recruiting in the country without even getting on the trail. The Buckeyes potent ground attack — which averages 226.2 yards per game — has made a statement to running back prospects around the country. That’s including the...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Stetson Bennett signs NIL deal with Shuman Farms

Stetson Bennett has signed yet another NIL deal, and he’s back with a new TV commercial. The Georgia quarterback has inked an agreement with Shuman Farms. With a major focus on gameday tailgating, Bennett will be promoting the company’s sweet onions across his social media platforms and will be included in marketing materials materials at point of sales.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Espn2#American Football#Canesport#Miami Hurricanes Te#Wr
On3.com

Top-150 recruit Malik Presley down to 3 schools

San Marcos (Texas) High three-star recruit Malik Presley tells On3 he’s down to three schools: Texas, Texas A&M, and Arizona State. Presley, a 6-foot-6 class of 2023 small forward, recently unofficially visited Texas A&M. Texas was set to host him officially on October 15th, but that trip will be rescheduled. Arizona State will host him this month on the 22nd.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Top-20 Annor Boateng has three visits in mind

Annor Boateng is the No. 16 player in the updated 2024 On3 150. On3’s ranking is ahead of the industry-standard On3 Consensus, which has the 6-foot-5 wing at No. 26. I try to get most of my baskets inside,” Boateng told On3. “I try to be an inside-out player. So when I get my layups or mids, then I’ll try to move out to the threes. And basically, the point is really to get fouled on a layup attempt and go to the free throw line, get to like your shot form down, and feel more comfortable moving outside. I’ve improved my jump shot and handle a lot this summer. I kept putting in a lot of work, and the game got simple for me.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Georgia vs. Auburn: Major Matchups

Georgia is a big favorite over Auburn in The 127th playing of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Depending on where you look, the Bulldogs are favored by 29.5 to 30.5 points. A big reason for that spread is the fact that the game is being played inside Sanford Stadium, a place where Auburn hasn’t won since 2005. But we all know that the game isn’t played on paper and the outcome is often determined by which team takes care of specific matchups.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
China
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Facebook
On3.com

4-star Ty Bevins says three schools are standing out

Ty Bevins is the No. 73 player in the updated 2024 On3 150. Maxpreps says the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists for Brandywine (MD) Gwynn Park last season while shooting 51 percent from the field. “I’m a guard, a big guard,” Bevins told On3. “I...
CHARLESTON, SC
On3.com

Georgia vs. Auburn: Who has the edge?

The 127th edition of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is almost here. Georgia and Auburn will lock horns in October for the third straight season. It still feels odd for this game to be played in the first half of the season, but the rich history between these two programs remains.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
75K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy