Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Vernon mail carrier indicted, accused of stealing $78K in checks
The Westchester County district attorney has announced the indictment of a Mount Vernon mail carrier accused of stealing more than $78,000 in checks.
Massapequa Park homeowners say repair to broken pipe has been ongoing for 5 years
Massapequa Park residents say they are frustrated with a broken sewer pipe that has been taking over five years to repair.
Police: Jersey City fugitive arrested after applying for sheriff's office job
Police arrested a Jersey City fugitive after she made herself easy to find.
Police: Email scam costs Garden City man down payment meant for his first home
Eager homebuyers are becoming the latest victims of email scams. It cost one Garden City man a down payment meant for his first home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 12
Bridgeport church program sees 40% increase in homelessness over past 6 months
The head of a Bridgeport church that has a program designed to help people facing homelessness says the number of clients he's seeing is on the rise. Asia Garner, 33, who has a brain tumor, is one of them. "It's very heartbreaking. I've been crying all the time. My daughter…she...
Owners of Spring Valley apartment complex where residents were trapped in fire will pay $25k fine
The owners of a Spring Valley apartment complex where residents were trapped during a March fire have been ordered to pay a hefty fine.
‘Right now, it’s nails and holes.’ Brooklyn residents, elected officials call for changes to Coney Island Boardwalk
Brooklyn residents and elected officials are calling for the Coney Island Boardwalk to receive much-needed renovations.
Police: 2 seventh graders arrested for AirDrop threat to school
Police say two students are facing charges in connection to a threat sent out using AirDrop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bloomfield issues boil water advisory for entire town following water main break
Residents in the area have been experiencing little to no water pressure at all.
Police: Fairfield vape shop shut down, second employee arrested
A Fairfield vape shop has been shut down by the state and an employee has been arrested for selling marijuana and tobacco products to kids, police say.
Police urge against vigilantism in wake of Newark prep school guidance counselor case
Police say the case started with an online message between former counselor Didier Jean-Baptiste and someone he believed to be a 14-year-old boy.
LIRR to start offering service in both directions at Elmont station beginning next week
Last year, fans who took the train to the game could only use it if their return trip was on the Hempstead branch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Smithtown resident to take center stage with Radio City Rockettes
The magic of the holiday season will soon take over New York City and what more iconic way to celebrate than with the Rockettes!
Parents alerted to new kidnapping scam in Bay Shore
According to district officials, the scam begins with parents receiving a phone call from someone who claims their child has been kidnapped.
South Brooklyn welcomes brand-new hospital named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
A new public hospital is opening in New York City for the first time since 1982 and will be named after late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Police: 2 seventh-graders charged after AirDrop threat during middle school dance
Two seventh grade students were charged with a felony after a threat was sent out during a dance at C.J. Hooker Middle School.
State police are seeking the man they say was involved in a burglary in Litchfield County
In a photo released by police, the suspect is wearing a mask, but police say they hope the jacket is unique enough that someone may recognize him.
Second AirDrop threat in days leads to evacuation at Goshen middle school dance
Goshen school officials told News 12 a student received a threat via AirDrop towards the end of the dance Friday at C.J. Hooker Middle School.
Biden visit draws protests and mixed reactions from residents
News 12's Diane Caruso was outside the IMB campus in Poughkeepsie talking to people about President Joe Biden's trip to the Hudson Valley.
Bridgeport PD: Man killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
A 29-year-old man from Bridgeport was found fatally shot and two others were wounded early Saturday morning near an intersection in the city, Bridgeport police said.
Comments / 0