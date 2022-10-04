Miami Hurricanes commit acknowledges team's struggles but sees national championship team coming

Reid Mikeska (Photo by Reid Mikeska)

With the Hurricanes’ having a bye week this past weekend, it allowed Miami staff members to hit the recruiting trail across the country. Miami tight end coach Stephen Field took advantage of the opportunity and traveled to Texas to watch Bridgeland (Tex.) High School three-star tight end commit Reid Mikeska and his Bridgeland team dominate Cypress Park in a 63-0 win.

“Coach Field came to see me Friday,” Mikeska told CaneSport. “Everything is great, I’m locked in.”

The former University of Clemson commit turned Hurricane says Field and head coach Mario Cristobal keep in touch with him on a daily basis, checking in and texting him throughout the week.

“It’s awesome and it means a lot,” Mikeska said. “Considering he went all the way out here to watch a game. It shows that I’m a priority and all that, so it’s awesome. “

Mikeska discussed Miami’s recent struggles in back-to-back losses to Texas A&M and Middle Tennessee State, ultimately seeing the losses as a minor setback for Cristobal and the Canes.

“It does not really bother me,” said Mikeska. “It’s their first year, they’re still figuring stuff out. It doesn’t concern me at all. I know in a couple of years we’ll be a national championship team. Just some bumps and bruises along the way. “

CaneSport’s take.

Along with Riley Williams and Jackson Carver, the 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is one of three tight-end commits in the Hurricanes’ 2023 class. All three have previously stated that they are excited about the upcoming competition. “I’m the only Texas recruit, so I haven’t really met any of them, but they all seem like great guys,” Mikeska said. Mikeska, like many of his fellow commits, stated that he is locked in and that his recruitment is nearly complete, which is a good sign for the Canes.