New York City, NY

Comments

Louise Reeves
3d ago

Anything to steal from the already millions of Americans taxed and fee’d to the hilt. What’s another few dollars right ?!! Thieves!

Reply
13
salvatore gioia
3d ago

They keep taking money from working people. Btw it’s ok for eric Adam brother speeding on school zone doing 11 mph over speed limit .

Reply
6
P89th
3d ago

On top of the high taxes, parking tickets and the upcoming congestion toll under 60th street in Manhattan. Today the city is getting drenched with rain but street cleaning is active today, so they can give out tickets if you didn’t move your car. Born & raised in NYC. THE FINANCIAL BLOOD SUCKING CITY!!!

Reply
5
CBS New York

Subway service resumes in Manhattan after someone sprays unknown substance

NEW YORK -- Subways are back up and running in Midtown and Lower Manhattan after police say someone sprayed an unknown substance during a dispute. It happened shortly after 10 a.m. on a platform at Union Square. Police said the substance caused several passengers to become sick, including vomiting and coughing. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment. The N‌‌/Q‌‌/R‌‌/W‌‌/4‌‌/5‌‌/6‌ lines were suspended, and L trains were not running in Manhattan. The MTA said the NYPD and FDNY determined it was safe to resume service. "Following a short suspension of service on lines serving Union Square due to FDNY and NYPD response at that station, regular service has resumed. The cause of the incident leading to that response appears isolated," the agency said in a statement.
MANHATTAN, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Cars
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Cars
The Staten Island Advance

Turn signals, stop signs and more: City working to improve heavy traffic flow near Petrides campus

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For years drivers have complained about the congested, and sometimes dangerous, traffic conditions surrounding the Michael J. Petrides Education Complex in Sunnyside. Recently, the city has been working closely with the schools on campus to bring new traffic calming measures that officials hope will alleviate the...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Person
Joe Borelli
The US Sun

Panic at Union Square after ‘unknown substance’ causes passengers to cough and vomit and cops shut down station

AN unknown substance that was released on a subway platform caused several straphangers to vomit and cough uncontrollably. The terrifying incident unfolded inside Manhattan's 14 Street-Union Square subway station just after 10am on Friday. The New York City Police Department said first responders observed several sick passengers vomiting and coughing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Open Data
PIX11

Truck stuck under subway overpass snarls traffic in the Bronx

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A semi-truck stuck under a subway overpass is snarling traffic near a Bronx train station Thursday morning, according to a Citizen video. The tractor-trailer, which appears to be an Amazon delivery truck, is blocking the roadway at Castle Hill Avenue station near Westchester Avenue and traffic is backed up in […]
BRONX, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily News

Gun-toting crooks raid Manhattan parking garage of four high-end cars, NYPD says

Four crooks raided a lower Manhattan parking garage at gunpoint early Thursday, stealing four high-priced luxury vehicles, police said. The gun-toting quartet, all dressed in black, ran into the below ground SP+ parking garage on Murray St. near Greenwich St. in Tribeca around 4 a.m. One of the thieves held a gun on a parking attendant while the others started opening unlocked cars, looking ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
ANGOLA, NY
