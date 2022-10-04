ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Miami Hurricanes commit acknowledges team's struggles but sees national championship team coming

By Izubee Charles
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7vuS_0iLBVSdI00
Reid Mikeska (Photo by Reid Mikeska)

With the Hurricanes’ having a bye week this past weekend, it allowed Miami staff members to hit the recruiting trail across the country. Miami tight end coach Stephen Field took advantage of the opportunity and traveled to Texas to watch Bridgeland (Tex.) High School three-star tight end commit Reid Mikeska and his Bridgeland team dominate Cypress Park in a 63-0 win.

“Coach Field came to see me Friday,” Mikeska told CaneSport. “Everything is great, I’m locked in.”

The former University of Clemson commit turned Hurricane says Field and head coach Mario Cristobal keep in touch with him on a daily basis, checking in and texting him throughout the week.

“It’s awesome and it means a lot,” Mikeska said. “Considering he went all the way out here to watch a game. It shows that I’m a priority and all that, so it’s awesome. “

Mikeska discussed Miami’s recent struggles in back-to-back losses to Texas A&M and Middle Tennessee State, ultimately seeing the losses as a minor setback for Cristobal and the Canes.

“It does not really bother me,” said Mikeska. “It’s their first year, they’re still figuring stuff out. It doesn’t concern me at all. I know in a couple of years we’ll be a national championship team. Just some bumps and bruises along the way. “

CaneSport’s take.

Along with Riley Williams and Jackson Carver, the 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is one of three tight-end commits in the Hurricanes’ 2023 class. All three have previously stated that they are excited about the upcoming competition. “I’m the only Texas recruit, so I haven’t really met any of them, but they all seem like great guys,” Mikeska said. Mikeska, like many of his fellow commits, stated that he is locked in and that his recruitment is nearly complete, which is a good sign for the Canes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo

Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cristobal
The Spun

Look: Les Miles Pitched As Candidate For Prominent Job

Les Miles coaching star has fallen a bit since leaving the bayou. But one caller on Wednesday's "Paul Finebaum Show" believes that the Mad Hatter would be a hand-in-glove fit for the Auburn Tigers. It's no secret that the Bryan Harsin era will be coming to an end shortly. So...
AUBURN, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee State#Canes#American Football#College Football#Canesport#University Of Clemson#Texas A M
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News

Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Nick Saban provides latest update on Bryce Young's status, availability

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Texas A&M, Alabama leader Nick Saban gave an update on the injury status of his quarterback, Bryce Young. In last weekend’s victory over Arkansas, the reigning Heisman winner suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the game. While Young couldn’t return to the field against the Razorbacks, Saban isn’t ruling him out for Saturday’s game against Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
SANTA CLARA, CA
lastwordonsports.com

2022 Week Five Heisman Rankings

After a full month of the season, the Heisman trophy race is very much a wide-open one. However, as we begin to approach the halfway point in the season there’s still so much that can happen. Again, which seems like happens each week, we have seen a player in Will Anderson who was in the top five at this point last week only to not receive a single vote this week. But, who would be his replacement? We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Week Five Heisman rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors

The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
75K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy