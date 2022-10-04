Indianola Police Chief Brian Sher was sworn in at the Indianola City Council meeting Monday, who was selected after serving as Interim Chief for 15 months. Chief Sher said in his speech to the council, that he will be emphasizing the serve portion of the “Protect and Serve” motto for the department in dealing with the public, and he plans to continue a strong partnership with other city departments to make sure projects are run as efficiently as possible.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO