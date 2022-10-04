ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

Police group endorses Jensen for governor

(Minneapolis MN-) Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of Minnesota's largest police officers group. Brian Peters is executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, and they endorsed the Jensen campaign near the site of Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct building which was destroyed during the riots after George Floyd's killing. The Walz campaign says," Jensen opposes universal background checks and red flag laws that would help keep guns out of the hands of criminals and off our streets.”
Minnesota Reformer

Who would serve in a Scott Jensen administration?

The last time Minnesotans elected a Republican governor, Apple had yet to release the original iPhone.  Tim Pawlenty was the last Republican governor, and he left in 2011. Many of his senior advisors have since retired or cashed in on their government service by becoming lobbyists and consultants.  If Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen […] The post Who would serve in a Scott Jensen administration? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Jensen blasted for comments on school litterboxes for "furries"

(Hutchinson MN-) Educators and political opponents are slamming Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen for spreading a false rumor that there are litter boxes in some Minnesota schools for so-called "furries" -- students who identify with animals and sometimes dress in fur suits and attend conventions. Jensen said at a recent campaign stop in Hutchinson:
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stevens County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Stevens County, MN
City
Morris, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Murdock, MN
City
Holloway, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Danvers, MN
City
Renville, MN
City
Clontarf, MN
City
Kandiyohi, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota congressional candidate Paula Overby dies

Paula Overby, the Legal Marijuana Now candidate for Congress in Minnesota’s 2nd District, died Wednesday. Overby’s son Tyler told MPR News she had a heart valve problem and had been hospitalized for the past two weeks, but that he had expected her to recover. Overby has run for...
Aitkin Independent Age

Attorney General: Candidates display contrast in priorities

When our editorial board members sought to define four issues that dominate our readers’ concerns, we quickly agreed violent crime, policing issues and drug trafficking had to be on our list. And while these issues intertwine with almost every elected office, they converge in the Office of the Attorney General, the state’s chief legal officer. The office provides legal representation to over 100 state agencies, boards and commissions and represents Minnesota in state and federal court and administrative hearings. While these responsibilities are vast, our...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota legislators create secular caucus to counter Christian nationalism

A group of Democratic state legislators announced on Wednesday the creation of the Secular Government Caucus to counter the rise in Christian nationalism and politicians imposing their personal religious beliefs on others.  The caucus opposes religious discrimination and wants to uphold the constitutional separation of church and state. Christian nationalism asserts that the U.S. is […] The post Minnesota legislators create secular caucus to counter Christian nationalism appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Voter guide: See 2nd District candidates' stances on guns, abortion, more

Editor's note: Candidate Paula Overby died Wednesday. MPR News is working to determine how her death will impact voting. Minnesota has eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and all of them are up for election this fall. Of those eight, the race for the 2nd Congressional District is among the most watched House campaigns in the country.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
KROC News

Foes Blast Republican Scott Jenson For ‘Furries’ Comment

Hutchinson, MN (MNN News) - Educators and political opponents are slamming Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen for spreading a debunked rumor about litter boxes in Minnesota schools for "furries" -- students who identify with animals and sometimes dress in fur suits. Jensen was speaking to supporters in Hutchinson when...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"

EAGAN, Minn. – Staffing shortages in the in-home health care industry are hurting some of the Minnesotans who need help the most.Mary Secord is a paraplegic who lives on her own in Eagan. She relies on personal care assistants (PCAs) to help her in and out of her chair, do housework and run errands.The longest relationship she's had with a PCA is a year. On average though, she has a new one every few months."I have had some great ones that just get out of it because of the low pay, or because they aren't getting enough hours," Secord said.Secord's...
EAGAN, MN
KEYC

Longtime Minnesota DNR naturalist hanging up his boots

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 11 years, Scott Kudelka has been a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist at Minneopa State Park. He has guided people through the park, explored different places, and held presentations about the animals found around the area. “Of course, having this as your office you...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Litigation#Politics Courts#Politics State#Eighth Judicial District#Paul#District Court#Yellow Medicine#Wilcox Law Office
740thefan.com

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) spent time during the week investigating a waterfowl-hunting trespass complaint. The remainder of the week was spent training. Huener was at Camp Ripley for training while COC Hams attended training in Arden Hills. CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) spent time checking anglers on the Rainy River,...
BAUDETTE, MN
KEYC

USDA announces $22M for high-speed internet in rural Minnesota communities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Minnesota Colleen Landkamer announced Tuesday that the Department is awarding $22 million in loans and grants to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in Minnesota. Funding was provided through the ReConnect...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"

FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
fox9.com

Willmar man goes on months-long walk, from southern Florida to northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A Willmar man finished the trip of a lifetime on Sunday after he spent 10 months backpacking across the country. One look at Richard Larson’s beard tells you all you need to know about the wild journey that it was. He left Key West, Fla on Nov. 23, 2021 and made it to Angle Inlet, Minn. by October 2, 2022; trekking from the southernmost point of Florida to the northernmost point of Minnesota.
WILLMAR, MN
KELOLAND TV

Florida couple hosting high dollar Noem fundraiser

PALM BEACH, FL (KELO) — An ocean-front mansion nine-blocks up the beach from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate will play host to a high-dollar fundraiser for South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. The fundraiser is currently scheduled for October 14, 2022 at the Palm Beach home of Amanda...
PALM BEACH, FL
B102.7

Best Small Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

How do you choose the best small cities in the country?. It's not easy, but year after year the scientific eggheads at WalletHub round up a gigantic mountain of statistics and distill it down into an easily understandable set of numbers. They rank the cities by percentile, so 99th would...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy