Good Morning CaneSport 10.4.22

Well, first let’s look at yesterday’s news, which included Mario Cristobal announcing that Tyler Van Dyke will start against North Carolina. Don’t miss his thoughts on that, as well as his breakdown of the overall team heading into the game as well as what he sees Miami facing in Drake Maye and the Tar Heels’ explosive offense. Also yesterday we caught up with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis for his take on the Van Dyke decision and we also had an update with defensive coordinator Kevin Steele as his side of the ball tries to make some strides and slow down an attack that averages 45 points and over 500 yards per game. So don’t miss those stories. Also be sure to check out our five takeaways off the day’s information.

Well, stay tuned later today as we’ll have post-practice player updates, including with Tyler Van Dyke.

This morning we have an update with Miami Hurricanes TE commit Reid Mikeska and his thoughts on the team. There’s also another recruiting update on talented 2024 WR Brandon Winton and where he stands with UM at this point in his recruitment. And we have your Pro Canes update looking at former Miami players and how they fared in the NFL this past weekend.

“You are very honest about the fact that Tyler played great football here for a long time and you don’t turn on your quarterback because you had a bad day for your program. You work to solve things, go with that. At the same time you recognize and acknowledge that Jake did a great job and has a super bright future at Miami.” Mario Cristobal, on the QB sitation with Tyler Van Dyke and Jake Garcia

