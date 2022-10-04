ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

protocol.com

The frenemy store

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how enterprise app stores are evolving as platform players try to maintain their power, what the verdict against Uber’s former chief security officer could mean for breach disclosure policies, and this week in enterprise moves. The enterprise market marketplace. Marc Benioff is...
INTERNET
protocol.com

Is Meta’s new VR headset ready for business?

Good morning! Meta is expected to unveil its high-end VR headset during Meta Connect next week. But unlike the Quest 2, it will be geared toward businesses. And a quick programming note: We’ll be off on Sunday and Monday to commemorate Indigenous Peoples Day. We’ll be back on Tuesday!
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

Mark Zuckerberg explains why Meta built its Cambria VR headset

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Friday, we revisit a conversation we had with Mark Zuckerberg earlier this year, and share some of his previously unpublished thoughts on Meta’s next work-centric VR headset. Why Meta built Cambria.
ELECTRONICS
protocol.com

The enterprise app store wars are here. That’s bad timing for Salesforce.

Salesforce has arguably done more to promote and establish the concept of software as a service than any other enterprise IT company, but it has never been able to go it alone. And now, armed with a fresh marketing message and a sparkly new product, Salesforce will need to prove to a still-skeptical community of third-party software vendors that the company’s prospects make it an attractive option around which to build a business.
SOFTWARE
protocol.com

Inside Amazon’s free video strategy

Amazon’s streaming efforts have long been all about Prime Video. So the company caught pundits by surprise when, in early 2019, it launched a stand-alone ad-supported streaming service called IMDb Freedive, with Techcrunch calling the move “a bit odd.”. Nearly four years and two rebrandings later, Amazon’s ad-supported...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Intel’s quantum leap?

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: Intel shows off its progress toward working quantum-computing chips, why Lacework is moving forward with just one CEO, and cybersecurity companies are looking very closely at freemium strategies. EUV + silicon wafers = quantum chips?. After Intel admittedly failed to initially embrace a...
COMPUTERS
protocol.com

How I decided to go all-in on a federal contract — before it was assigned

After the American Rescue Plan Act passed in March 2021, the U.S. government expanded child tax credits to provide relief for American families during the pandemic. The legislation allowed some families to nearly double their tax benefits per child, which was especially critical for low-income families, who disproportionately bore the financial brunt of the pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
protocol.com

CrowdStrike’s George Kurtz has a plan

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how CrowdStrike thinks it can take a larger share of the enterprise IT budget, how the Biden administration plans to prevent China from getting advanced chip technology, and how Chinese researchers are planning to get around those restrictions. CrowdStrike's strategy. The boom in...
ECONOMY
protocol.com

The big chill

Call it The Great Resignation, crypto edition. Top executives from some of crypto’s most prominent names — Kraken, FTX, and Celsius — stepped down recently as crypto continued to reel from a very rough year. But these aren’t rank-and-file workers worried about wage stagnation or inadequate benefits. These are highly paid, high-profile leaders at an industry that until recently was hailed as having world-changing potential.
ENVIRONMENT
protocol.com

Crypto executives are fleeing

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: feeling the chill in crypto’s executive suites, Klarna’s big ambitions, and making 401(k) moves simpler. There was a time when Stripe was happy to sign up fellow startups on the strength of its developer-friendly payment tools. But the company is following a more traditional marketing path these days. It’s now touting a string of big-company customer wins: Shibuya, Irish Life, MAN Truck & Bus, La Redoute. None of the deals are particularly interesting on their own, but they illustrate the story Stripe is telling about itself to the market, which is all about big business.
MARKETS
protocol.com

Ice skating and jugglers: Tech companies’ holiday parties are 'almost back'

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Workers who aren’t too busy with quiet quitting, fatFIRE-ing, or being quiet fired are now job cuffing, apparently. Rather than “cuffing” a romantic partner to settle down with before the weather gets cold, workers are looking for new jobs before hiring slows down for the winter months, Glassdoor spokesperson Jill Cotton told Refinery29. Job searches — like so many breakups — should pick up again in February, Cotton said.
SPORTS
protocol.com

The new Matter smart home standard could make TVs more powerful

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday, we take a closer look at the new Matter standard and its impact on entertainment gadgets. Plus: Amazon discontinues Glow, and ILM celebrates StageCraft. Simpler smart homes could make TVs more...
ELECTRONICS
protocol.com

Better crypto infrastructure is luring Wall Street

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: the crypto infrastructure opportunity, Coinbase’s “COIN” documentary, and SushiSwap’s plans to reorganize for more legal protection. Off the chain. As people loved to remind me when I took this job, I’ve argued against the very term “fintech.”...
MARKETS
protocol.com

Lacework 'unifying' under single CEO as David Hatfield steps down

David Hatfield has stepped down as co-CEO of cloud security vendor Lacework but will remain on the company's board of directors, Protocol has learned. The change is effective immediately, said Jay Parikh, who had been Lacework's second co-CEO and was previously Facebook's vice president of engineering. With the change, Parikh is now the sole chief executive of the privately held company, a prominent up-and-coming player in cloud security that last year achieved a valuation of $8.3 billion.
BUSINESS

