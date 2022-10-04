Read full article on original website
Louise Reeves
3d ago
Anything to steal from the already millions of Americans taxed and fee’d to the hilt. What’s another few dollars right ?!! Thieves!
salvatore gioia
3d ago
They keep taking money from working people. Btw it’s ok for eric Adam brother speeding on school zone doing 11 mph over speed limit .
P89th
3d ago
On top of the high taxes, parking tickets and the upcoming congestion toll under 60th street in Manhattan. Today the city is getting drenched with rain but street cleaning is active today, so they can give out tickets if you didn’t move your car. Born & raised in NYC. THE FINANCIAL BLOOD SUCKING CITY!!!
New bill allows residents to earn money by submitting photos of cars, trucks parked illegally
It proposes allowing residents to submit photos of cars and trucks parked in bike lanes, bus lanes and crosswalks - in exchange for a portion of the ticket.
NYC speed camera revenue explodes. So much for ‘new chapter for traffic safety’ (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New York City officials say they want safer streets, particularly around schools. That’s why we’ve had the massive proliferation of speed cameras across the city over the last few years. It’s for the children. How many times have we heard that one?
Subway service resumes in Manhattan after someone sprays unknown substance
NEW YORK -- Subways are back up and running in Midtown and Lower Manhattan after police say someone sprayed an unknown substance during a dispute. It happened shortly after 10 a.m. on a platform at Union Square. Police said the substance caused several passengers to become sick, including vomiting and coughing. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment. The N/Q/R/W/4/5/6 lines were suspended, and L trains were not running in Manhattan. The MTA said the NYPD and FDNY determined it was safe to resume service. "Following a short suspension of service on lines serving Union Square due to FDNY and NYPD response at that station, regular service has resumed. The cause of the incident leading to that response appears isolated," the agency said in a statement.
‘The Wanderers’ check out trash-strewn road on the North Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Despite our best efforts, some areas of Staten Island are magnets for illegal dumping. One seemingly chronic area is Goethals Road North, between Forest and South avenues, in Mariners Harbor.
NYC Sanitation Department to pick up trash, composting on Columbus Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Trash and composting will be picked up by the New York City Department of Sanitation on Monday, Oct. 10, Columbus Day. In advance of the holiday, the department announced the addition of the service, which is a change from its usual practice. It’s a continuation of the Sanitation Department’s pilot “on-holiday pick-up” program.
Turn signals, stop signs and more: City working to improve heavy traffic flow near Petrides campus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For years drivers have complained about the congested, and sometimes dangerous, traffic conditions surrounding the Michael J. Petrides Education Complex in Sunnyside. Recently, the city has been working closely with the schools on campus to bring new traffic calming measures that officials hope will alleviate the...
Burglaries soaring in one Staten Island precinct on heels of promising drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police in one borough precinct are seeing a stark increase in burglaries this year, following a promising three-year span in which the numbers were dropping. The 120th Precinct, which encompasses a large swath of Staten Island’s North Shore, from West Brighton to Rosebank, has so...
Delays on the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn bound, for Thursday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported along most of the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn bound, during the Thursday morning rush hour. A crash reported near Richmond Avenue likely is contributing to the backup that extends back to the interchange with the West Shore Expressway, according to Google Maps.
Panic at Union Square after ‘unknown substance’ causes passengers to cough and vomit and cops shut down station
AN unknown substance that was released on a subway platform caused several straphangers to vomit and cough uncontrollably. The terrifying incident unfolded inside Manhattan's 14 Street-Union Square subway station just after 10am on Friday. The New York City Police Department said first responders observed several sick passengers vomiting and coughing...
N.J. Gov. Murphy brings NYC congestion pricing concerns to President Biden
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The fight over congestion pricing rages on, with the Garden State’s governor now bringing his concerns to the highest-ranking elected official in the country. On Wednesday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told reporters he has asked President Joe Biden to implore federal transportation officials to...
Staten Island D.A. raises alarm over ‘rainbow fentanyl’ that looks like candy, has strong words for dealers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — District Attorney Michael E. McMahon is among authorities raising the alarm about potentially-lethal fentanyl that is being sold in pills that resemble candy. “As too many Staten Islanders know, fentanyl in all of its shapes and forms, has killed our loved ones, torn apart families,...
'Ghost cars' with fake plates racking up hundreds in EZ Pass fines
PRICEY PROBLEM: 7 On Your Side helped drivers who got sent a slew of EZ Pass violations for cars going through tolls that were not theirs.
Truck stuck under subway overpass snarls traffic in the Bronx
PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A semi-truck stuck under a subway overpass is snarling traffic near a Bronx train station Thursday morning, according to a Citizen video. The tractor-trailer, which appears to be an Amazon delivery truck, is blocking the roadway at Castle Hill Avenue station near Westchester Avenue and traffic is backed up in […]
Daytime paving and nighttime milling to cause road closures on these Staten Island streets next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Temporary road closures and delays are expected on several Staten Island streets next week when the city Department of Transportation (DOT) continues daytime paving and nighttime milling efforts in several communities. No road work will take place on Monday, Oct. 10, in honor of the...
He had illegal gun in his car on Staten Island, so now, Connecticut man will do the prison time in N.Y.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A traffic stop in Stapleton last year took a handgun off the street and is depositing a Connecticut man in an upstate prison. Vincent Hallett, 44, was sentenced on Thursday to four years behind bars stemming from his arrest last Dec. 12. A criminal complaint...
‘Tough decisions’ await MTA if transit ridership and revenue don’t fully rebound in two years, DiNapoli warns
Time’s running out for the MTA to get its fiscal house in order — and riders back to using public transit at pre-pandemic levels — before the bottom falls out, according to state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. New York state’s financial watchdog released a report Thursday indicating that...
Gun-toting crooks raid Manhattan parking garage of four high-end cars, NYPD says
Four crooks raided a lower Manhattan parking garage at gunpoint early Thursday, stealing four high-priced luxury vehicles, police said. The gun-toting quartet, all dressed in black, ran into the below ground SP+ parking garage on Murray St. near Greenwich St. in Tribeca around 4 a.m. One of the thieves held a gun on a parking attendant while the others started opening unlocked cars, looking ...
NYPD: Man, 40, arrested in Rosebank after cops seize ‘ghost guns’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD arrested a 40-year-old man from Rosebank in connection with “ghost guns” that police allege they recovered on Staten Island. The loaded guns were discovered by police in the 121st Precinct during the course of an investigation into an alleged domestic incident, according to a post on the precinct’s Twitter feed.
'Green goblin crew': 4 suspects identified in bizarre subway assault
NEW YORK - The NYPD identified four suspects wanted in the brutal and bizarre subway attack in Midtown involving a group of women in matching neon green bodysuits who beat and robbed two young women. The warrant division is "actively seeking" Emily Soto, 34, Mairam Cisse Issouf, 26, Ciante Alston,...
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
