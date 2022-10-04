ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colebrook, CT

Tractor-trailer rollover closes Route 8 in Colebrook

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

COLEBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer rollover Route 8 in Colebrook Tuesday morning, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

State police responded to the scene around 4:22 a.m. on Route 8 at Colebrook River Road in the area of Sandy Brook Road. While no other cars were involved in the crash, several telephone poles were struck.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured, police said.

The tractor-trailer spilled its load, and Eversource is on scene to repair the poles.

Police expect the road to be closed for several hours and are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

