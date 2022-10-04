Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Tropical Bird Walks Into Family's House | The Dodo
Tropical bird walks right into family's home — and never leaves 💚. Keep up with Pfizer on Instagram: https://thedo.do/pfizerthebudgie. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read more...
Clayton News Daily
DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard appear outside the scope of Florida transport program guidelines, state documents show
A pair of flights carrying migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard last month, orchestrated by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, may have exceeded the original scope of the state's plan to transport undocumented individuals, according to records obtained by CNN. The records show that in the months leading up to those...
Comments / 0