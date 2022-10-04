Read full article on original website
The frenemy store
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how enterprise app stores are evolving as platform players try to maintain their power, what the verdict against Uber’s former chief security officer could mean for breach disclosure policies, and this week in enterprise moves. The enterprise market marketplace. Marc Benioff is...
Is Meta’s new VR headset ready for business?
Good morning! Meta is expected to unveil its high-end VR headset during Meta Connect next week. But unlike the Quest 2, it will be geared toward businesses. And a quick programming note: We’ll be off on Sunday and Monday to commemorate Indigenous Peoples Day. We’ll be back on Tuesday!
Mark Zuckerberg explains why Meta built its Cambria VR headset
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Friday, we revisit a conversation we had with Mark Zuckerberg earlier this year, and share some of his previously unpublished thoughts on Meta’s next work-centric VR headset. Why Meta built Cambria.
The enterprise app store wars are here. That’s bad timing for Salesforce.
Salesforce has arguably done more to promote and establish the concept of software as a service than any other enterprise IT company, but it has never been able to go it alone. And now, armed with a fresh marketing message and a sparkly new product, Salesforce will need to prove to a still-skeptical community of third-party software vendors that the company’s prospects make it an attractive option around which to build a business.
Inside Amazon’s free video strategy
Amazon’s streaming efforts have long been all about Prime Video. So the company caught pundits by surprise when, in early 2019, it launched a stand-alone ad-supported streaming service called IMDb Freedive, with Techcrunch calling the move “a bit odd.”. Nearly four years and two rebrandings later, Amazon’s ad-supported...
With security revenue surging, CrowdStrike wants to be a broader enterprise IT player
CrowdStrike is finding massive traction in areas outside its core endpoint security products, setting up the company to become a major player in other key security segments such as identity protection as well as in IT categories beyond cybersecurity. Already one of the biggest names in cybersecurity for the past...
The Chips Act is prompting dazzling commitments — but the rubber only just met the road
Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today we look at the early success of the Chips Act, and what challenges will inevitably come next. Also, President Biden struck a deal with the EU on data flows and the judge for Twitter v. Musk granted a delayed start. The work has...
Intel’s quantum leap?
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: Intel shows off its progress toward working quantum-computing chips, why Lacework is moving forward with just one CEO, and cybersecurity companies are looking very closely at freemium strategies. EUV + silicon wafers = quantum chips?. After Intel admittedly failed to initially embrace a...
How I decided to go all-in on a federal contract — before it was assigned
After the American Rescue Plan Act passed in March 2021, the U.S. government expanded child tax credits to provide relief for American families during the pandemic. The legislation allowed some families to nearly double their tax benefits per child, which was especially critical for low-income families, who disproportionately bore the financial brunt of the pandemic.
CrowdStrike’s George Kurtz has a plan
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how CrowdStrike thinks it can take a larger share of the enterprise IT budget, how the Biden administration plans to prevent China from getting advanced chip technology, and how Chinese researchers are planning to get around those restrictions. CrowdStrike's strategy. The boom in...
Biden’s AI Bill of Rights shoots for the stars. Congress is still digging a foundation.
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today we look at the AI Bill of Rights from the White House and how it fits into the existing privacy push by Congress. As you have likely already heard, the Twitter deal is back on. Also, Micron plans to invest a whopping $100 billion in a New York state chip factory thanks to the Chips-Plus package.
The big chill
Call it The Great Resignation, crypto edition. Top executives from some of crypto’s most prominent names — Kraken, FTX, and Celsius — stepped down recently as crypto continued to reel from a very rough year. But these aren’t rank-and-file workers worried about wage stagnation or inadequate benefits. These are highly paid, high-profile leaders at an industry that until recently was hailed as having world-changing potential.
Crypto executives are fleeing
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: feeling the chill in crypto’s executive suites, Klarna’s big ambitions, and making 401(k) moves simpler. There was a time when Stripe was happy to sign up fellow startups on the strength of its developer-friendly payment tools. But the company is following a more traditional marketing path these days. It’s now touting a string of big-company customer wins: Shibuya, Irish Life, MAN Truck & Bus, La Redoute. None of the deals are particularly interesting on their own, but they illustrate the story Stripe is telling about itself to the market, which is all about big business.
Ice skating and jugglers: Tech companies’ holiday parties are 'almost back'
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Workers who aren’t too busy with quiet quitting, fatFIRE-ing, or being quiet fired are now job cuffing, apparently. Rather than “cuffing” a romantic partner to settle down with before the weather gets cold, workers are looking for new jobs before hiring slows down for the winter months, Glassdoor spokesperson Jill Cotton told Refinery29. Job searches — like so many breakups — should pick up again in February, Cotton said.
The new Matter smart home standard could make TVs more powerful
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday, we take a closer look at the new Matter standard and its impact on entertainment gadgets. Plus: Amazon discontinues Glow, and ILM celebrates StageCraft. Simpler smart homes could make TVs more...
Better crypto infrastructure is luring Wall Street
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: the crypto infrastructure opportunity, Coinbase’s “COIN” documentary, and SushiSwap’s plans to reorganize for more legal protection. Off the chain. As people loved to remind me when I took this job, I’ve argued against the very term “fintech.”...
Lacework 'unifying' under single CEO as David Hatfield steps down
David Hatfield has stepped down as co-CEO of cloud security vendor Lacework but will remain on the company's board of directors, Protocol has learned. The change is effective immediately, said Jay Parikh, who had been Lacework's second co-CEO and was previously Facebook's vice president of engineering. With the change, Parikh is now the sole chief executive of the privately held company, a prominent up-and-coming player in cloud security that last year achieved a valuation of $8.3 billion.
The Biden administration issues sweeping new rules on chip-tech exports to China
The U.S. unveiled a set of new regulations Friday that aim to choke off China’s access to advanced chips, the tools necessary to manufacture years-old designs, and the service and support mechanisms needed to keep chip fabrication systems running smoothly. On a briefing call with reporters Thursday, administration officials...
