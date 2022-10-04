Read full article on original website
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Approves Changes for Police Department Leadership
The Indianola City Council approved several changes to policies regarding Indianola Police Department leadership at their meeting Monday, including a change in the uniform policy and sick leave policy. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News what he found during his search for a new police chief, was there was a discrepancy in policies for department leadership and union officers.
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Approves Hometown Pride Working With County ARPA Funds
The Indianola City Council gave approval for Hometown Pride to use American Rescue Plan Act funds provided to Warren County, in order to resurface a parking lot. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News Hometown Pride is trying to create a better connectivity between Simpson College and the downtown square, called the Wonder on Buxton project, and this is part of that.
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Approves Pursuit of Abandoned Property
The Indianola City Council met in regular session Monday night, and approved a resolution allowing the City Attorney to petition for the title to the abandoned property at 701 West Boston Avenue. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the house is empty, and was a safety risk and a harm to surrounding property values.
kniakrls.com
Good Working Relationship with City Departments Key for Chief Brian Sher
Indianola Police Chief Brian Sher was sworn in at the Indianola City Council meeting Monday, who was selected after serving as Interim Chief for 15 months. Chief Sher said in his speech to the council, that he will be emphasizing the serve portion of the “Protect and Serve” motto for the department in dealing with the public, and he plans to continue a strong partnership with other city departments to make sure projects are run as efficiently as possible.
kwbg.com
Housing Development Ground Breaking Held Thursday
BOONE, Iowa—Ground was officially broken on the first phase of a low to moderate income housing project on the north side of Boone Thursday morning. The city has been working with Brian Fritz, Pioneer Property Management on the project for more than a year. The development group successfully secured federal tax credits for the individual housing project over a year ago and most recently secured credits for the the second phase which will be an apartment setting focusing on those 55 and over.
kniakrls.com
Pella City Council Approves Agreements for Development Projects
The Pella City Council scheduled future hearings for two major ongoing development projects at their meeting Tuesday evening. A pair of public hearings were scheduled related to the Webster Park Urban Renewal Plan and new Pella Main Street Market for the November 1st regular meeting. A pair of public hearings on November 15th were also added for the Timberview Urban Renewal Plan and development agreement, and another agenda item offered the City’s support for the project for a new housing subdivision.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Register to Vote for Fairboard
The 2022 Marion County Fairboard election is set for Monday, December 5th at 7:00 p.m. The election is to elect members to the 24-member fairboard. Those eligible to vote must be a Marion County landowner, business person or farmer and be a resident of Marion County. Individuals need to register...
Des Moines' Gateway Park water runnel is being removed
The water runnel at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines will be permanently removed next year. What's happening: The iconic creek-like wading pool leaks, its chlorination system is broken and the concrete around it is deteriorating. It has been closed this year. It'll be replaced with decorative pavement and...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Farming and Climate Change Research Grants
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Iowa Farm Services Director Matt Russell about a round of grant funding for local farmers to assist in the fight against climate change. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to...
kniakrls.com
Clarke “Bill” Weeks
Services for Clarke “Bill” Weeks, 79 of Indianola, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Indianola First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held prior to services from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church. Private family burial will be in the Chariton Cemetery, Chariton, IA. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
KCCI.com
Man arrested while speaking at Newton city council
NEWTON, Iowa — A man from Newton was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting Monday, bringing into focus the balancing act between local council rules and First Amendment rights. Noah Petersen, who describes himself as an activist, tried to use his allocated three minutes to...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Square Reconstruction Project Update
Work on the downtown Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued over the last week, which included the completion of the Ashland and Buxton intersection, and all roadway paving on the project is now done. Permeable pavers have been installed on Ashland between Buxton and B Street, planter beds were installed on the north side of the mid-block of Ashland, and all crosswalks are now complete.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – City Council Latest
City Administrator Mike Nardini discusses two key items at Policy and Planning from the Pella City Council this week. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Police Department Seeks Missing Juvenile
The Indianola Police Department looking for missing 16-year-old Troy Dennis Howe of Indianola. Anyone with information of his location or current welfare, please contact us at 515-961-9400.
kniakrls.com
A Busy October at the Knoxville Public Library
Here is the calendar for October at the Knoxville Public Library. The Friends of the Library will have a book sale on Oct. 21st and 22nd. The State Historical Society of Iowa will be bringing a mobile museum to Knoxville. It will be located at the parking lot across from the library and will be here from Oct. 21st through the 26th.
iheart.com
West Des Moines Valley West Mall will go to sheriff's foreclosure auction
(Des Moines, IA) -- Valley West Mall will be sold to the highest bidder at a sheriff's auction. According to Polk County Court documents, Valley West LLC owes more than $42-Million dollars to U.S. bank for the mall. They've been millions behind on their mortgage payments. A Polk County Judge...
KCRG.com
Man injured in Wapello County house explosion
CHILLICOTHE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was injured in a house explosion in Wapello County on Tuesday. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about noon in the 300 block of High Street in Chillicothe. An image released by the sheriff’s office shows the house having partially...
kniakrls.com
Pella Library Hosting “Out of This World” Event
Families in Pella are invited for a program including several activities related to space at an event coming this weekend. Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer says “Reading is Out of This World!” is coming to the Pella Community Center’s Room 206 on Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and includes several themed programs aimed toward children. She says the special guest is Dan Hoy, a NASA Solar Systems Ambassador from Clive. Hear more on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
KCCI.com
Get the Facts: Cindy Axne campaign ad accuses Zach Nunn of spying on fellow classmates in student government with baby monitor
DES MOINES, Iowa — Another political ad in the race for Iowa's third congressional district is hitting the airwaves. Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne is claiming her opponent, Republican Zach Nunn used a baby monitor to get ahead in collegiate politics. "I used this to make sure my boys were...
After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended
The Iowa Supreme Court has refused to reinstate the law license of a lawyer who was successfully sued for $8 million and recently held in contempt of court. In June 2021, a Polk County judge awarded $8 million to a Polk County man and his daughter in a defamation case against Des Moines lawyer Jaysen […] The post After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
