Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Living Your Values
Many of our values, which we may not be aware of, come from our first family or from the culture we grew up in. The term “family values” has been highly politicized; we can reclaim it and make it more inclusive. Ongoing or periodic values clarification can reflect...
psychologytoday.com
Think Your People Are “Quiet Quitting?" Think Again.
Organizational labels are masking real problems with work. People don’t just need a paycheck; they want meaning and purpose. Clear goals and expectations set people up for success. The work of management ultimately is the work of human connection. If there is one thing that I dislike about this...
CNBC
Self-made millionaire who retired early: 'Do these 5 things now or you'll regret it later in life'
In 2016, at 35 years old, I retired early with a net worth of $900,000. It wasn't until 2021 that I achieved my goal of becoming a self-made millionaire, with a net worth of $1.4 million. Now, at 41, I live a happy, simple and frugal life with my wife...
Millennial Bosses, What's Something Your Older Managers Did To You That You've Sworn Never To Repeat?
Micromanaging? I don't know her.
RELATED PEOPLE
Opinion: Lying Could Be The Demise Of Your Relationship
Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.
Inc.com
The Biggest Leadership Lesson from the Biggest Patagonia Donation
Imagine you're an exec with plenty of money, deciding what to do with the very successful privately-held company you founded. If you're Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, you donate it to perpetually support the environmental causes you believe in. All $3 billion worth. For leaders, there is so much pressure...
sixtyandme.com
Social Anxiety – Do You Have It?
I’ve been a volunteer for an environmental action group for a while now. I recently received an invitation to their annual social with a note to bring a guest or guests. I RSVP’d that I would be there since it was a night I knew I wasn’t working and really had no excuse not to attend.
‘My hard work and your hard work are not the same’: Quiet quitting is more complicated for Black Americans
"There's a certain privilege to be able to be average," says Howard University lecturer Jo Von McCalester. When it comes to quiet quitting, she doesn't believe the movement aligns with the lived realities of Black people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inc.com
How A.I. Could Help You Craft The Perfect Media Pitch
Getting a media outlet to tell the world about your company's unique product or service can often feel like an exercise in futility. According to a study from PR company Propel, journalists responded only to an average of 3.25 percent of the pitches they received during Q2 2022. But what if you could run a program to algorithmically figure out which journalists are most likely to take an interest?
Inc.com
A New Study Finds a Third of Meetings Are Useless. Elon Musk Has the Solution
It's hardly news that everyone thinks meetings are out of control. I've been writing stories covering reports and expert commentary saying the same thing over and over again for nearly a decade. But despite all this hand-wringing the problem continues. In fact, according to some studies it seems to be getting worse.
Phys.org
Understanding social dilemmas through games—the development of moral norms encourages selfless behavior
Human decision-making and the interplay of individual and group dynamics is incredibly complex. Unfortunately, our behavior can lead to detrimental phenomena, such as the depletion of common sources. Mohammad Salahshour, a researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Mathematics in the Sciences, has addressed the question of how individual strategic...
Inc.com
A Simple Way to Show Your Customers You're Serious About Sustainability
In a growing number of markets, business owners need to show customers that they’re serious about sustainability. Given the challenges in demonstrating outcomes that could take years or decades to materialize, one key is to demonstrate sincerity of intent, acknowledging the limits of any efforts and showing evidence of investing in improving those efforts. But sincere strategies are weighed down by the complexity of their messaging. So this time I’ll focus on simplicity: Show off the simplest, most consumer-relevant and -relatable tactics first. Later, if relevant, smaller companies and startups can handhold customers through more complicated concepts like carbon neutrality.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inc.com
When Every Minute Matters: Saving Time with HR Technology
HR technology has shifted from a “would-be-nice” value-add to a business imperative for small businesses. Companies are using technology to transform people management into a data-driven operation and to streamline and improve every aspect of HR, including recruitment, culture, and the employee experience. What functionalities matter most, and...
Inc.com
Cutting Down on Meetings Could Save Your Company $25,000 Per Employee Each Year
If you’ve ever heard your employees complain that “this meeting could have been an email,” you should listen. Spending too much time in a conference room or on a Zoom call could be costing your company. Cutting down on unnecessary meetings could save your business an estimated...
Welcome to 'Blursday': How Living in a Pandemic Distorts our Sense of Time
Study participants in their 20s and women reported greater feelings of time distortion during the pandemic, putting them at higher risk for mental health problems.
psychologytoday.com
The Hidden Shame That Threatens Our World
Unrecognized and unhealed shame often underlies a tendency toward rage, contempt, and violence when things don't go our way. Political leaders who have become dissociated from their shame can become dangerous to others by covering up shame with anger and contempt. Healing shame begins by acknowledging our human vulnerability and...
MedicalXpress
Do you act before you think or think before you act?
Will you read this news release now or decide to read it later? "Precrastination," defined as the tendency to expend extra effort to get things done as soon as possible, could explain what you will do. We have all probably precrastinated, that is, completed tasks right away, even if that...
Comments / 0